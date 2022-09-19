Finlay Minerals commences drilling on and expands the Silver Hope Property

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Finlay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced on its Silver Hope Property, in central B.C.

The planned 2,000m drill program will evaluate some of the high-priority, undrilled targets within the Equity East and Allin Zones. The Equity East and Allin Targets are combined geochemical, and geophysical anomalies strongly associated with the Goosly Intrusive Suite Complex (GIC). ( Click HERE to view the Silver Hope Property with the Equity East and Allin Zones and the Main Trend's Gaul Zone). The former Equity Silver open-pit and underground mine is located on the western edge of the magnetic high anomaly which is interpreted as the GIC.

Follow-up drilling in the Gaul Zone along the Main Trend will target down dip of the mineralized zone to twin some 1987 drill holes that were drilled prior to Finlay's ownership and for which the Company is missing assay data. The Company will also test south of SH21-09 which intersected 76.57 metres ("m"), from 80.23m, grading 0.45% copper ("Cu"), 14.6 g/t silver ("Ag"), and 0.14 g/t gold ("Au") and which continues to be open to the south and down dip.

Robert Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer of Finlay, states:

"The necessary funding by Finlay is in place for the Silver Hope exploration program. The program has high impact exploration potential on the previously untested Equity East and Allin Targets. Silver Hope drilling is targeting both Equity Silver-type Cu-Au-Ag and porphyry copper - molybdenum-type mineralized targets."

Finlay also announces the staking of a further 5,785 hectares contiguous to and northwest of the Silver Hope claim block. ( Click HERE to view the Area of New Staking overlaying the Airborne Magnetics Geophysical Survey.) These new claims cover an area, recently exposed by logging, of altered volcanic rocks with Cu mineralization. The newly staked claims also cover a favorable magnetic high trend which hosts the Sam showing where past drilling has intersected broad intervals of Zn-Ag mineralization. Samples have been submitted for analysis.

( Click HERE to view the updated Silver Hope Property section on the Finlay website for further information and history relating to this property.)

Qualified Person:

Wade Barnes, P. Geo. and Vice President, Exploration for Finlay and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical content of this news release.

About Finlay Minerals Ltd.

Finlay is a TSXV company focused on exploration for base and precious metal deposits in northern British Columbia.

Finlay trades under the symbol "FYL" on the TSXV and under the symbol "FYMNF" on the OTCQB. For further information and details, please visit the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Robert F. Brown, P. Eng.

President & CEO

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

