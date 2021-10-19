Fingerprint Cards AB (publ): earlier release of interim report for the third quarter of 2021

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) today announces that the interim report for the third quarter 2021 will be released on Thursday, October 21, instead of October 28 as previously communicated.



Since the work to complete the report can be finalized earlier than planned, the Board has today decided to bring forward the release of the report.

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) will host a telephone conference and webcast presentation of its third quarter 2021 results, on October 21, 2021 at 09:00 CEST.

Fingerprints’ CEO Christian Fredrikson will present the report together with CFO Per Sundqvist in a combined webcast and telephone conference. The presentation will be held in English.

Time: Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 09:00 am CEST.

Location: combined webcast and telephone conference.

The webcast and the presentation material can be accessed through https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xbb5vbpp where it is also possible to ask questions.

For media and analysts: The telephone conference dial-in is +44 (0) 2071 928000 (international participants) or 08-506 921 80 (Swedish participants). Please state conference ID 8383093.

For information, please contact:

Per Sundqvist, CFO



Investor Relations:

+46(0)10-172 00 10, investrel@fingerprints.com



Press:

+46(0)10-172 00 20, press@fingerprints.com

