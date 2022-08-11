Finland Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics, 2017-2021 & 2022-2026
Dublin, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Finland Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Despite near-term challenges in 2022, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Finland remains strong. The gift card industry in Finland is expected to grow steadily in H1 2022 and record a strong growth in H2 2022.
The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 6.2% during 2022-2026. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$754.8 million in 2021 to reach US$1039.0 million by 2026.
Historically, the gift card market in Finland has recorded a steady growth with a CAGR of 8.2% during 2017-2021. According to the Q4 2021 Global Gift Card Survey, gift card industry in the country is expected to grow by 8.2% on annual basis to reach US$817.0 million in 2022.
Gift card market in 2021 was driven a wide range of factors, which supported growth across retail and corporate segments. The primary factors included growth of ecommerce, increased adoption to incentivize employees working remotely, digital gifting, and initiatives undertaken by government, hospitality, and travel industries to revive growth. Though the gift card market was impacted due to COVID-19, the market is expected to bounce back in the coming quarters, especially in H1 2022.
Gift card industry in Finland has done well to withstand the impact of economic slowdown along with negative business and consumer sentiment due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak.
Reasons to buy
In-depth understanding of gift card and incentive card market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, key trends and drivers along with five-year forecast (2017-2026) for gift cards and incentive cards in Finland.
Develop market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities across consumer segments and occasions to formulate your gift cards strategy; assess market specific key trends and risks.
Get insights into consumer attitude and behaviour in Finland: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through gift cards for both retail and corporate consumers.
Get complete perspective through six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.
Distribution channel insights: Understand gift cards sales dynamics by channels - online vs offline and by 1st party vs 3rd party sales.
Scope
Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:
S Group
Kesko Oyj
Alko Oy
Suomen Lahikauppa Oy
Stockmann Oyj Abp
Total Spend on Gifts in Finland
By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)
By Product Categories (13 Segments)
By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)
Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Finland
Gross Load Value
Transaction Value
Unused Value
Average Value Per Transaction
Transaction Volume
Average Value of Card Purchased
Number of Cards
Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Finland
Retail Consumer
Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)
Digital Gift Card Market Size in Finland
By Retail Consumer
By Retail Purchase Occasion
By Corporate Consumer
By Corporate Purchase Occasion
By Company Size
Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Finland
By Functional Attribute
By Occasion1. Festivals & Special Celebration Days
2. Milestone Celebration
3. Self-Use
4. Other
Value by Purchase Channel
Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Finland
Consumer Purchase Behaviour
Gift Card Buyer by Age Group
Gift Card Buyer by Income Level
Gift Card Buyer by Gender
Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Finland
By Functional Attribute
By Occasion1. Employee Incentive
2. Sales Incentive
3. Consumer Incentive
By Scale of Business
Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Finland
Food & Beverage
Health, Wellness & Beauty
Apparel, Footwear & Accessories
Books & Media Products
Consumer Electronics
Restaurants & Bars
Toys, Kids, and Babies
Jewelry
Sporting Goods
Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances
Travel
Entertainment & Gaming
Other
Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Finland
Ecommerce & Department Stores
Restaurants & Bars
Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store
Entertainment & Gaming
Specialty Stores
Health & Wellness
Travel
Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Finland
Gift Card Online Sales
Gift Card Offline Sales
1st Party Sales
3rd Party Sales
Sales Uplift
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3bmhau
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900