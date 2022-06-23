U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,748.50
    -14.25 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,368.00
    -103.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,513.00
    -52.75 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,683.60
    -7.80 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.92
    -3.27 (-3.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.20
    -4.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    21.26
    -0.16 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0563
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    -0.1510 (-4.57%)
     

  • Vix

    28.95
    -1.24 (-4.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2238
    -0.0024 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7970
    -0.3430 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,380.15
    -39.15 (-0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.67
    -0.40 (-0.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,089.22
    -62.83 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,153.18
    +3.63 (+0.01%)
     

Finlay Minerals reports on its Annual General & Special Meeting, Officer Appointments, and Amendments to its Stock Option Plan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FYMNF

VANCOUVER, BC, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Finlay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: FYL) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to report that all matters set before the Annual General and Special Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 ( the "Meeting") were approved by the shareholders. An aggregate of 52,519,041 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") were voted representing 41.71% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The seven nominees for the Board of Directors were elected and they are: John A. Barakso, Robert F. Brown, Richard T. Dauphinee, Alvin W. Jackson, Ilona Barakso Lindsay, David A. Schwartz, and Kristina Walcott.

Additionally, the reappointment of De Visser Gray LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors for the Company was approved by shareholders.

At the Meeting, shareholders also approved the amendments to the Company's 10% rolling Stock Option Plan (the "Stock Option Plan"), as described in the Company's Information Circular dated May 18, 2022 (the "Information Circular"). The Stock Option Plan was amended to comply with the new TSX Venture Exchange Policy 4.4 – Security Based Compensation, as disclosed in the Information Circular. The amended Stock Option Plan is a 10% "rolling" plan and as at the date hereof, 12,591,678 Common Shares are reserved for issuance under the amended Stock Option Plan (based on an aggregate 125,916,788 issued and outstanding Common Shares as at the date hereof). There are currently 6,100,000 stock options outstanding under the amended Stock Option Plan, exercisable for 6,100,000 Common Shares. The amended Stock Option Plan was conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange on May 26, 2022 and is subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

At a meeting of the Board of Directors held subsequent to the Meeting, the following officers were appointed for a further year:

Robert Brown

President & CEO

Richard Dauphinee

Chief Financial Officer

David Schwartz

Corporate Secretary

Wade Barnes

Vice President, Exploration & QP, and

Ilona Lindsay

Vice President, Corporate Relations

 

About Finlay Minerals Ltd.

Finlay is a TSX Venture Exchange company focused on exploration for base and precious metal deposits in northern British Columbia.

Finlay trades under the symbol "FYL" on the TSX Venture Exchange. For further information and details, please visit the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Robert F. Brown, P. Eng.
President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Although Finlay believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions including, among other things, assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions, the timing and receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, the ability of Finlay and other parties to satisfy stock exchange and other regulatory requirements in a timely manner, the availability of financing for Finlay's proposed transactions and programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of third party service providers to deliver services in a timely manner. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Finlay does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Finlay Minerals Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/22/c1249.html

Recommended Stories

  • Franchise Group could keep Kohl's leaders in place: Reuters

    Franchise Group is negotiating with Kohl's to purchase the department store chain for $60 per share.

  • Emmy Predictions: Documentary (Special) – Amy Poehler’s Directorial Doc Debut Tops a Competitive Race That Includes Janet Jackson and ‘Spring Awakening’

    Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider […]

  • Sequoia India and Southeast Asia broadens check range for early-stage Surge program

    Sequoia India and Southeast Asia is broadening the range of its check size for the Surge program as the storied venture firm attempts to make its seed investments more “relevant for a larger set of founders,” it said Thursday. The venture firm’s check size for the three-year-old Surge program, which previously made $1 million to $2 million investments in early-stage startups in the region, will now go up to $3 million, it said. There's also no floor size to the investment range, which can start from $300,000 or less, the firm said.

  • Jim Rogers warns of the ‘worst bear market’ in his lifetime – these are the ‘least dangerous’ assets to own today

    Rogers knows a thing or two about making money in turbulent times.

  • ‘A cold dark place’ — Michael Burry thinks the market has plenty of room to plunge. But he finally sees value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • Berkshire Hathaway buys 9.6 million more Occidental shares, raises stake to over 16%

    The purchases were made over the past week and cost about $529 million, Berkshire said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. Following the purchases, Berkshire now owns about 152.7 million Occidental shares worth about $8.52 billion based on Occidental stock's Wednesday close, which is down over 21% since it touched its year's high in May. However, Occidental's share prices are currently up over 90% this year, after more than doubling, as they benefited from Berkshire's purchases and rising oil prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    With gasoline prices through the roof at record highs, inflation running at 40-year record levels, and last year’s bullish stock market turn down into a genuine bear, it’s no wonder that the financial and economic worlds are looking like reruns of ‘That 70s Show.’ Market watchers remember that the bad times of the late 70s and early 80s were tamed only when Fed Chair Paul Volker sparked a recession with near-20% interest rates – and for investors under 45, just take note that Q1 this year saw a

  • Better Dividend Stock: IBM vs. AT&T

    These veteran companies have attractive dividend yields, yet both recently underwent business transformations.

  • Abby Joseph Cohen Says Era of Everything Going Up Is Over

    (Bloomberg) -- With fervor in markets receding, investors will need to critically focus on fundamentals and security selection to ride out the turbulence, Abby Joseph Cohen said.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession Possible

  • Goldman Sachs: These 3 Stocks Have Over 40% Upside Despite Market Uncertainty

    The clouds are gathering on the global economic horizon. In a clear sign that the good times of easy money are well and truly over, last week three major central banks – the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, and the Swiss National Bank – all enacted interest rate increases. For the Federal Reserve, it was a 0.75% hike, the largest bump since 1994, in reaction to news that the year-over-year inflation rate had reached a 40+ year high of 8.6%. So, how can investors ride out this hostile env

  • SoFi Stock: Near-Death Experience, or Deep Discount Bargain?

    It’s hard to put a positive spin on a stock that’s shaved 65% off its value since the beginning of the year – a feat achieved by SoFi Technologies (SOFI). The thing is, such a performance is not an anomaly in 2022. Many stocks are in the same predicament, which raises the question whether the scores of beaten-down names will eventually stage a comeback. Some will and some won’t. After meeting up with SoFi CEO Anthony Noto and CFO Chris Lapointe, Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev thinks SoFi is well-posit

  • Why Tesla Shares Jumped Initially, Then Retreated Today

    Investors pushed the share price of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) up 4% this morning, likely after the electric vehicle (EV) stock made double-digit percentage gains yesterday following comments by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. It may have to do with Tesla's Shanghai factory. Reuters reported today that Tesla's Shanghai factory will suspend operations for two weeks as the EV company makes some upgrades to the factory.

  • Is Amazon a Buy After the Stock Split?

    Shares in the e-commerce giant are now far cheaper (in price, not valuation). Here's why it might be time to buy.

  • 9 Value Stocks to Buy in 2022 According to David Abrams

    In this article, we will look at 9 value stocks to buy in 2022 according to David Abrams. If you want to skip reading about David Abrams’ investment philosophy and his hedge fund’s performance, you can go directly to 4 Value Stocks to Buy in 2022 According to David Abrams. David Abrams started his investment […]

  • Dow Jones Up As Powell Gives This Recession Warning; Bitcoin Crumbles Again; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones rose despite a recession warning from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Bitcoin tumbled again. Apple stock rose after a bullish call.

  • Crypto platform Voyager Digital shares plunge 60% after revealing $665 million exposure to embattled hedge fund; considers issuing default notice

    Voyager Digital said its subsidiary may issue a notice of default to embattled crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital for failure to repay its loan.

  • Mystery Surrounds $500 Million Outflow From Bitcoin ETF

    (Bloomberg) -- North America’s first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund is at the center of a crypto-market guessing game after it saw record one-day outflows of $500 million last week. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession Possib

  • Microsoft Stock: When to Buy if the Selloff Continues?

    Microsoft stock tops most of FAANG in performance and all of that group in profit margin. But does that make the stock a buy right now?

  • Why Roku Stock Popped Today

    Shares of the television streaming platform Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) were rocketing higher today, potentially on several bits of news for the company, including some positive comments from an analyst, as well as comments made by Roku's CEO in a recent interview. The video streaming stock was up by as much as 6.7% today and had gained 3.1% as of 12:29 p.m. ET. First, comments made yesterday by Needham analyst Laura Martin may be driving Roku higher after she said that Netflix's move into an ad-based streaming tier could benefit Roku.

  • 9 Big Companies Already Plunged Into A Recession, Analysts Say

    Wall Street is nervous a recession is right around the corner. But analysts think some S&P 500 companies have sunk into one already.