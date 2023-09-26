FingerMotion, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FNGR) top owners are individual investors with 51% stake, while 36% is held by insiders

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by individual investors in FingerMotion indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 25 investors have a majority stake in the company with 49% ownership

Insiders have been selling lately

If you want to know who really controls FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 51% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And individual insiders on the other hand have a 36% ownership in the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about FingerMotion.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About FingerMotion?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in FingerMotion. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of FingerMotion, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in FingerMotion. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Yang Yeat Choe with 14% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are Acuitas Capital LLC and Chee Ming Cheong, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 7.6%. Furthermore, CEO Martin Shen is the owner of 1.4% of the company's shares.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of FingerMotion

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in FingerMotion, Inc.. Insiders own US$93m worth of shares in the US$263m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 51% stake in FingerMotion, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 7.6%, private equity firms could influence the FingerMotion board. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with FingerMotion (at least 3 which make us uncomfortable) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

