U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,387.16
    -8.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,838.16
    -97.31 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,681.07
    +8.39 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,215.50
    -10.75 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.49
    +0.23 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.80
    -5.40 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    25.46
    -0.12 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1875
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1740
    -0.0650 (-5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3886
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2980
    -0.3170 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,264.15
    -1,866.84 (-4.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    951.68
    -9.21 (-0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,081.72
    +49.42 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,781.02
    +497.43 (+1.82%)
     

FingerMotion Comments on Recent Promotional Activity

·8 min read

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCQX:FNGR), a mobile data and services company, announced today that it has been requested by the OTC Markets Group Inc. ("OTC Markets") to comment on recent promotional activity concerning its shares of common stock.

On July 28, 2021, OTC Markets informed the Company that it had become aware of promotional activity encouraging investors to purchase the Company's shares of common stock, which is also the date that the Company became aware of such promotional activities in the U.S. This is the same day that the Company disseminated a news release with respect to the Company having submitted an application to have its shares of common stock listed Nasdaq Capital Market. The promotional materials about which the OTC Markets inquired of the Company were prepared and circulated in the form of a newsletter-email by third parties unknown to the Company. The Company is unable to determine the effects of the promotional activity on the trading activity of the Company's shares compared to that of the Company's own news release on the same day. The Company had no involvement with the promotional activity, and therefore, had no editorial control over the content.

The Company does not believe the statements made in the promotional materials were materially false and/or misleading, however, it is possible that certain excerpts might be read as misleading and/or incomplete and readers should not place undue reliance on the promotional materials. The Company is not able to comment on information about the industry or the market as we cannot determine the accuracy or legitimacy of the sources. Specifically, the Company does not condone the use of sensational language to describe the Company's business prospects or the growth potential of the Company's industry. The Company notes that investing in the Company's securities involves certain risks and uncertainties which investors should review prior to making any investment decision. The Company encourages all investors to undertake proper due diligence and carefully consider all investment decisions. The Company directs potential investors to rely solely on its filings and disclosures made with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission through EDGAR, available at www.sec.gov

Upon inquiry of third-party service providers, the Company has now become aware that Gregory Bergman was indirectly involved in the payment for the promotional activity through third-party subcontractors of which the Company was unaware and over which the Company had no involvement of the editorial review or approval of the promotional activity, which is not in compliance with the requirements of the agreement with Mr. Bergman as he was required to provide a copy of all promotional materials to the Company for review and pre-approval prior to such being disseminated.

Other than the issuance of shares of common stock in June and July to a third-party service provider, after inquiry of management, its officers, directors, any controlling shareholders, or any third-party service provides, the Company is not aware of any purchases or sales of the Company's shares in the past 90 days.

The Company has engaged the following third-party service providers to provide investor relations services, public relations services, marketing, or other related service within the last twelve months: Zacks Investment Research (August 2020); Hybrid Financial Ltd. (September 2020); TD Media, LLC d/b/a Life Water Media (December 2020); Investor Brand Network (March 2021); and Greg Bergman (June 2021, who was also paid shares for his services).

The Company has issued the following shares or convertible instruments allowing conversion to equity securities at prices constituting a discount to the current market rate at the time of issuance as follows:

  • On March 15, 2019 and March 21, 2019, the Company issued an aggregate of 133,200 at a price of $1.50 per share;

  • On March 15, 2019 the Company issued 25,000 shares at a price of $2.00 per share;

  • On March 15, 2019 the Company issued 27,000 shares at a price of $2.50 per share;

  • On April 4, 2019 and April 11, 2019 the Company issued an aggregate of 322,000 shares at a price of $2.50 per share;

  • On April 10, 2019 the Company issued 100,000 shares at a price of $2.50 per share;

  • On June 25, 2019 the Company issued 22,000 shares at a price of $2.50 per share pursuant to the conversion of a promissory note of $50,000 plus interest of $5,000;

  • On June 30, 2019 the Company issued 22,000 shares at a price of $2.50 per share pursuant to the conversion of a promissory note of $50,000 plus interest of $5,000;

  • On June 30, 2019 the Company issued 242,000 shares at a price of $1.00 per share pursuant to the conversion of a promissory note of $220,000 plus interest of $22,000;

  • On August 1 2019 the Company issued 100,000 shares at a price of $1.00 per share;

  • On August 20, 2019 the Company issued 51,000 shares at a price of $2.50 per share;

  • On September 30, 2019 the Company issued 40,000 shares at a price of $2.50 per share;

  • On July 30, 2020 the Company issued a convertible note in the amount of $545,000 having a conversion price of $2.50 per share;

  • On October 2, 2020, the Company issued 700,000 shares at a price of $0.21 per share;

  • On October 19, 2020 the Company issued 830,000 shares at a price of $0.50 per share;

  • On October 19, 2020 the Company issued 438,500 units at a price of $1.00 per unit. Each unit consisted of one share and one common stock purchase warrant with each warrant entitling the holder to acquire one share of common stock at a price of $2.00 per share;

  • On October 19, 2020 the Company issued 100,000 shares at a price of $1.00 per share;

  • On October 19, 2020 the Company issued 265,000 shares at a price of $1.50 per share;

  • On October 19, 2020 the Company issued 50,000 units at a price of $1.50 per unit. Each unit consisted of one share and one common stock purchase warrant with each warrant entitling the holder to acquire one share of common stock at a price of $3.00 per share;

  • On January 13, 2021 the Company issued 1,604,334 units at a price of $1.50 per unit. Each unit consisted of one share and one common stock purchase warrant with each warrant entitling the holder to acquire one share of common stock at a price of $3.00 per share;

  • On January 13, 2021 the Company issued 534,500 shares at a price of $2.00 per share;

  • On January 13, 2021 the Company issued 500,000 shares at a price of $2.00 per share pursuant to the conversion of a promissory note of $1,000,000;

  • On January 13, 2021 the Company issued 34,103 shares at a price of $3.90 per share pursuant to a marketing services agreement;

  • On January 13, 2021 the Company issued 5,000 shares at a price of $2.00 per share;

  • On April 14, 2021 the Company issued 5,000 shares at a price of $2.00 per share;

  • On June 1, 2021 the Company issued 25,000 shares at a price of $5.00 per share;

  • On July 13, 2021 the Company issued 593,900 shares at a price of $5.00 per share;

  • On July 13, 2021 the Company issued 5,000 shares at a price of $2.00 per share; and

  • On August 1, 2021 the Company issued a convertible note in the amount of $296,000 having a conversion price of $5.00 per share.

As for the convertible notes, the Company issued (i) a convertible note to Liew Yow Ming on July 29, 2020 having a conversion price of $2.50 per share at the holder's option, and (ii) a convertible note to Liew Yow Ming on August 1, 2021 having a conversion price of $5.00 per share at the holder's option.

About FingerMotion, Inc.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. It is one of only a few companies in China with access to wholesale rechargeable minutes from China's largest mobile phone providers that can be resold to consumers. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the Company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the Company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the Company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve over 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets.

For further information e-mail: info@fingermotion.com

718-269-3366

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations of forecasts of future events. All statements other than statements of current or historical fact contained in this release, including statements regarding our future financial position, business strategy, new products, budgets, liquidity, cash flows, projected costs, regulatory approvals or the impact of any laws or regulations applicable to us, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'continue,' 'could,' 'should,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'hope,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'project,' 'will,' and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations about future events. While we believe these expectations are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Our actual future results may differ materially from those discussed or implied in our forward-looking statements for various reasons. Factors that could contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: international, national and local general economic and market conditions; demographic changes; the ability of the Company to sustain, manage or forecast its growth; the ability of the Company to manage its VIE contracts; the ability of the Company to maintain its relationships and licenses in China; adverse publicity; competition and changes in the Chinese telecommunications market; fluctuations and difficulty in forecasting operating results; business disruptions, such as technological failures and/or cybersecurity breaches; and the other factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update any such statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of such statements to reflect future events or developments.

SOURCE: FingerMotion



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658065/FingerMotion-Comments-on-Recent-Promotional-Activity

Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla Stock Popped Monday

    What happened Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported record earnings last week, and the stock has climbed higher ever since. Shares got another boost today with an analyst price target increase as well as hopes the company's China business will follow results released by domestic competitors today.

  • 10 Best High Short Interest Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best high short interest stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best High Short Interest Stocks to Buy Now. Stocks with high short interest have dominated the headlines in the finance world for a good […]

  • Amazon Investors Get a Reality Check

    For years, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has felt like a must-own stock. Amazon stock is fallible, it turns out. The tech giant reported revenue growth of 27% to $113.1 billion, missing the analyst consensus at $115.1 billion.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) stock inched up a respectable 2% as of 2:15 p.m. EDT Monday after the graphics, crypto-mining, and artificial intelligence semiconductor manufacturer announced an advance in the latter part of its business this morning. As Nvidia revealed, it is setting up a "hosted AI development hub" called the "NVIDIA Base Command Platform" to offer its customers "instant access to powerful computing infrastructure wherever their data resides." NVIDIA Base Command Platform went live in May for "early access" customers, but it is now available for anyone who wants to lease access to the company's "NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD supercomputers" month to month to accelerate their own efforts at developing and testing AI algorithms.

  • 3 Underrated Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Smart Buys Right Now

    You might think that any stock handpicked by Warren Buffett and his top investment managers would be held in high regard by most investors. Several stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio are either beaten down, have bargain valuations, or both. Here are three underrated Buffett stocks that are smart buys right now.

  • Rover CEO on how the pet services company differs from other gig economy platforms

    Aaron Easterly, Rover cofounder and CEO, joins Yahoo Finance’s Live on the company’s market debut to discuss how the pandemic has impacted business, and how it distinguishes itself from other companies’ part of the gig economy’.

  • Why Shares of XPO Logistics Are Plunging Today

    On Monday morning, shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) opened down more than 40%, but there is no bad news to report. The split became official on Monday, with GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO), the supply chain business, trading for the first time on its own. GXO has a lot of exposure to fast-growing sectors including e-commerce, while XPO is one of the top less-than-truckload trucking operators with a large freight brokerage operation.

  • Square Just Bought Afterpay, and Wall Street's Betting This Fintech Stock Could Be Next

    Market participants seem to be comfortable that the economy will be able to find ways to overcome any challenges from rising COVID-19 case counts. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) gained 18 points to 4,414, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) picked up 93 points to 14,765. Below, we'll look at why Wall Street seems to think this competitor could be the next acquisition target.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    These top-tier growth, value, and income stocks can build investor wealth, even with the market near an all-time high.

  • Here's Why TG Therapeutics Stock Is Getting Hammered Today

    A second-quarter earnings report reminded investors how difficult it is for independent companies to launch new cancer drugs.

  • Roku's (NASDAQ:ROKU) Strong Growth may be Volatile For the Stock in the Short Term

    Roku had a total of 53.6 million active accounts at the end of Q1 2021, and is targeting double-digit growth with their operating system and hardware. Roku might benefit from the confusion of streaming platforms and the users that want to switch to an ad-based streaming model while the streaming wars stabilize and each platform develops content for a specific consumer.

  • 15 Most Volatile Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 most volatile stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Most Volatile Stocks To Buy Now. While volatility is deemed negative in the investing world, if played wisely, it can help you make a lot of […]

  • 10 Best CBD Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best CBD stocks to invest in. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of the cannabidiol market, and industry outlook for 2021 and go directly to the 5 Best CBD Stocks to Invest In. With the increase of sales, legalization, and medical and recreational benefits, […]

  • Here’s Why TAL Education Group (TAL) Landed in Baillie Gifford’s Top Detractor List

    Baillie Gifford, a large-scale investment management firm in the UK, published its “Long Term Global Growth Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly return of 13.59% was recorded by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, compared to the 7.53% return of its MSCI […]

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy After 4-To-1 Stock Split?

    Nvidia chips power a future of self-driving cars and cloud gaming, while the global semiconductor market is in a supply crunch. Is Nvidia stock a good buy now?

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Steep Discounts

    How do you define a stock market opportunity? Is it a windfall, a piece of luck, or the result of careful planning, a strategy to make the most of any opening? The savvy investor seeks out the latter, looking for stocks that offer inducements to entry, be it a high upside or a depressed share price or a recent positive analyst review – or better yet, a combination of all three. So there’s a profile. We’ve used the TipRanks database to look up three stocks that fit it – stocks with Strong Buy con

  • Is Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Popular Amongst Institutions?

    If you want to know who really controls Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INFI ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • Is BioNTech SE (BNTX) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Baillie Gifford, a large-scale investment management firm in the UK, published its “Long Term Global Growth Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly return of 13.59% was recorded by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, compared to the 7.53% return of its MSCI […]

  • 3 Stocks to Watch This Week

    A surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.S. also has many investors on edge, renewing worries around a stalled economic recovery. There is good reason investors have been down on Nikola, a maker of electric and hydrogen fuel cell trucks.