U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,135.25
    +10.75 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,816.00
    +79.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,069.75
    +38.25 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,917.90
    +3.30 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.14
    -1.36 (-1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.90
    -5.40 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    20.41
    -0.08 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0239
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.28
    +0.99 (+4.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2097
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0020
    -0.1140 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,087.80
    -302.01 (-1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    536.51
    -20.84 (-3.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.17
    +3.02 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

Finland Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Report 2022-2026 Featuring S Group, Kesko Oyj, Alko Oy, Suomen Lahikauppa Oy, & Stockmann Oyj Abp

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Finland Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

Despite near-term challenges in 2022, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Finland remains strong. The gift card industry in Finland is expected to grow steadily in H1 2022 and record a strong growth in H2 2022.

The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 6.2% during 2022-2026. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$754.8 million in 2021 to reach US$1039.0 million by 2026.

Historically, the gift card market in Finland has recorded a steady growth with a CAGR of 8.2% during 2017-2021. According to the Q4 2021 Global Gift Card Survey, gift card industry in the country is expected to grow by 8.2% on annual basis to reach US$817.0 million in 2022.

Gift card market in 2021 was driven a wide range of factors, which supported growth across retail and corporate segments. The primary factors included growth of ecommerce, increased adoption to incentivize employees working remotely, digital gifting, and initiatives undertaken by government, hospitality, and travel industries to revive growth. Though the gift card market was impacted due to COVID-19, the market is expected to bounce back in the coming quarters, especially in H1 2022.

Gift card industry in Finland has done well to withstand the impact of economic slowdown along with negative business and consumer sentiment due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak.

Reasons to buy

  • In-depth understanding of gift card and incentive card market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, key trends and drivers along with five-year forecast (2017-2026) for gift cards and incentive cards in Finland.

  • Develop market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities across consumer segments and occasions to formulate your gift cards strategy; assess market specific key trends and risks.

  • Get insights into consumer attitude and behaviour in Finland: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through gift cards for both retail and corporate consumers.

  • Get complete perspective through six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.

  • Distribution channel insights: Understand gift cards sales dynamics by channels - online vs offline and by 1st party vs 3rd party sales.

Scope

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:

  • S Group

  • Kesko Oyj

  • Alko Oy

  • Suomen Lahikauppa Oy

  • Stockmann Oyj Abp

Total Spend on Gifts in Finland

  • By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

  • By Product Categories (13 Segments)

  • By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Finland

  • Gross Load Value

  • Transaction Value

  • Unused Value

  • Average Value Per Transaction

  • Transaction Volume

  • Average Value of Card Purchased

  • Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Finland

  • Retail Consumer

  • Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in Finland

  • By Retail Consumer

  • By Retail Purchase Occasion

  • By Corporate Consumer

  • By Corporate Purchase Occasion

  • By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Finland

  • By Functional Attribute

  • By Occasion1. Festivals & Special Celebration Days
    2. Milestone Celebration
    3. Self-Use
    4. Other

  • Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Finland

  • Consumer Purchase Behaviour

  • Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

  • Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

  • Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Finland

  • By Functional Attribute

  • By Occasion1. Employee Incentive
    2. Sales Incentive
    3. Consumer Incentive

  • By Scale of Business

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Finland

  • Food & Beverage

  • Health, Wellness & Beauty

  • Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

  • Books & Media Products

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Restaurants & Bars

  • Toys, Kids, and Babies

  • Jewelry

  • Sporting Goods

  • Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

  • Travel

  • Entertainment & Gaming

  • Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Finland

  • Ecommerce & Department Stores

  • Restaurants & Bars

  • Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

  • Entertainment & Gaming

  • Specialty Stores

  • Health & Wellness

  • Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Finland

  • Gift Card Online Sales

  • Gift Card Offline Sales

  • 1st Party Sales

  • 3rd Party Sales

  • Sales Uplift

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ka8aui

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finland-gift-card-and-incentive-card-market-report-2022-2026-featuring-s-group-kesko-oyj-alko-oy-suomen-lahikauppa-oy--stockmann-oyj-abp-301603354.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • Why Tesla, Nio, and Lucid All Sank Today

    Shares of electric-vehicle (EV) stocks were sinking today after a new report showed that Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicle deliveries in China tumbled 64% in July. Nio (NYSE: NIO) -- which is based in China -- may be reacting negatively to that news, along with new data that showed the company continues to lag behind its rival in China. Additionally, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) may be losing some ground after Ford announced today that it's raising the price of its F-150 Lightning pickup truck due to rising material costs.

  • 5 of the Safest Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Right Now

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has, arguably, cemented himself among the investing greats. In the 57 years he's held the reins at Berkshire, he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return of a scorching 3,641,613%, through Dec. 31, 2021. The Oracle of Omaha's company has outperformed the broad-based S&P 500 by so much that it's share price could fall 99% tomorrow and it would still be handily outpacing the S&P 500 since 1965.

  • CPI Inflation Rate Is Finally Falling; The Good And Bad News For The Dow Jones

    The CPI inflation rate is finally past its peak, but what about core prices and is it enough to reboot the stock market rally?

  • Senseonics Holdings (SENS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Senseonics (SENS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 25% and 12.44%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Chipmakers Tumble on Warnings of Worst Downturn in a Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductors stocks tumbled after Micron Technology Inc. became the latest chipmaker to warn about slowing demand, triggering concern the industry is heading into a painful downturn. Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla to Avoid Twitter Fire SaleUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineTrump Search Was Unprecedented,

  • Don’t be fooled by a drop in U.S. headline inflation. Markets will be attuned to another figure on Wednesday.

    The core CPI reading, or measure which strips out volatile food and energy costs, could have the propensity to jolt markets after Wednesday's release.

  • Plug Power Stock Falls as Second-Quarter Revenue Misses Estimates

    Plug Power shares fell nearly 4% in premarket trading Wednesday after the fuel-cell company reported second-quarter revenue that missed analysts’ estimates. New product offerings represented more than $56 million in revenue in the second quarter, Plug Power said. Revenue in the first half of the year typically represents about 30% of full-year revenue, with the second half representing about 70%, Plug Power said.

  • Larry Summers is ‘appalled’ by the private equity carve outs in the Inflation Reduction Act

    Summers pointed to the carried interest loophole and private equity carve out.

  • Are you still paying 1% to your financial adviser? Here’s what might make a lot more sense — and save you tens of thousands of dollars

    Many financial advisers charge based on how much money they manage on your behalf, and 1% of your total assets under management is a pretty standard fee. “Under $1 million dollars of investable assets, the flat fee may consume a very large percentage of their account and that would not be smart or advisable for the client,” says Paddock. In general, clients would do well to understand that percentage fees work well on smaller balances while flat fees are best for larger asset balances — and using the $1 million dollar threshold can be an easy way to draw a line in the sand for a client, says Kaleb Paddock, certified financial planner at Ten Talents Financial Planning.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Buying These 10 Stocks as Commodity Prices Decline

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends buying as commodity prices decline. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends buying, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Buying These 5 Stocks as Commodity Prices Decline. The prices of commodities like oil, grains, metals, and paper […]

  • Euro Likely to Stay Weak Vs Dollar

    The euro remains weak against the dollar and there doesn’t seem to be a compelling case to buy the currency pair, with Europe more exposed to geopolitical-event risks than North America, said ING.

  • You'll Be Sorry If You Sell These 7 Value Stocks Now, Analysts Say

    Value stocks in the S&P 500 are outperforming this year. But analysts still think it's a mistake to part with some of them too soon.

  • Ford reopens reservations for F-150 Lightning EV, hikes price by $6,000

    Automotive reporter Pras Subramanian outlines the pricing forecast for Ford's F-150 Lightning as reservations for the EV begin to reopen.

  • Investors are Buying These 10 Stocks as New Survey Shows “Dire” Pessimism

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks investors are buying amid “dire” pessimism. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Investors are Buying These 5 Stocks as New Survey Shows “Dire” Pessimism. Bank of America carried out a week-long survey of hedge fund managers through July 15 that consisted of […]

  • How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elon Musk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla Stock, Leaving Investors to Wonder What’s Next

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold billions worth of shares in his electric-vehicle company over the past three trading days. Investors will be asking what comes next.

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for August 9th

    BHP, RIO, and GT have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on August 9, 2022.

  • Chinese Tech Bulls Load Up, but Doubts Remain

    After a more than $1 trillion selloff, many investors think China’s three largest tech stocks have bottomed out. But skeptics say the biggest problems facing the sector still haven’t been resolved.

  • Bloom Energy (BE) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Bloom Energy (BE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0% and 0.39%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?