Finger millet market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,683.93 million between 2022 and 2027; Evolving opportunities with Akshaa Foods, Ancient Golden Mill, Deepan Mills, among others | US Bank Failure Impact 2023 - Technavio
NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The finger millet market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,683.93 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6.48%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The market is driven by the low maintenance of finger millet cultivation. As it can withstand droughts and doesn't need as much water as other crops do, finger millet is a sustainable crop. The crop does well in the frequently water-scarce arid and semi-arid regions of Africa and Asia. Additionally, finger millets can withstand temperatures of up to 116.6 F, which is higher than what crops like rice and wheat can. Therefore, finger millets are emerging as a key strategy for farmers struggling to adapt to climate change. As little as 25% of the rainfall needed by crops like rice, wheat, sugarcane, and bananas is needed for finger millets. In the dryland regions of India, farmers who cannot afford expensive irrigation systems or power equipment are not burdened by finger millet cultivation. Moreover, farmers also need not pay continuous attention to the crop's survival, unlike other crops. Such factors will boost the growth of the global finger millet market during the forecast period. Take the right approach to cop with the financial crisis by taking an informed decision - Talk to us
Finger millet market – Segment Overview
The market is segmented by application (food source, fodder, and baking), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Middle East and Africa, Europe, South America, and North America).
Segmentation by application (Inclusion/Exclusion)
The market share growth by the food source segment will be significant during the forecast period. Finger millet is an excellent source of natural calcium and iron. It is frequently used to treat illnesses like anemia, depression, insomnia, and anxiety. It also aids in appetite regulation. The consumption of finger millet to prevent harmful health conditions like high blood pressure, liver and heart issues, and asthma is one reason for the market's expansion. Due to its high calcium content, it also aids in the strengthening of growing children's and infants' bones. Hence, such factors are anticipated to propel the segment growth during the forecast period.
Finger millet market – Regional Analysis
APAC is estimated to contribute 45% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. In APAC nations like China and India, finger millet is primarily used as a food source. Finger millets are becoming popular in the region's urban markets as a result of improved distribution and transportation methods. Due to its superior nutritional value and high digestibility compared to other crops, it is also in demand as a fodder crop. Given the country's growing urbanization and rising incomes, the demand for livestock products in India has skyrocketed, driving the demand for finger millets-based fodder. Furthermore, due to their low price compared to other grains, finger millets are in high demand as fodder. These factors will drive the finger millet market growth in APAC.
Finger millet market – Vendor Landscape
Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Akshaa Foods, Ancient Golden Mill, Deepan Mills, Dharani Farming and Marketing Cooperative, E5 Commodities, Farmer Exim, GEEWIN EXIM, Giva Agro, Ipahad, Kaadu Organic Farm, Kenya Seed Co. Ltd., Miheraa Organic Foods, Pioneer Agro Industry, Pure Products, Royal Mineral, Simosis International, SK Royal Industries, and Nature Bio Foods Ltd.
Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –
The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.
It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.
The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.
Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio
One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.
Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.
What are the key data covered in this finger millet market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the finger millet market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the finger millet market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the finger millet market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of finger millet market vendors
The sourdough market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.37% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2.36 billion. The increasing demand for gluten-free products is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high price of sourdough and shorter shelf life may impede the market growth.
The cookies market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 19.12 billion. The growing emphasis on product premiumization is notably driving the cookies market growth, although factors such as high energy costs for bakery processors may impede the market growth.
Finger Millet Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.48%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 4,683.93 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
5.5
Regional analysis
APAC, Middle East and Africa, Europe, South America, and North America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 45%
Key countries
Nigeria, Niger, India, China, and Russia
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Akshaa Foods, Ancient Golden Mill, Deepan Mills, Dharani Farming and Marketing Cooperative, E5 Commodities, Farmer Exim, GEEWIN EXIM, Giva Agro, Ipahad, Kaadu Organic Farm, Kenya Seed Co. Ltd., Miheraa Organic Foods, Pioneer Agro Industry, Pure Products, Royal Mineral, Simosis International, SK Royal Industries, and Nature Bio Foods Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
