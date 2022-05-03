Fingerprints and Mswipe collaborate to bring contactless biometric payment card to Fintech industry in India

Fingerprint Cards AB

World-leading biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) and Mswipe, one of India’s leading end-to-end digital enablers for SMEs will collaborate and bring biometric debit and credit card to India, targeting 940 million active payment card customers. Further, Fingerprint’s, proven biometric technology along with Mswipe, who is India’s largest independent mobile POS merchant acquirer & network provider, will also target around 100,000 existing customers. The collaboration will feature Fingerprints' T-Shape® module and software platform.



“We are happy to collaborate with Mswipe, being a leader of digital payment provider in India. With the wide partner portfolio secured by Mswipe, we truly believe adding biometric solutions to their product range will add convenience and easy payments for merchants and consumers in the region. Contactless and digital payments are growing fast in India, as consumers are choosing touch-free, safe and seamless ways to pay”, says Michel Roig, President of Payments & Access at Fingerprints.

“We selected Fingerprints’ biometric solution as the leading technology in the market. It offers proven biometric performance and the lowest power consumption, features which are of the highest importance for contactless biometric cards. Introducing biometric payment cards offers great benefits for our merchants and consumers alike, as contactless payments in India to continue to grow quickly,” says Manish Patel, MD, Mswipe

For further information, please contact:

Michel Roig, President Payments & Access





Investor Relations:

+46(0)10-172 00 10, investrel@fingerprints.com



Press:

+46(0)10-172 00 20, press@fingerprints.com

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

About Mswipe

Mswipe is one of India’s largest financial services platforms for SMEs providing seamless, omnichannel digital payments and other value-added financial services. It is the largest independent mobile POS merchant acquirer and network provider with 6.75 lakh POS and 11 lakh QR merchants across the country. Mswipe offers a host of payment acceptance services for SME’s enabling them to accept - cards, wallets, mobile payment apps and bank apps, contactless and QR payments. Headquartered in Mumbai, Mswipe began operations in 2011. Its key investors include B Capital, UC-RNT, Falcon Edge Capital, Matrix Capital Partners, DSG Partners and Epiq Capital.

