U.S. markets open in 7 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,883.25
    +18.25 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,351.00
    +104.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,101.25
    +93.75 (+0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,755.30
    +10.80 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.33
    +0.74 (+0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.00
    +10.40 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    18.78
    +0.19 (+1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0103
    +0.0015 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.23
    -2.17 (-8.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1902
    +0.0036 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1590
    -0.2970 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,683.90
    +371.25 (+1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    487.67
    +38.67 (+8.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.01
    +119.20 (+1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ): Interim Report January – June 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Fingerprint Cards AB
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FGRRF
Fingerprint Cards AB
Fingerprint Cards AB

Highlights

  • COVID-19-related restrictions in China had a significant negative effect on Fingerprints’ sales, at the same time as the gross margin was strengthened due to increased sales in PC and Access.

  • In light of the uncertain market situation, Fingerprints is retracting its previously communicated forecasts relating to sales and EBITDA margin (refer to page 8).

  • Cost adjustments are being carried out to address the downturn in the Chinese mobile market.

  • Fingerprints secured its first design win for the FPC 1632, the company’s optical under-display fingerprint sensor. Entry into the under-display segment entails a significant expansion of our addressable market in the mobile segment.

Second quarter of 2022

  • Revenues amounted to SEK 228.1 M (290.2)

  • The gross margin was 31.1 percent (27.7)

  • EBITDA totaled SEK 6.5 M (9.4)

  • The operating result was a negative SEK 12.2 M (neg: 24.0)

  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to a negative SEK 0.03 (neg: 0.08)

  • Cash flow from operating activities was a negative SEK 28.3 M (pos: 50.3)


January-June 2022

  • Revenues amounted to SEK 528.3 M (644.9)

  • The gross margin was 25.0 percent (28.3)

  • EBITDA totaled a negative SEK 3.6 M (pos: 26.7)

  • The operating result was a negative SEK 43.9 M (neg: 22.3)

  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to a negative SEK 0.12 (neg: 0.06)

  • Cash flow from operating activities was a negative SEK 118.6 M (pos: 86.6)


CEO’s comments

Extensive COVID-19-related restrictions were in effect in China for much of the second quarter, which had a significant negative impact on Fingerprints’ sales in the mobile segment in China. Sales in the second quarter fell 21 percent year on year (down 33 percent in constant currency terms), and 24 percent relative to the first quarter of 2022 (down 28 percent in constant currency terms). The gross margin was 31.1 percent, compared with 27.7 percent in the year-earlier period. The increase is primarily due to the significant growth of the share of sales attributable to the PC and Access segments.

The lockdowns in China have led to a sharp drop in smartphone sales in the country, resulting in mobile phone producers scaling back their orders of fingerprint sensors to a minimum in parallel with carrying out destocking measures. According to the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), deliveries of mobile phones in the first five months of the year in China fell by a full 27 percent compared with the corresponding period in 2021. Looking at full-year 2022, Gartner expects mobile phone deliveries in China to fall by about 18 percent.

In view of the lockdowns in China, we are taking a number of measures to adapt our costs. Regrettably, this will entail staff reductions in certain areas. We are reducing the workforce globally by about 10 percent, at the same time as we are deferring some projects and cutting back on our other costs. However, all of our growth-oriented projects are proceeding according to plan. Combined, these actions will reduce our annual operating expense run rate by approximately SEK 80 M, corresponding to approximately 20 percent of our cost base, with full effect from the fourth quarter of 2022. These cost adjustments are necessary to meet the slump in the Chinese mobile market.

Meanwhile, Fingerprints’ long-term goals are unchanged and we remain focused on implementing our strategy. During the year, we have increased our market share in capacitive fingerprint sensors for mobile phones, while we are now also establishing a position in the market for optical under-display sensors. On June 30, we announced that we had secured a design win for the FPC 1632, our optical under-display solution, from a major Asian smartphone OEM. We expect to commence shipments relating to this project in the fourth quarter of this year. This marks our entry into an entirely new market segment, thereby opening attractive growth opportunities. If we consider the market for fingerprint sensors in mobile phones, capacitive sensors account for approximately two-thirds of the volume while under-display sensors account for about one-third. The average selling price (ASP) for under-display is higher, so in terms of value these two markets are more comparable in size. Our entry into the under-display segment thus entails a significant expansion of our addressable market. Fingerprints’ goal is to capture a significant share of the under-display market, and we expect the FPC 1632 to make a considerable contribution to our revenues next year. In parallel, we shall continue to be a world leader in capacitive sensors.

We are thus strengthening our position in Mobile at the same time as we are now also broadening our revenue base to encompass areas outside the mobile industry at an increasingly rapid pace. Our revenue in application areas outside mobile telephony has been about 10 percent for the past two years. During the first half of this year, however, we noted a substantial increase and we expect this share to continue to increase during this and next year. This will fuel growth while reducing our risk level as we expand into new areas. Our operations in Payments are making a positive contribution, but the Access and PC segments account for the vast majority of the anticipated growth outside the mobile industry next year. Four of the world’s six largest PC manufacturers already use our biometric technology in their products, and the proportion of computers equipped with fingerprint sensors is now increasing steadily. During the quarter, a further two laptop models integrating Fingerprints’ technology were launched by a Taiwan-based PC manufacturer. We will also shortly be able to announce the first computer to feature Fingerprints’ biometric Match-on-Chip solution, which was added to Microsoft’s approved vendor list (AVL) for Windows Hello Enhanced Sign-in Security earlier this year. This approval means that we can now efficiently address the entire PC market: both enterprise computers and PCs for private use. Match-on-Chip solutions for business computers have a higher ASP and currently account for about half of our addressable market in the PC segment.

We maintained a high level of activity in Payments during the quarter. There is substantial potential in this area, although biometric payment cards still account for a modest proportion of our sales. During the period, we announced that our technology is being used in two commercial launches of biometric payment cards in Morocco. This means that Fingerprints’ T-Shape sensor module for payments is now being used in eight commercial launches of biometric payment cards in different parts of the world. We are continuing to drive the development in collaboration with several of the world’s leading payment card players. As previously announced, the world’s three largest suppliers of secure elements for payment cards – Infineon, NXP and STMicroelectronics – have all chosen Fingerprint Cards’ technology for their reference designs. During the quarter, we announced collaborations with several other players in the value chain – Feitian, BCC, MoriX Co., LTD, Transcorp and Mswipe – with the aim of developing advanced solutions for biometric payment cards. We are still only in the infancy of this development, and we will continue to strengthen our world-leading position in this emerging mass market for biometric solutions.

While the slowdown noted in the mobile market in China in the second quarter was severe and has negatively affected OEMs as well as their component suppliers, our assessment is that the effect is temporary and that the situation will gradually return to normal. Our strategy stands firm and we are focusing on strengthening our position, both in the mobile market and in the new rapidly growing segments that contributed to an improvement in our gross margin in the second quarter. Fingerprints’ revenue streams will continue to diversify at a rapid pace during the remainder of this year and in 2023.

Christian Fredrikson, President and CEO


Today at 09:00 CEST Fingerprints’ CEO Christian Fredrikson will present the report together with CFO Per Sundqvist in a combined webcast and telephone conference. The presentation will be held in English.

The report will be available at fingerprints.com

The presentation will be webcast, and participants can register via this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/964ycad6

For media and analysts: Registration for the teleconference is carried out via this link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI0460f85298c04bf384fa9580b2451218

For information, please contact:
Christian Fredrikson, CEO

Per Sundqvist, CFO

Stefan Pettersson, Head of Investor Relations:
+46(0)10-172 00 10
investrel@fingerprints.com

Press:
+46(0)10-172 00 20
press@fingerprints.com

This is the type of information that Fingerprint Cards AB is obligated to disclose pursuant to the EU’s Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on July 18, 2022 at 07:00 a.m. CEST.

About Fingerprints
Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden.
We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

 

 

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2028

    These supercharged growth stocks have the tools and intangibles necessary to make patient investors a lot richer.

  • Many Investors Are Fleeing the Stock Market, but Some Are Doubling Down: ‘If I Lose $15,000, I’m Not Going to Die’

    For some amateur investors, a plunging market is a chance to buy shares on the cheap. Many of these risk-tolerant investors have something in common: They don’t need the money soon.

  • China Is Pariah for Global Investors as Xi’s Policies Backfire

    (Bloomberg) -- After drawing foreign capital into China’s markets for years, President Xi Jinping is now facing the risk of a nasty period of financial de-globalization. Investors point to one main reason why: Xi’s own policies.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskWall Street Set for New ETF Gold Rush as Single-Stock Era BeginsSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds

  • Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate - Here's Why Most Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term outlook on investments has proven successful over the years, with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) outperforming the S&P 500 in total returns by about 84% over the past 20 years. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. While several new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, Buffett has maintained his fairly simple strategy of picking solid companies

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks for the Second Half of 2022

    After a couple years of underperforming the S&P 500, CEO Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway have returned to crushing the market in 2022. The investment conglomerate's value-focused approach to portfolio composition and penchant for identifying sturdy businesses have helped its stock holdings significantly outperform the market at large. With the market outlook still looking turbulent, the Berkshire portfolio may be a good place to turn to for stock-picking inspiration, and dividend-paying companies in the cohort could be particularly well suited to generate returns in the current climate.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Penumbra Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Fed Officials Preparing to Lift Interest Rates by Another 0.75 Percentage Point

    Policy makers are leaning against a full-point interest-rate increase at their next meeting despite the inflation surge in June.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life

    The right dividend stocks can shower investors with reliable passive income. Picking companies that are well-established in thriving industries with track records of dividend growth is as close to a guarantee of future dividend growth as possible. Here are three quality dividend stocks that appear positioned to grow their dividends for many more years.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Investors are obsessed with size of Fed’s next rate hike. Here’s what they’re missing.

    “The longer this goes on, the more difficult it is to realize any upside in risk assets,” FHN Financial's Jim Vogel said.

  • When the Market Is a Royal Pain, Go With These Dividend Kings

    In times like this investors looking for safe income should look toward high-quality companies such as the Dividend Kings, which have all increased their dividends for over 50 consecutive years. Altria is a consumer staples giant. Altria also has a 10% ownership stake in global beer giant Anheuser-Busch Inbev , in addition to large stakes in Juul, a vaping products manufacturer and distributor, as well as cannabis company Cronos Group .

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Stocks, US Equity Futures Climb as Dollar Dips: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and US equity futures rose Monday amid scaled back bets on how aggressively the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates and as investors assessed Chinese pledges to shore up economic growth.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskWall Street Set for New ETF Gold Rush as Single-Stock Era BeginsSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer Deman

  • Oil in Retreat as Traders Weigh Mideast Supply After Biden Trip

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slid as investors weighed the odds of more supply from the Middle East after a landmark trip to the region by US President Joe Biden.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherWall Street Set for New ETF Gold Rush as Single-Stock Era BeginsSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandPakistan’s Khan Set to Beat Ruling Coalition in By-ElectionsWest Texas Intermediate sank below $97 a barrel after last week dr

  • 1 High Conviction Growth Stock Down Over 70% to Buy Now

    Investors were responding to stellar results from the financial technology company and its rapidly growing consumer banking business. A banking charter isn't the only way this company has set itself up for long-term profitability.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Slightly Higher on Monday

    This week's economic calendar includes several U.S. housing-market data releases and a pair of monetary policy decisions from abroad.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Bends, Doesn't Break, But Now Faces Key Test

    The market rally battled back last week but faces key resistance once again. Tesla and EV rival BYD have big news due.

  • Why I Think This Is the Best Real Estate Stock

    Real estate stocks are sometimes relegated to the "widow and orphans" section of investment accounts. At least they were, until the past few years when real estate stocks first soared, thanks to easy money fueling increased demand, only to then tumble en masse. Many real estate stocks are down 30% or more this year.

  • Social Security Benefits Could Rise by Double Digits

    The 10.5% estimated increase would be welcome news for retirees struggling to make ends meet. But it might come with unwelcome consequences, too.

  • The 15 housing markets in America that are now actually more affordable than they were in 2005

    We could soon see "prices plateauing or even correcting modestly in some markets," one pro predicts.