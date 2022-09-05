U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.96 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.24 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.93
    +2.06 (+2.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.10
    -1.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    17.98
    +0.09 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9914
    -0.0042 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1477
    -0.0038 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.5690
    +0.4170 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,745.20
    +34.90 (+0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    471.30
    -8.37 (-1.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,221.54
    -59.65 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,619.61
    -31.23 (-0.11%)
     

Fingrid Oyj’s financial releases in 2023

Fingrid Oyj
Fingrid Oyj
Fingrid Oyj

Fingrid Oyj
Stock Exchange Release 5 September 2022 at 10:30 EET

Fingrid Group will publish the following financial reports in 2023:
2.3.2023      Financial Review, Annual Report and Financial Statements 2022
26.4.2023    Management’s Review
27.7.2023    Half-Year Report January–June 2023
26.10.2023  Management’s Review
The Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on 31 March 2023.

For more information:
Chief Financial Officer Jukka Metsälä, Fingrid Oyj, tel. +358 30 395 5213


Recommended Stories