Fingerprints and Feitian announce advanced biometric card solution, bringing biometric payment cards to the global market

Fingerprint Cards AB
·3 min read
In this article:
  • FGRRF
Fingerprint Cards AB
Fingerprint Cards AB

  • Co-development of advanced Biometric System-on-Card (BSoC) platform to offer an efficient and secure solution to the global payment market

  • Advanced features to enhance consumer convenience and security

  • Combines Infineon’s high performance and energy efficient secure element with the latest generation of Fingerprints’ biometric solution integrated and supported by Feitian’s FT-JCOS, (FEITIAN Java Card Operating System)

  • A pre-laminated solution for the smart card industry

World-leading biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) and Feitian, a global leading provider of cyber security products and solutions, are collaborating on bringing an advanced biometric card solution to the global payment and access markets.

The solution will make use of groundbreaking software developed by Fingerprints, which enables biometric authentication to be executed entirely within Infineon’s newly approved secure element (SLC38). Feitian’s integration of their FT-JCOS, (FEITIAN Java Card Operating System) with FPC-BEP, Fingerprints’ biometric software, will enable a complete solution with increased security without the need for a Micro Controller. The Fingerprint sensor T-Shape (T2) will be directly connected to Infineon’s secure element SLC38.

The card will be offered as a pre-laminated solution to card manufacturers, making it cheaper and easier to develop and roll out biometric payment cards at scale. The biometric solution can be integrated in payment and access cards using standard automated manufacturing processes.

“We are pleased to collaborate with both Feitian and Infineon, and this three-party collaboration shows that great expertise and knowledge will bring new innovative products to the market without sacrificing security or performance. Being able to offer a product with proven and world-leading biometrics and high security with low cost goes in line with meeting our customers’ demand”, says Michel Roig, President of Payments & Access at Fingerprints.

Yan Yan, Vice President at Feitian, says “We are happy to extend our collaboration with Fingerprints and Infineon, resulting in new products and offers to the global market integrating leading and proven biometrics by Fingerprints. This groundbreaking card solution will enable increased scalability both from an integration and production perspective as well as improved cost for manufacturing.”  

“The volume ramp of Fingerprints’ and Feitian’s advanced biometric card solution is an important milestone for biometric payment cards and is an early fruit of a far-reaching collaboration with our strategic partner Fingerprints. Our dedicated collaboration has resulted in a Biometric System-on-Card (BSoC) platform without the need of an additional microcontroller, which is major contribution to the whole payment ecosystem. At Infineon, we remain committed to our strategy of innovating and developing novel solutions and technologies with our partners, enabling cost-effective and scalable industrialization of high-performance biometric smart cards,” said Tolgahan Yildiz, Head of the Payment Solutions product line at Infineon Technologies AG.

More information about Fingerprints’ payment solutions.

For further information, please contact:
Michel Roig, President Payments & Access

Investor Relations:
+46(0)10-172 00 10, investrel@fingerprints.com

Press:
+46(0)10-172 00 20, press@fingerprints.com

About Fingerprints
Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

Attachment


