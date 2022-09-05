Fingrid Oyj’s financial releases in 2023
Fingrid Oyj
Stock Exchange Release 5 September 2022 at 10:30 EET
Fingrid Group will publish the following financial reports in 2023:
2.3.2023 Financial Review, Annual Report and Financial Statements 2022
26.4.2023 Management’s Review
27.7.2023 Half-Year Report January–June 2023
26.10.2023 Management’s Review
The Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on 31 March 2023.
For more information:
Chief Financial Officer Jukka Metsälä, Fingrid Oyj, tel. +358 30 395 5213