Finished Vehicles Logistics Market to Record USD 20.28 Bn Growth | APL Logistics Ltd., ARS Altmann AG, and CEVA Logistics AG emerge as dominant players | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finished vehicles logistics Market Facts at a Glance-

Attractive Opportunities in Finished Vehicles Logistics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including APL Logistics Ltd., ARS Altmann AG, CEVA Logistics AG, Ekol Lojistik AS, GEFCO Group, Koopman Logistics Group BV, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, OMSAN Logistics, Sevatas, and United Parcel Service Inc.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: Type (road, rail, sea, and air)

  • Geographies: APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Finished Vehicles Logistics Market Size is expected to increase by USD 20.28 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.99% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

APAC will register the highest growth rate, occupying 54% of the global market share. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for finished vehicles logistics in APAC. The market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Vendor Insights-

The finished vehicles logistics market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of a significant number of vendors. Leading vendors in the market are competing by expanding their operations in new geographies and by launching differentiated services. Some vendors are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to gain access to new products, enter new markets, and remain competitive.

APL Logistics Ltd.: The company offers finished vehicles logistics, with unique transportation options perfect for vehicle manufacturers.

ARS Altmann AG: The company offers finished vehicles logistics by rail and road, which includes a large variety of high-quality services for the automotive industry and for the high and heavy division at their centers.

CEVA Logistics AG: The company offers finished vehicles logistics services such as CEVA Lead Logistics, I2M Road Transportation, Global Air and Ocean Management, and others.

Ekol Lojistik AS: The company offers finished vehicles logistics solutions, that are tailored specifically to the automotive and spare parts industry to ensure peak efficiency in process management.

GEFCO Group: The company offers finished vehicles logistics with expertise in a range of areas such as logistics engineering, multimodal transport, customs and fiscal representation, storage and preparation of vehicles, as well as distribution and last-mile delivery.

Regional Market Outlook

The finished vehicles logistics market growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. The increased production of motor vehicles in countries such as India, China, Japan, Indonesia, and South Korea and the increasing population are driving the finished vehicles logistics market in APAC. Also, the expansion of automobile manufacturing plants by global brands is fueling the growth of the regional market.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • Finished Vehicles Logistics Market Driver:

The global automotive industry has grown significantly over the years. The rise in the sales of automobiles, especially in developing regions has contributed to the growth of the industry. For instance, between 2018 and 2019, the sales of passenger cars in Brazil increased by over 2 million units. In addition, the growth in the global population has been increasing the demand for passenger and commercial vehicles. With the increase in global vehicle production, the demand for logistics for the transportation and warehousing of finished vehicles is increasing worldwide. All these factors are driving the growth of the market.

  • Finished Vehicles Logistics Market Trend:

The growing concerns over the pollution caused by ICE vehicles have led to the emergence of electric vehicles. These vehicles help reduce pollution levels. They emit 50% lesser greenhouse gases compared to ICE vehicles. Many such benefits are encouraging consumers to prefer electric vehicles over fossil fuel-powered vehicles. This has resulted in an increase in the production of electric vehicles, which is driving the demand for efficient logistics services, thereby driving the market growth.

Related Reports:

Spare Parts Logistics Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Drone Transportation and Logistics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Finished Vehicles Logistics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.99%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 20.28 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.92

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 54%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, India, Germany, and Spain

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

APL Logistics Ltd., ARS Altmann AG, CEVA Logistics AG, Ekol Lojistik AS, GEFCO Group, Koopman Logistics Group BV, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, OMSAN Logistics, Sevatas, and United Parcel Service Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finished-vehicles-logistics-market-to-record-usd-20-28-bn-growth--apl-logistics-ltd-ars-altmann-ag-and-ceva-logistics-ag-emerge-as-dominant-players--technavio-301454932.html

SOURCE Technavio

