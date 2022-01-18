Finland Data Center Market Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities Report 2021-2026 Featuring Key Investors - Equinix, Google, & Hyperco

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Finland Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report considers the present scenario of the Finland data center market and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2021-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.

Finland is among the steadily growing data center markets in the Nordic region. Organizations in Finland are among the highest users of cloud-based services. The IoT market is also growing, especially across the healthcare and automotive sectors. The continued development of the wireless network space is expected to boost the IoT market during the forecast period.

The demand for hybrid infrastructure services will also emerge as a strong driver for the data center market over the next few years.



FINLAND DATA CENTER MARKET INSIGHTS

In Finland, the total population was around 5.5 million in January 2021, with an internet penetration rate of around 95%. The number of mobile connections stood at over 9 million. There are also over four million active social media users in the country, accounting for around 80% of the total population of the country.

In 2020, colocation provider Equinix invested over USD 25 million for the development of a data center facility in Helsinki in Finland.

In September 2021, Digita, a Finland-based tower and colocation operator, Finland announced to develop its data center in Helsinki that is expected to be open by 2023.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT

"Invest in Finland" has identified over 50 potential sites for data center investment in Finland, spanning over 53 million square feet of area, with the capability to expand to a power capacity of over 2,500 MW of power.

Most data centers are designed and operated as Tier III facilities in the Finland colocation market gradually converting to Tier IV facilities.

Equinix, Telia Finland, Ficolo, Hetzner, and Elisa were prominent colocation operators in Finland. These companies will expand their data centers in Finland.

FINLAND DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Finland data center market is highly competitive with the presence of several prominent vendors and infrastructure providers. In June 2020, cloud hosting company GleSYS announced the acquisition of Finland-based cloud provider Oulun DataCenter.

Equinix currently operates about six data centers in Finland that are completely powered by 100% renewable energy. 42U rack units are likely to dominate the market in the forecast period.

Some prominent vendors offering 42U rack units include Cisco Systems, Eaton, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Rittal, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv Group. In September 2020, Huawei Technologies launches the Autonomous Driving Network (ADN) solution for the enterprise market. This solution completely integrates artificial intelligence capabilities at network elements and cloud layers.



