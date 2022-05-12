U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,943.00
    +15.75 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,735.00
    +83.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,025.00
    +77.75 (+0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,743.40
    +5.90 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.02
    +0.89 (+0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.50
    -5.10 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    20.75
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0380
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8170
    -0.1040 (-3.56%)
     

  • Vix

    31.77
    -0.79 (-2.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2205
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4370
    +0.0440 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,958.05
    -106.72 (-0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    644.48
    +14.38 (+2.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,233.34
    -114.32 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,748.72
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Finless Foods Launches Its Plant-Based Pokè-Style Tuna to the Foodservice Industry at the National Restaurant Association Show

·3 min read

From Napa to South Beach, restaurant operators and consumers across the United States are raving about the taste and texture of this new, refreshing and ocean-friendly plant-based tuna

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finless Foods, a pioneering company in the alternative seafood space, known for being the first company globally to serve cell-cultured seafood, is nationally launching its first official product, plant-based pokè-style tuna, at the National Restaurant Association (NRA) show held May 21-24, in Chicago, Illinois. To get your hands on the next on-trend and buzzworthy product at NRA — now available for purchase nationwide — find Finless Foods and their underwater cafe at Booth #8807 in Lakeside Center. Try it for the Ocean. Love it for the taste.

Finless Foods Logo
Finless Foods Logo

Finless Foods Launches Its Plant-Based Pokè-Style Tuna to the Foodservice Industry at the NRA Show

Finless Foods' delicious plant-based tuna offers an option for consumers who care about a thriving ocean, want to enjoy a seafood dish without the catch, who are prioritizing their health, who can't eat seafood because of allergies, or foodies who are interested in something new, trendy and diverse. The company's new plant-based tuna is minimally processed, low in sodium and fat, contains Omega-3 Fatty Acids, and is made from nine plant-based ingredients to mimic the taste and texture of tuna. This, good for you and good for the ocean, reinvented classic is so versatile it shines in sushi, poke, tacos, and even nachos.

"The newest revolution in the plant-based market is here and it's pokè-style plant-based tuna by Finless Foods," says Michael Selden, co-founder and CEO of Finless Foods. "Attending NRA with our sales partners, Elohi Strategic Advisors (ESA), will provide us brand exposure to thousands of chefs, restaurateurs, and foodservice operators who now have the opportunity to purchase our inaugural product. We know through previous experience, the best way to introduce Finless to the market is by letting the greatness of our product and mission speak for itself. So come on by and visit our booth - we are looking forward to meeting and developing new relationships."

Finless is already making waves with its new, innovative product which is now available through Gordon Food Service (GFS), the largest family-operated broadline food distribution company in North America servicing restaurants, the healthcare industry, and schools. Through distribution centers across the country, GFS will help Finless Foods reach a wide variety of operators and consumers interested in this tasty plant-based seafood option.

"As an early believer and follower in Finless, ESA is thrilled to be leading the way in building out the Finless foodservice sales team and we are looking forward to inviting plant-curious and plant-committed consumers everywhere to dig their chopsticks into this delicious, ocean-friendly product," says Stephanie Lind, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Elohi Strategic Advisors. "With the plant-based category growing at double the rate of food overall along with the rise in flexitarian and reducetarian lifestyles, the global plant-based tuna market only stands to grow now and well into the future."

To learn more about the company's debut product, what's next for Finless (hint: cell-cultured bluefin tuna), and meet the leadership team, stop by Booth #8807 (fun fact: it'll feel like you're in the ocean) and if you can't stop by in person, visit finlessculinary.com.

About Finless Foods

Finless Foods is committed to creating a future where the ocean thrives. Co-Founders Michael Selden and Brian Wyrwas founded the company to create delicious, healthy and accessible plant-based and cell-cultured seafood alternatives. Finless Foods offers options for all palates and dietary preferences, providing consumers with a range of responsibly produced food products to diversify their daily habits and pave the way toward a more sustainable future and healthier ocean. Follow us @finlessfoods.

Media Contact:
Haley Steinhauser
haley@finlessfoods.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finless-foods-launches-its-plant-based-poke-style-tuna-to-the-foodservice-industry-at-the-national-restaurant-association-show-301546643.html

SOURCE Finless Foods

Recommended Stories

  • SNACKS FROM THE SUN PARTNERS WITH UNFI, NORTH AMERICA'S LARGEST DISTRIBUTOR

    Modern Plant Based Foods Inc., (CSE: MEAT) ("Modern Plant Based Foods") or (the "Company"), a leading plant-based food company, is pleased to announce its "Snacks from the Sun" popped chips brand has entered into a distribution contract with United Natural Foods (UNFI), the largest publicly traded wholesale distributor of health and specialty food in North America.

  • Ingredients For This Meal Have Never Been More Expensive at the Grocery Store

    Grocery prices have been climbing for months now thanks to a perfect storm of supply chain issues, inflation, and environmental factors. For those picking up daily items at their neighborhood store, the ingredients for the "most important meal of the day" are going to require bringing home a lot more bacon, figuratively speaking.Breakfast items like eggs, citrus fruits, bacon, milk, roasted coffee, and margarine have sky-rocketed in price over the last year. RELATED: These Are Costco's Most Popu

  • Afterthoughts: Do we dare plant?

    A lifestyle column by Leona Loller

  • Analyst Report: Beyond Meat, Inc.

    Beyond Meat is a provider of plant-based meats, such as burgers, sausage, ground beef, and chicken. Unlike other vegetarian products, Beyond Meat seeks to replicate the look, cook, and taste of meat, is targeted to omnivores and vegetarians alike, and is sold in the meat case. The products are widely available across the U.S. and Canada and in 83 additional countries as well. International revenue represented 31% of 2021 sales. The firm’s products are available in retail stores and the food-service channel. In 2019, before the pandemic struck, sales were evenly split between these two channels, although mix stood at 70% retail/30% food service in 2021. We think the recovery from the crisis and new deals with McDonald's and Yum Brands will return food-service sales to 50% in time.

  • Beyond Meat’s jerky collaboration with PepsiCo helped sales but hurt margins

    Beyond Meat launched plant-based jerky during the first quarter through a collaboration with PepsiCo, but analysts question the cost associated with the product

  • Cold breakfast recipes that are perfect for summer

    Here are 5 cold breakfast recipes that are perfect for summer! The post Cold breakfast recipes that are perfect for summer appeared first on In The Know.

  • Food Made Fresh: Single-serve mug cake sure to satisfy any sweet tooth

    Chances are, you’ve heard of personal mug cakes. They are the individual serving of cake you can bake in the microwave in just a few minutes.

  • K-cup pods, blends and beans, oh my! Save up to 36% on coffee at Amazon Canada

    Calling all caffeine addicts: Save up to 36 per cent on K-cup pods, coffee blends, and beans on Amazon Canada for a limited time.

  • Kids Eat for Free at This Popular Burger Chain in May and June

    May is National Hamburger Month, and several fast-casual and fast-food chains are offering deals to help you celebrate.Wendy's is running a $1 BOGO burger special for in-app purchases. BurgerFi rolled out its $14 Hoppy Meal, which includes an Angus beef cheeseburger, fresh-cut fries, and a draft beer. And Smashburger just announced a new promotion, too, specifically geared toward kids. And this one extends beyond the month of May!For more fast-food news, check out 9 Burger Chains With the Best Q

  • 8 Best Snack Items To Buy in Bulk at Amazon This Summer

    It's nearly summer, which means the kids will be out of school soon and families will be heading out on vacations and getaways. Whether you're planning to visit the beach or go camping, host a party...

  • The Best and Worst Deals at Costco

    Savvy Costco shoppers know how to make their membership cards pay them back and then some. But not everything is something you should buy at Costco -- or any wholesale club, for that matter. The...

  • 30 Cooking "Brain Farts" That Left Home Cooks With Questionable, Altogether Inedible, Or Genuinely Dangerous Results

    "I was making Kraft mac 'n' cheese for my kids, and I dumped the cheese packet into the boiling water. Long story short, it exploded everywhere..."View Entire Post ›

  • Best Chef's Knives From Consumer Reports' Tests

    We put eight 8-inch chef’s knives through a battery of tricky tasks, both in the lab and at home. Here's how Henckels, Wüsthof, and other top brands measured up.By Paul HopeAsk any chef about the...

  • Crumbl Cookies in Holmdel ready to open, bringing tasty cookies to Brick, too

    Crumbl Cookies is making its mark on New Jersey, opening a bakery in Holmdel, its third, on May 20.

  • Peloton's Emma Lovewell On How Being Biracial Shaped Her Approach to Wellness

    Gardening, meditation, and cooking with "an Asian flair" are part of Lovewell's routine.

  • Making Your Coffee This Way Could Spike Heart Disease Risk, New Study Finds

    Waking up in the morning to a fresh pot of coffee is one of life's simple pleasures. Some of us pour a cup to jump start our day, while others like to sample and savor different varieties. If you prepare your coffee at home, you may be interested to learn that how you make it actually has implications for your health. Read on to find out which coffee-making method could actually increase your risk of heart disease.READ THIS NEXT: If You Drink Your Coffee Like This, Your Cancer Risk Could Skyrock

  • Burger King Makes a Big Menu Change to Rival McDonald's, Wendy's

    The fast-food chain has fallen into third place and it's making menu changes to catch up to McDonald's and Wendy's.

  • The 45 Best Sides for Burgers That Will Complete Your Meal

    There’s nothing more classic than a big, juicy burger with a side of fries. But let’s shake things up a little, shall we? Presenting the 45 best sides for burgers—from pasta...

  • Our Vegan Dinners Cookbook Is On Sale On Amazon Today!

    A new kind of vegan cooking is here―and it's 19 percent-off.

  • Coinbase Shares Plunge as Weak Earnings Prompt Near-Term Caution

    Wall Street analysts lowered share-price targets for the crypto exchange after its first-quarter earnings report.