U.S. markets close in 3 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,188.29
    +5.11 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,860.25
    +39.87 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,998.39
    -52.64 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,281.87
    -22.29 (-0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.45
    +0.59 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.40
    -6.50 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    25.95
    -0.13 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2124
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6520
    +0.0320 (+1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3942
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8470
    +0.2500 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,504.92
    -1,142.41 (-2.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,274.40
    -0.73 (-0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,961.48
    -2.19 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,053.97
    +62.08 (+0.21%)
     

This web app uses computer vision to teach you the ASL alphabet

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

When it comes to learning the American Sign Language alphabet, there are various resources out there. You can turn to instructional books and videos — even Giphy can offer some help. Now you can add a tool called Fingerspelling.xyz to that list.

It comes courtesy of creative studio Hello Monday and the American Society for Deaf Children. They've created a web-based experience you can access on your computer that takes advantage of machine learning and computer vision software to make the process fun and easy. Think of it as having a free ASL teacher.

You'll need a web camera — but don't worry. The two say the software will process everything locally and won't send or store any data from your camera. Once you get started, the app will teach you to spell words in ASL, showing you the proper way to position your fingers along the way. And as you make each letter with your hand, you'll see a percentage score to give you an idea of how you're doing.

As for the reasons behind the project, it ultimately comes down to creating better outcomes for deaf people. Approximately two to three out of every 1,000 babies born in the US are either deaf or hard-of-hearing. In most cases, they're children of hearing parents and the first deaf person those adults have encountered. When you don't introduce deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals to sign language at an early stage in life, there's a good chance their overall language capabilities will suffer. In turn, that's something that can lead to difficulties later in life. When parents go out of their way to learn and teach their deaf or hard-of-hearing child sign language, they're making a life-changing decision for the better. 

Recommended Stories

  • Basildon to Bergamo: Euronext data move seen as headache for traders

    Euronext's decision to move its huge data centre from Britain to Italy because of Brexit could mean a costly headache for banks and other stock traders who measure competitiveness in nanoseconds. The pan-European bourse said on Thursday it would move its data centre from Basildon, a town east of London, to Bergamo near the Italian financial capital of Milan in the second quarter of 2022. Bergamo is where Borsa Italiana has a disaster recovery site, and Euronext completed its acquisition of the Milan exchange on Thursday and is keen to show Italy the takeover's benefits.

  • Samsung overtakes Apple in smartphone shipments as Xiaomi closes in

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd reclaimed its crown as the world's biggest smartphone maker from Apple in the first quarter, cornering a fifth of overall global shipments. China's Xiaomi Corp rounded out the top three positions with its best quarterly performance ever as shipments surged 62% to 49 million phones and its market share rose to 14%, market research firm Canalys said. Overall, global shipments surged 27% to 347 million units in the first quarter as the Chinese economy opened up after the pandemic and a swift vaccine rollout in the United States raised hopes of an economic recovery.

  • What makes Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway ‘very distinctive in corporate America’: Management expert

    Georgetown University Law Professor Lawrence Cunningham told Yahoo Finance that the "Berkshire magic" stems from the decentralized, hands-off relationship between Buffett and the company's other stakeholders.

  • Warren Buffett Poised to Weigh In on How Berkshire Fares Post-Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- A year after Warren Buffett revealed he was unloading airline stocks as the pandemic took hold, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shareholders are eager for his sense of what’s next for the conglomerate with more Americans emerging from lockdown.On Saturday, Berkshire’s chief executive officer will address shareholders via video-conference to conform with health guidelines, scrapping for a second year an arena event in Omaha, Nebraska, that typically attracted thousands of adoring fans. He’ll likely recount how the global crisis took a toll on some of the company’s wide-ranging businesses while bolstering some others.Investors will seek insights into the pulse of the U.S. economy from Buffett, whose company owns the BNSF railroad and has a stake in truck stop chain Pilot Travel Centers.“The first thing we’re going to be looking for is a demeanor on his part that should reflect a greater degree of confidence and visibility on the impact of the pandemic,” Cathy Seifert, an analyst at CFRA Research, said in an interview. At last year’s meeting, when uncertainty continued to plague businesses and markets, Seifert “had the sense that he was truly frightened,” she said.A representative for Berkshire declined to comment ahead of the meeting.Last year’s event was a modest affair with Buffett striking a subdued tone amid uncertainty from the pandemic, as he sat spaced apart on stage from his deputy Greg Abel. Buffett, 90, moved the meeting to Los Angeles this year, where his longtime business partner and Berkshire vice chairman Charlie Munger, who is 97, lives.While the billionaire investor could offer a unique perspective on how the economy is faring, investors have been largely in the dark recently about how he views the fallout from the Covid-19 crisis. His 15-page annual letter in February mentioned the pandemic only once: One of his furniture companies had to close for a time because of the virus, the billionaire noted on page nine.But some of his other businesses also felt the strain. The pandemic weighed on sales for retailers such as See’s Candies and party-goods supplier Oriental Trading Co. Precision Castparts, a maker of aerospace and energy industry equipment, was largely behind the $11 billion writedown Berkshire took last year when the virus slashed demand for flights. But Geico reported lower losses as shutdowns decreased the level of driving across the U.S. Kitchen-supply seller Pampered Chef posted higher earnings in 2020.“There’s a lot of opportunity for him to probably share some really interesting insights into the pandemic,” Jim Shanahan, an analyst at Edward D. Jones & Co., said in an interview. “He could probably talk about parts of the country that have had more robust recoveries to this point and parts of the country that are lagging in a way that some executives can’t do.”Whatever the commentary he delivers, Berkshire has been shaking things up among its investments since last year’s meeting. The company, which dumped airline stocks including shares in Delta Air Lines Inc. and Southwest Airlines Co. early in 2020 as the pandemic crushed travel, has been trimming its bank holdings over the past year in a major shift for a portfolio that had roughly 41% of its fair value concentrated in banks, insurers and financial firms at the end of 2019.When he addresses shareholders, another potential theme could be how businesses adjust as the recovery unfolds: With vaccines rolling out, large corporations are re-examining everything from customer demand to their return-to-office plans. JPMorgan Chase & Co. said this week that U.S. staff should expect to come back on a rotating basis in July. Other companies, including Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., are considering ways to cut real estate footprints in regions such as the Americas.Other topics the meeting might address:Spending That CashBerkshire ended 2020 with more than $138 billion of cash, even after spending a record $24.7 billion on buybacks last year. The constantly swelling pile has been weighing on the conglomerate’s stock, with Berkshire Class A shares falling short of the S&P 500’s 102% price gain over the past five years.“We expect capital management will again be a key topic at this year’s annual meeting,” UBS Group AG analysts led by Brian Meredith said in an April 26 note to clients. They estimated that Berkshire repurchased about $5 billion of its shares in the first quarter.Buffett’s desire to snap up even more of Berkshire’s own stock has offered the billionaire investor another way to deploy capital, especially as the popularity of special purpose acquisition companies makes the environment for takeovers even more competitive. Earnings on Saturday should give investors a sense of how much money he spent on repurchases in the first three months of the year.Berkshire was able to strike a few deals last year. The company invested in five Japanese trading houses and purchased some natural gas assets from Dominion Energy Inc. But the conglomerate was foiled at the start of the pandemic when the federal government swooped in to help companies that might have otherwise turned to Berkshire as a safe haven.“There will be some questions about that, too, because if anything, there’s as much or more capital on the sidelines in competition with him than there was before,” Shanahan said, referring to Berkshire’s dealmaking. “The SPACs were kind of a new wrinkle.”Biden EraBuffett has been careful to tread lightly around political topics in recent years. While he has campaigned for candidates in the past, he kept mostly mum about last year’s election.With President Joe Biden’s newly released tax plan and infrastructure proposal now making the rounds, Buffett could weigh in on their potential impact both on the economy and on Berkshire in particular.Climate Change, DiversityBerkshire is facing two shareholder proposals at the meeting this year, one about climate change and the other about diversity and inclusion. Both seek to push the company to publish more information on its efforts on those fronts.The board is advising investors to vote against the proposals, while acknowledging that managing climate risks and addressing diversity are important issues. Buffett has long said that Berkshire’s decentralized approach -- where each subsidiary handles their own business with very few functions for the conglomerate -- makes producing multiple comprehensive reports or finding ways to report data in a uniform way for such varied businesses burdensome. Each unit should be addressing these risks individually, according to Buffett.The company is also contending with moves by two proxy advisory firms. Glass Lewis recommended withholding votes or voting against the election of audit committee chair Thomas Murphy, citing lack of climate change risk disclosure. Institutional Shareholder Services advised that votes be withheld for four board members because of ineffective oversight on compensation.”I don’t recall there ever being an issue with any of the proxy solicitation firms going against a slate of directors,” said Seifert. On the specific topics of climate change and diversity, “for Berkshire to turn a deaf ear and a blind eye to these to me, at best, looks tone deaf.”SuccessionBuffett routinely faces questions about succession given his age and length of tenure. But in 2018, he took a step toward addressing the matter by promoting Greg Abel and Ajit Jain to vice chairmen roles, alongside Munger. Both Abel and Jain will be at the meeting.One lingering question is Todd Combs’ role leading Geico. Combs, a portfolio manager alongside Ted Weschler, took on that job managing the auto insurer in a move Buffett said was temporary. Any update on his responsibilities could be key, Shanahan said.Stock MarketMany investors tune into Buffett’s annual meetings to hear his thoughts on the stock market. This year offers new themes he might address, after mania surrounding trading of GameStop Corp. and drama with Robinhood Markets Inc.Munger has criticized online brokers that attract inexperienced retail investors, saying they’re essentially offering gambling services. His comments in February also touched on firms that offer commission-free trading, which he called one of the most “disgusting” lies.“Robinhood trades are not free,” Munger said. “When you pay for order flow, you’re probably charging your customers more and pretending to be free. It’s a very dishonorable, low-grade way to talk. And nobody should believe that Robinhood’s trades are free.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden's EU trade dilemma: more pain for Harley, distillers or back off metals tariffs?

    The Biden administration faces a major dilemma in its dispute with the European Union over Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs: back down to avoid acute pain for Harley-Davidson Inc and whiskey distillers or stick with the duties even though they are now exacerbating acute shortages for U.S. manufacturers. The EU has threatened to double the tariffs on Harley-Davidson motorcycles, American-made whiskey and power boats to 50% on June 1, cutting off any residual hope of exports to the continent. President Joe Biden has pledged that he will maintain the tariff protections for the steel and aluminum industries until the problem of global excess production capacity - largely centered in China - can be addressed.

  • China Is Drinking Barely A Drop of Australian Wine After 200% Tariffs

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian exports of wine to mainland China have almost completely dried up after the Chinese government imposed tariffs of more than 200% last year in an escalating trade spat.Shipments in the three months ended March 31 plummeted to just A$12 million ($9.4 million) from A$325 million in the same period a year earlier, Wine Australia said Thursday. China used to be Australia’s biggest wine export market.China last month formalized tariffs of more than 200% on Australian wine for five years, though the higher duties had been in place since November. The tariffs followed a raft of measures barring Australian imports from coal and copper to barley last year.The slump in China was too steep to compensate for increased shipments from Australia to the U.K., Germany and New Zealand: The value of Australia’s total wine exports fell 4% to A$2.77 billion in the year ended March.Duties on Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., the Australian winemaker best known for its Penfolds brand, were set at 175.6%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Sanjeev Gupta Approaches Buyers for Potential Sale of Engineering Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance approached buyers for the potential sale of some engineering assets, people familiar with the matter said, signaling he may not be able to keep his embattled business empire intact.Since the industrialist’s main financier Greensill Capital collapsed in March, Gupta has been in a race to find new sources of cash, though has insisted he’ll find new lenders to replace about $5 billion he’d borrowed from the supply chain finance firm.But in recent days, GFG’s advisers contacted potential buyers for parts of its engineering business that’s largely based in the U.K., according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. The talks are at an early stage and there’s no guarantee of a deal, one of the people said.GFG declined to comment.It’s not clear exactly which assets he may be willing to sell. His Liberty Engineering Group Pte has assets in several countries including the U.K., France and United Arab Emirates, according to the Singapore entity’s financial report for the year ended March 2019, the latest available. The units include assets Gupta took over from administration, such as businesses that used to be part of Caparo Industries Plc in the U.K. and vehicle converter Durisotti in France.Gupta’s empire employs some 35,000 people worldwide, with steel and aluminum plants in the U.S., U.K., France, Romania and Australia. As he fights to stave off insolvency, he’s benefiting from soaring steel and aluminum prices.“I’m confident that we will achieve refinancing,” Gupta said in a podcast for employees earlier this month. “Because our business is so spread out across the world, and each business is different and separately funded, it takes time to get things done. But one by one we’ll get to all of them.”Still, he acknowledged that the future was bleak for some of his businesses, with the U.K. one of the “challenged spots within our alliance.” Some of GFG’s units in France were put in insolvency proceedings earlier this month, Bloomberg has reported.Last month, GFG asked the U.K. government for a 170 million-pound ($237 million) bailout, a request that was rebuffed. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told a parliamentary committee this month that it would be irresponsible to give taxpayers’ money to the group, describing it as “very, very opaque” and having “liabilities that nobody seems to have got to the bottom of.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Soccer Team Barcelona Wins Bond Waiver to Help Fix Finances

    (Bloomberg) -- FC Barcelona noteholders agreed to relax some debt terms, granting a measure of relief to the Spanish soccer giant as it grapples with a collapse in revenues caused by the pandemic.A group of European investors in its 200 million euros ($242 million) of senior notes will permit the club to remove limits on indebtedness and financial expenses, Barcelona’s press office said in an emailed response to questions.The decision provides Barcelona with some breathing space after pandemic lockdowns shut down the flow of revenue from match ticket sales. The club, laboring under a 488 million-euro net debt pile, ran up nearly 100 million euros of losses last year.The financial woes facing the Catalan sporting icon were a big reason why it enthusiastically backed a bid unveiled earlier this month to create a Super League of elite European clubs.The project, which would have provided member teams with guaranteed revenues and a generous joining bonus, collapsed withing 48 hours of its launch amid withering criticism from politicians, players and fans.Barcelona had disclosed that it was in talks with European noteholders when it published its annual financial report in late January. It said then that it already had received waivers from U.S. holders of the debt.In 2018, the club issued two series of five-year notes for a combined 140 million euros, paying 2% interest. In 2019 it raised a further 60 million euros with two further offerings with interest at 2.5%.Star PlayersBarcelona’s finances have deteriorated in recent years as costs for hiring star players and other expenses piled up. Its debt burden also has wider implications for the wider sphere of European soccer.As of last June, the club owed 126 million euros in short-term debt to teams including FC Girondins de Bordeaux and Liverpool FC. It had a further 197 million euros in long-term debt to other clubs.In March, Joan Laporta was elected president of Barcelona, in part on a platform to clean up the club’s finances. Laporta was previously president of the club between 2003 and 2010.As part of its strategy to raise cash, the club earlier this year looked to sell a stake in a unit including digital assets, worldwide football academies, sports knowledge group and merchandising businesses. Teasers for the stake sale were sent to potential investors by the previous club administration, and new management hasn’t yet signaled publicly whether it will continue with the plan. (Updates with off-the-field unit sale in last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bristol Myers first-quarter earnings miss expectations as cancer drugs underperform

    Bristol Myers Squibb Co reported lower-than-expected first-quarter profit on Thursday as sales of its high margin cancer drugs Revlimid and Opdivo fell short of Wall Street estimates. The underperformance of the cancer drugs was partially offset by better-than-expected sales of the blood thinner Eliquis that Bristol Myers shares with Pfizer Inc. Chief Financial Officer David Elkins said in an interview that the sales mix - in particular, the outperformance in lower margin Eliquis versus higher margin Revlimid - accounts for most of the gap between the results and analysts' expectations.

  • EU Pushes Back on China With Powers to Thwart State-Backed Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is looking to strengthen its hand against the growing economic threat posed by China, with new powers targeted at foreign state-owned companies.The European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, proposed new rules to levy fines and block deals, according to a draft obtained by Bloomberg. While China isn’t specifically mentioned in the proposal, the move follows complaints from European businesses that the Asian nation’s firms get support they can’t match.Chinese business groups have already complained about the latest initiative, which will need support from EU governments before they become final. The document is a draft and could still change before it’s set to be proposed next week.It’s the next step in the EU’s efforts to ward off China, building on a push by member states to protect strategic companies from takeovers by non-European buyers.Amid the steepest recession in almost a century, Europe has shown signs of increasing protectionism. EU governments have been debating the “repatriation” of supply chains after the pandemic exposed the region’s vulnerability to disruptions, while France and Germany say the bloc should allow the creation of “European champions” big enough to compete with the U.S and China.Member states have voiced growing alarm at the prospect of European companies being bought by firms with unlimited credit lines or being forced out of business because rivals can afford to sell below cost.The new rules would run in parallel with oversight on foreign direct investment, which European governments have been ratcheting up in the last few years to give them more power to stop deals over industries or sectors they view as crucial. The increased scrutiny can be imposed even for minority stakes of more than 10%.Germany blocked a Chinese bid for the first time in 2018 by vetoing the potential purchase of machine-tool manufacturer Leifeld Metal Spinning AG. Last year, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government agreed to buy a 23% stake in CureVac AG, at the time a key player in the race for a coronavirus vaccine which had been the focus of takeover speculation from the U.S.Alongside similar moves in other member states, Germany’s cabinet on Tuesday approved more changes to rules on foreign investment to give the government enhanced powers to scrutinize transactions that could impact national security. The new regulations, which need parliamentary approval, are targeted at high-technology sectors like artificial intelligence, autonomous driving and quantum computing.France recently halted the purchase of grocery chain Carrefour SA by Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., citing food sovereignty and the need to secure supply chains amid the pandemic. The country also vetoed the Teledyne Technologies Inc.’s purchase of Photonis, a company that makes night-vision gear for the military, citing strategic interests.In recent weeks, Italy coordinated with France to protect truckmaker Iveco SpA from an takeover by China FAW Group Co. Prime Minister Mario Draghi also sent a message by blocking a bid by China’s Shenzhen Invenland Holdings Co. for the small semiconductor firm LPE SpA.Spain’s government has signaled it could block at least two deals, one involving a utility and another involving a maker of aviation components.Under the draft EU rules, companies that generate at least 500 million euros ($600 million) of revenue in Europe and received more than 50 million euros of support from a foreign state in the last three years will need the bloc’s approval for deals.The EU also wants to be able to fine companies as much as 10% of their yearly revenue if it finds a firm unfairly benefited from a foreign subsidy -- including an unlimited state guarantee or credit line that undercuts European rivals. It warns in the draft that it could cancel government contracts granted to firms that gain an unfair advantage from such subsidies.European officials are seeking the power to inspect companies’ offices outside of Europe, with the permission of the company and the knowledge of the foreign state, according to the draft.Regulators suggest ways that companies could allay concerns over subsidies, including granting rivals access to infrastructure, licensing on fair terms or publishing research. Companies can also reduce capacity or market presence, divest assets or refrain from investment, according to the document.The European Commission declined to comment and the Chinese mission to the EU didn’t respond to a request for comment.Despite the tougher stance, the EU continues to actively build business ties with China, including an investment agreement. The bloc has promoted the deal, which could enter into force early next year, as a way to rebalance economic relations with its second-largest trade partner.The accord expands access to the Chinese market for European investors in industries ranging from cars to telecommunications. It also seeks to tackle underlying Chinese policies deemed to be market-distorting, such as industrial subsidies, state control of enterprises and forced technology transfers.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Risk management breakdowns over Archegos in Fed focus - Powell

    Archegos, a family office run by ex-Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, along with major banks that financed the fund’s trades, lost billions of dollars last month as its leveraged bets on media stocks quickly soured. "It seems as though there were risk management breakdowns at some of the firms, not all of them, and that's what we're looking into," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in response to questions at a press conference following the end of the Fed's two-day policy meeting.

  • Trump tax cut allowed Duke Energy to reduce costs for customers ‘by over a billion dollars’: CEO

    Lynn Good — CEO of Duke Energy (DUK), one of the nation's largest utility companies — did not take a position on a proposed corporate tax hike but cautioned that it may require the company to pass along costs to its customers through higher prices.

  • EU explores chipmaker alliance as alternative to foreign-funded megafab - sources

    PARIS/BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union is considering creating a semiconductor alliance including STMicroelectronics, NXP, Infineon and ASML to cut dependence on foreign chipmakers amid a global supply chain crunch, four EU officials said. It would complement or come as an alternative to a possible foreign-funded factory, with the aim to double the EU's market share in semiconductors to 20% by 2030, a target set out by European internal market chief Thierry Breton.

  • China orders fintech firms to stick to the rules as clampdown widens

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese financial watchdogs on Thursday summoned 13 internet platforms engaged in finance business, including heavyweights Tencent and ByteDance, to order them to strengthen compliance with regulations, the central bank said. The move by the four regulators is part of widening efforts by Beijing to rein in the country's massive internet "platform economy," which includes an ongoing antitrust clampdown backed by President Xi Jinping. The country's platform economy has grown rapidly and covers whole range of e-commmerce activities ranging from banking to shopping and food delivery.

  • The four-decade decline in global corporate tax rates

    U.S. President Joe Biden's plans to raise taxes on corporate America could put an end to a four-decade global drop in corporate taxation levels. Governments worldwide are desperate to raise extra revenue to rebuild their pandemic-ravaged economies and corporate taxation is becoming an obvious target after decades of decline. To finance a multitrillion-dollar infrastructure investment plan, Biden wants to lift the U.S. corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% and scale back loopholes that companies can use to cut their tax bills.

  • Here’s how Warren Buffett’s top investments fared during the pandemic

    Plenty of Berkshire Hathaway's top 10 stock picks have been home runs during and prior to the pandemic.

  • Texas Set to Ban Griddy-Like Electricity Plans After Blackouts

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas moved to ban retail electricity providers from offering the kinds of plans that led to astronomical power bills for customers during February’s energy crisis.Legislation passed by the state Senate Thursday and sent to the desk of Governor Greg Abbott for signature prohibits companies from tying electricity rates to the state’s volatile wholesale power market. Prices in that market soared to $9,000 a megawatt-hour for several days in February, when a deep freeze triggered widespread blackouts.The measure is part of a part of a package of legislation aimed to rein in, albeit modestly, Texas’s laissez-faire approach to electricity markets, which some have argued contributed to the catastrophe.The state’s power system operates independently from other grids so as to avoid federal oversight, and the market relies almost exclusively on price signals to secure electricity rather than holding supply in reserve for emergencies.Griddy, whose customers were infamously slammed with thousand-dollar electricity bills during the crisis, has since declared bankruptcy. The state’s grid operator revoked its operating rights and moved its customers to rival retailers after Griddy defaulted on required payments.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US Will Not Race China to Develop CBDC Says Fed Chairman Powell

    The U.S. is biding its time to see whether a CBDC was something that would be a "good thing for the people," Powell said Wednesday.

  • China Reins In Tech Giants’ Finance Arms After Hobbling Ant

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators imposed wide-ranging restrictions on the fast-growing financial divisions of 13 companies including Tencent Holdings Ltd. and ByteDance Ltd., leveling many of the same curbs employed against Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. in a crackdown on the tech sector.Units of JD.com Inc., Meituan and Didi were also among firms summoned to a meeting with several watchdogs including the central bank, which spelled out a raft of requirements including stricter compliance when listing abroad and curbs on information monopolies and the gathering of personal data. Companies must restructure their financial wings into holding companies as part of a broad effort to subject themselves to more rigorous supervision, and sever “improper links” between their existing payments services and financial products, the central bank, banking and insurance regulator, securities regulator and the forex regulator said in a joint statement Thursday.Representatives for Tencent, ByteDance, JD, Meituan and Didi didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.China has waged a campaign to rein in its internet titans as the government grew increasingly concerned over their growing influence over every aspect of Chinese life as well as the vast amounts of data they’ve amassed through providing services like online shopping, chatting and ride-hailing. The crackdown has already forced Ma’s Ant Group to scrap its initial public offering while regulators have levied a record fine against affiliate Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.“Nobody can escape the tough regulatory crackdown on fintech,” said Zhang Xiaoxi, a Beijing-based analyst at Gavekal Dragonomics. “While the requirements are broadly in line with those imposed on Ant, those who are considering listing need to wait till they rectify all the problems.”It’s unclear how long the companies have to enact changes, or how it would affect their core operations. Companies like Meituan, JD and Tencent rely on their payments operations to drive their core operations in e-commerce, gaming and social media. Some, like ByteDance and Didi, are said to be exploring overseas initial public offerings and the new regulations may impose a stricter oversight of the process.The firms were also ordered to break up their information monopoly and to conduct personal credit reporting services through licensed agencies. They should strengthen their capital structure and compliance, strictly implement regulatory requirements and step up consumer protection mechanisms, according to the statement. Baidu Inc., Trip.com Group Ltd. and Lufax Holding Ltd. were among others summoned to the meeting.Regulators have pledged to curb the “reckless push” of technology firms into finance and this month outlined an overhaul of Ant, which will drastically revamp its business and be supervised more like a bank. The overhaul meant Ant will have to cut off any improper linking of payments with other financial products including its Jiebei and Huabei lending services.Ant said it will fold those units into its consumer finance arm, apply for a license for personal credit reporting, and improve consumer data protection.Read more: Ant to Be Financial Holding Firm in Overhaul Forced by ChinaEarlier this year, China proposed measures to curb market concentration in online payments, which Ant and Tencent have transformed with their ubiquitous mobile apps that are used by a combined 1 billion people. The central bank said in draft rules that any non-bank payment company with half of the market in online transactions or two entities with a combined two-thirds share could be subject to antitrust probes.If a monopoly is confirmed, the central bank can suggest that the cabinet impose restrictive measures including breaking up the entity by its business type.(Updates with other firms summoned to the meeting in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Textron raises 2021 profit view on rebounding business jet demand

    (Reuters) -Textron Inc on Thursday raised its full-year profit forecast, propelled by a rebound in demand for its small and medium business jets as accelerated COVID-19 vaccinations encourage more people to fly. Shares of Textron rose 3% to more than two-year high of $63.56 after the company also beat earnings estimates for the first quarter ended April 3. Textron said it now expects 2021 adjusted earnings of $2.80 to $3 per share, up from the earlier forecast of $2.70 to $2.90.