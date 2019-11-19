Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Just Reported A Surprise Profit And Analysts Updated Their Estimates

There's been a major selloff in Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (STO:FING B) shares in the week since it released its third-quarter report, with the stock down 21% to kr14.29. Fingerprint Cards beat expectations by 3.6% with revenues of kr353m. It also surprised on the earnings front, with an unexpected profit of kr0.02 per share a nice improvement on the losses that analysts forecast. Following the result, analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what analysts are forecasting for next year.

After the latest results, the consensus from Fingerprint Cards's lone analyst is for revenues of kr1.36b in 2020, which would reflect a not inconsiderable 9.1% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching kr0.013 per share. Before this earnings announcement, analysts had been forecasting revenues of kr1.28b and losses of kr0.14 per share in 2020. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with analysts upgrading revenues and making a great increase in earnings per share in particular

The consensus price target rose 13% to kr9.00, with analysts encouraged by the higher revenue and lower forecast losses for next year.

In addition, we can look to Fingerprint Cards's past performance and see whether business is expected to improve, and if the company is expected to perform better than wider market. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 9.1% a significant reduction from annual growth of 3.1% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same market are forecast to see their revenue grow 5.6% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - analysts also expect Fingerprint Cards to grow slower than the wider market.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider market. Analysts also upgraded their price target, suggesting that analysts believe the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

