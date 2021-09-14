Finical Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

Darrell Peppers Named COO at Finical

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finical Holdings, LLC, a leading provider of electronic payments in North America, today announced it has appointed Darrell Peppers as its Chief Operating Officer.

Finical provides credit card processing services to thousands of businesses in North America. Finical markets its services through its relationships with independent sales partners, as well as strategic relationships with various vendors and banks. Finical has over 2,200 sales agents throughout North America.

Peppers brings more than two decades of operations experience to Finical. His well-rounded experience started with Direct Merchants Bank on the card-issuing side and, in 1998, entered the acquiring side with Card Payment Systems. Peppers has held senior management and executive positions with Federated Payments for over a decade and, most recently, as Director of Operations with Easy Pay Direct.

Aaron Nasseh, Finical's CEO, commented, "Darrell's intimate knowledge of our industry, and absolute dedication to customer service, makes him uniquely qualified to oversee and lead the expansion of our rapidly growing operations."

Darrell Peppers commented, "I am thrilled to be aboard, and excited to work with Aaron and the best-in-class management staff, to help make the overall customer experience even better and continue to expand Finical's reputation as a highly respected payments technology provider."

Contact:

Tiffany Mclain

tmclain@finicalholdings.com

469-501-7731

