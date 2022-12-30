Fingerprint Cards AB (publ): Increase in number of B shares and votes

Fingerprint Cards AB

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (“Fingerprints” or the “Company”) has, as previously announced, carried out a SEK 305 million rights issue of A-units (consisting of new A-shares and warrants) and B-units (consisting of new B-shares and warrants) (A-units and B-units together, “Units”). The issue of shares regarding Units subscribed for without unit subscription rights (the “Issue”) has resulted in changes in the number of B-shares and votes in Fingerprints as follows.



Prior to the Issue the total number of shares in the Company amounted to 409,553,029 (of which 7,875,000 A-shares and 401,678,029 B-shares). The total number of votes in the Company amounted to 480,428,029 (of which 78,750,000 pertained to the A-shares and 401,678,029 pertained to the B-shares). In connection with the Issue the number of B-shares in the Company increased by 14,939,690 and the number of votes by 14,939,690.

Following the Issue, and as of 30 December 2022, the total number of shares in the Company amounts to 424,492,719 (of which 7,875,000 A-shares and 416,617,719 B-shares). The total number of votes in the Company amounts to 495,367,719 (of which 78,750,000 pertains to the A-shares and 416,617,719 pertains to the B-shares).

This information is information that Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 8:00 am CET on 30 December 2022.

