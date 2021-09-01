U.S. markets open in 4 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,537.50
    +17.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,482.00
    +142.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,610.00
    +27.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,289.90
    +18.70 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.83
    +0.33 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.80
    -5.30 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    -0.15 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1818
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.12
    -0.07 (-0.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3762
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3540
    +0.3580 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,281.02
    -535.52 (-1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,223.69
    +28.10 (+2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.53
    +61.83 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    +361.48 (+1.29%)
     

Fingrid’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board Composition

Fingrid Oyj
·1 min read

Fingrid Oyj

Stock Exchange Release 1 September 2021 at 11:00 EET

Fingrid’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board consists of three representatives of the Company’s shareholders and the Chairman of the Board of Directors, who shall participate as an expert in the Shareholders’ Nomination Board's meetings. The three shareholders with the largest share of the votes are each entitled to appoint one member of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board. The Shareholders’ Nomination Board is responsible for preparing proposals and submitting them annually to the ordinary Annual General Meeting concerning the appointment and remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors.

The shareholders have appointed the following representatives to the Shareholders’ Nomination Board as of 1 September 2021:

  • Senior Government Adviser Karri Safo, The Ministry of Finance, appointed by the State of Finland

  • Senior Portfolio Manager Mikko Räsänen, Ilmarinen, appointed by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company

  • Director Erkko Ryynänen, OP, appointed by Aino Holdingyhtiö Ky

The term of office of the Nomination Board’s members ends at the closing of the Annual General Meeting following the appointment of the member.

The Nomination Board must make its proposal to the Annual General Meeting annually, and no later than on the 31st of January preceding the following Annual General Meeting.


Further information:
Marina Louhija,General Counsel, SVP, Fingrid Oyj, +358 40 519 0627


Recommended Stories

  • CrowdStrike stock falls after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down CrowdStrike's Q2 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • 15 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer. There are few investors who have tasted success in other professions as well. Investing is a […]

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 33% upside in these stocks — peek before they pop

    Goldman believes this trio of stocks can take off.

  • Zoom stock just crashed — here's the simplest reason why

    Zoom shares just got roasted after earnings. Here's why.

  • 15 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best pharmaceutical stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Invest In. After the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the pharmaceutical industry rapidly began the process of developing and testing vaccines and medicines for […]

  • 10 New Reddit WallStreetBets Stocks On the Rise

    In this article, we discuss the 10 new Reddit WallStreetBets stocks on the rise. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 New Reddit WallStreetBets Stocks On the Rise. WallStreetBets, the Reddit forum with more than 10.8 million members, has become one of the hottest places in […]

  • Here's Why Wells Fargo Stock Fell Today

    The overall stock market was rather flat on Tuesday, but Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) was a big underperformer. According to a report by Bloomberg, Wells Fargo isn't sending restitution payments to victims of its numerous scandals fast enough, and regulators are apparently not happy with the progress the bank has made to change its culture. If regulators are unhappy with the bank's progress, this penalty could remain in place longer than investors expect.

  • Here's Why Support.com Stock Was Down Big Today

    Like GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings before it, the stock has attracted investor attention due to its high short interest. The last couple of years have seen a surge of new activity among retail investors, and that's paved the way for a massive short squeeze as the social media spotlight and emerging popular sentiment have prompted stock buyers to pour into beaten-down, out-of-favor companies in pursuit of explosive returns.

  • In the near-term you are looking at a choppier growth trajectory for Zoom: Analyst

    Matthew Niknam, Deutsche Bank Equity Research Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance to break down Zoom’s earnings report and outlook on growth for the company.&nbsp;

  • Palantir Technologies: Intriguing SPAC Investments

    Palantir Technologies (PLTR) provides cybersecurity and related software and services to governments as well as private businesses. I am bullish on PLTR stock. Although PLTR has only recently captured investors' attention, the company has been around for a while. Based in Denver, Colorado, Palantir was founded back in the early 2000s by Peter Thiel and other business experts. Palantir offers three platforms, including Palantir Gotham (which targets government agencies), Palantir Metropolis (main

  • Tencent Snapped Up by China Traders After Two-Month Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese investors piled back into beleaguered Tencent Holdings Ltd. in August, braving a relentless tech crackdown from Beijing that almost halved its stock price.Traders from China bought a net HK$5.8 billion ($745 million) of the Hong Kong stock via trading links, snapping two months of outflows, according to Bloomberg calculations based on exchange data. The purchases helped the mobile gaming giant climb 0.5% in August, the first gain since April. Beijing’s sprawling crackdown

  • 8 Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $109,333 In 8 Months

    Who says August isn't a good month for S&P 500 stocks? Investors just scored more big gains during another banner month.

  • Why RedHill Biopharma Stock Jumped on Tuesday

    An analyst on Wall Street thinks the company's commercial and development pipeline has been underestimated.

  • Cathie Wood’s New ETF Shuts Out Banking, Fossil Fuels and Vice

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood is getting ready to debut a new exchange-traded fund focused on transparency.Ark Investment Management’s Transparency ETF will closely follow an index that excludes industries including alcohol, banking, gambling and oil and gas, Wood’s company said in a filing on Tuesday. The top holdings in the 100-company gauge are largely tech and consumer firms such as Salesforce.com Inc., Microsoft Corp., Apple Inc., Nike Inc. and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. An old Ark favorite,

  • Why Shares of Acasti Pharma Slumped Tuesday

    Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ: ACST) fell by more than 18% in Tuesday trading. The company said that it had closed its merger with Grace Therapeutics; former Acasti shareholders now own 59% of the combined company. The second -- and more concerning -- part of the announcement was that the company would perform an 8-1 reverse split at the start of trading on Aug. 31.

  • Zoom: Post-Earnings Pullback Is an Opportunity, Says Top Analyst

    After a series of pandemic-driven blowout earnings, it was always going to be a tough job for Zoom (ZM) to keep up the momentum in a post-lockdown era. While the company’s June quarter results were once again excellent, beating the estimates on both the top-and bottom-line, the outlook failed to impress investors, who sent shares down ~17% in the subsequent session. For Q3, Zoom anticipates generating revenue between $1.015 billion and $1.02 billion, roughly in line with the Street’s $1.01 billi

  • Why Nikola Stock Popped Tuesday

    Battery and hydrogen fuel cell electric truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) has had its share of credibility issues. After the promising news on the timeline of its first product, Nikola shares jumped 5.4% early Tuesday before paring those gains to 3.5% as the market neared its close today. Early questions about the company's technology and progress led to the resignation of Milton, who is now under indictment by the Justice Department for alleged "false and misleading statements to retail investors."

  • Why Pixelworks Stock Jumped 25% Today

    The stock rose as much as 26.4%, closing the day's action 24.6% higher. Roth Capital analyst Suji Desilva reiterated his buy rating on Pixelworks, boosting his price target from $5 to $10 per share. Desilva had a meeting with Pixelworks CFO Elias Nader and CEO Todd DeBonis, and he walked away with a stronger conviction in the company's business prospects.

  • Zoom Events 'bullish opportunity' for company: Analyst

    Rishi Jaluria, RBC Capital Markets Software Equity Analyst, predicts a 'long runway for growth' for Zoom after earnings beat.

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In GameStop Stock This Year Is Worth Now

    Had you plunked $10,000 in GameStop stock this year you'd have much to celebrate. Now you can see the frenzy over the shorted stock not in the S&P 500.