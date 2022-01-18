U.S. markets close in 6 hours 20 minutes

Finland Data Center Market Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities Report 2021-2026 Featuring Key Investors - Equinix, Google, & Hyperco

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Finland Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The report considers the present scenario of the Finland data center market and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2021-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.

Finland is among the steadily growing data center markets in the Nordic region. Organizations in Finland are among the highest users of cloud-based services. The IoT market is also growing, especially across the healthcare and automotive sectors. The continued development of the wireless network space is expected to boost the IoT market during the forecast period.

The demand for hybrid infrastructure services will also emerge as a strong driver for the data center market over the next few years.

FINLAND DATA CENTER MARKET INSIGHTS

In Finland, the total population was around 5.5 million in January 2021, with an internet penetration rate of around 95%. The number of mobile connections stood at over 9 million. There are also over four million active social media users in the country, accounting for around 80% of the total population of the country.

In 2020, colocation provider Equinix invested over USD 25 million for the development of a data center facility in Helsinki in Finland.

In September 2021, Digita, a Finland-based tower and colocation operator, Finland announced to develop its data center in Helsinki that is expected to be open by 2023.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT

"Invest in Finland" has identified over 50 potential sites for data center investment in Finland, spanning over 53 million square feet of area, with the capability to expand to a power capacity of over 2,500 MW of power.

Most data centers are designed and operated as Tier III facilities in the Finland colocation market gradually converting to Tier IV facilities.

Equinix, Telia Finland, Ficolo, Hetzner, and Elisa were prominent colocation operators in Finland. These companies will expand their data centers in Finland.

FINLAND DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Finland data center market is highly competitive with the presence of several prominent vendors and infrastructure providers. In June 2020, cloud hosting company GleSYS announced the acquisition of Finland-based cloud provider Oulun DataCenter.

Equinix currently operates about six data centers in Finland that are completely powered by 100% renewable energy. 42U rack units are likely to dominate the market in the forecast period.

Some prominent vendors offering 42U rack units include Cisco Systems, Eaton, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Rittal, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv Group. In September 2020, Huawei Technologies launches the Autonomous Driving Network (ADN) solution for the enterprise market. This solution completely integrates artificial intelligence capabilities at network elements and cloud layers.

IT Infrastructure Providers

  • Atos

  • Cisco Systems

  • Dell Technologies

  • Extreme Networks

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise

  • Huawei Technologies

  • IBM

  • Juniper Networks

  • NEC Corporation

  • Oracle

Data Center Construction Market Contractors & Sub Contractors

  • AFRY

  • Fluor

  • Granlund Group

  • Kirby

  • Parviainen Arkkitehdit

  • Ramboll

  • RED

  • Royal Haskoning

Support Infrastructure Providers

  • ABB

  • Airedale International Air Conditioning

  • Caterpillar

  • Cummins

  • Delta Electronics

  • Eaton

  • HITEC Power Protection

  • Legrand

  • Rittal

  • Schneider Electric

  • STULZ

  • Trane

  • Vertiv Group

Key Investors

  • Equinix

  • Google

  • Hyperco

REPORT COVERAGE

  • Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

  • Helsinki

  • Other Cities

  • List of upcoming facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

FINLAND DATA CENTER INVESTMENT COVERAGE

  • Infrastructure Type

  • IT Infrastructure

  • Electrical Infrastructure

  • Mechanical Infrastructure

  • General Construction

  • Tier Standard

  • IT Infrastructure

  • Server

  • Storage Systems

  • Network Infrastructure

  • Electrical Infrastructure

  • UPS Systems

  • Generators

  • Transfer Switches and Switchgears

  • PDUs

  • Other Electrical Infrastructure

  • Mechanical Infrastructure

  • Cooling Systems

  • Rack Cabinets

  • Other Mechanical Infrastructure

  • General Construction

  • Building Development

  • Installation and Commissioning Services

  • Building Design

  • Physical Security

  • Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

  • Cooling systems

  • CRAC and CRAH Units

  • Chillers

  • Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

  • Other Cooling Units

  • Tier Segments

  • Tier I & Tier II

  • Tier III

  • Tier IV

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

  • Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and colocation revenue.

  • An assessment of the investment in Finland by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

  • Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

  • A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the data center in Finland market size during the forecast period.

  • Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Finland

  • Facilities Covered (Existing): 20

  • Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 3

  • Coverage: 8 cities

  • Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

  • Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

  • Data center colocation market in Finland

  • Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)

  • Retail Colocation Pricing

  • Classification of the Finland market investments into multiple segments and sub-segments (IT, power, cooling, and general construction services) with sizing and forecast.

  • A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

  • Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

  • A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

  • How big is the Finland data center market?

  • Who are the key investors in the Finland data center industry?

  • What segments are covered in the Finland data center market?

  • What factors are anticipated to drive the data center colocation market growth in Finland?

  • How many existing and upcoming data centers facilities are in Finland?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iugg7r

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finland-data-center-market-investment-analysis--growth-opportunities-report-2021-2026-featuring-key-investors---equinix-google--hyperco-301462654.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

