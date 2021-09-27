U.S. markets close in 4 hours 37 minutes

Finical Holdings, LLC Completes Acquisition

Finical Holdings, LLC
·1 min read

Finical acquires Zero Charge Processing

DALLAS, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finical Holdings, LLC, a leading provider of electronic payments in North America, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Platinum Processing, LLC, DBA Zero Charge Processing.

Finical provides credit card processing services to thousands of businesses in North America. Finical markets its services through its relationships with Independent Sales partners, as well as strategic relationships with various vendors and Banks. Finical has over 2,200 sales agents throughout North America.

Zero Charge Processing is a Texas based corporation providing credit card processing services to businesses in North America. Zero Charge Processing's main focus is on eliminating up to 100% of their customer's credit card processing fees, through use of the Cash Discount and Surcharge programs.

Aaron Nasseh, Finical's CEO, commented: "We are excited to realize the synergy between the companies. Zero Charge has an impressive sales force, which brings with it over 300 well trained sales professionals, and a business model dedicated to providing the best customer experience for its clients."

Contact:

Tiffany Mclain
tmclain@finicalholdings.com
469-501-7731

Image 1



