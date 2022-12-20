U.S. markets close in 32 minutes

Finli's CEO Lori Shao Recognized by Los Angeles Times for Her Commitment to DEIA Initiatives

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO and Founder of Finli, Lori Shao, has been recognized by the Los Angeles Times magazine as a Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility business leader who embraces and implements DEIA strategies in their organizations and everyday lives.

Lori Shao, Founder + CEO of Finli
Lori Shao, Founder + CEO of Finli

The Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility magazine by The Los Angeles Times recognizes the region's business leaders who embody DEIA and who inspire change, those who exhibit achievements both within their organizations and the community at large through actionable programs and initiatives impacting DEIA.

"As an immigrant, I find DEIA to be an important way to positively impact various communities by uplifting the individuals within them. As a businesswoman, I also believe in the data proving that diversity within an organization provides the most creative and productive work environment. Groupthink is a killer in the tech industry, and its antidote is investing in DEIA practices," said Lori Shao, CEO and Founder of Finli. "Unique perspectives create breakthrough ideas that can make a platform ubiquitous and disruptive. I embrace DEIA for the success of my community, my business and my customers."

Finli was inspired by Shao's unique perspective as an immigrant and her desire to create a premium, yet accessible solution that allows all entrepreneurs to easily receive, manage, and grow their finances. She created Finli to serve community-based small businesses, a historically minority-dominant and underserved segment of the market.

Before launching the company, she spent close to two decades building financial technology for small businesses at Wells Fargo, Silicon Valley Bank, MUFG, and JPMorgan Chase. Shao received a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and Management from the University of Florida and is a licensed Certified Treasury Professional.

Winners of the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility were selected based on their application of DEIA practices in their communities or within their organizations.

About Finli

Finli is on a mission to financially lift local communities. An all-in-one payment management platform built for service-based small businesses in the US, Finli allows businesses to manage invoices, payments, and customer communication in a single platform. Join the thousands of businesses who have saved hours this week with Finli and visit www.finli.com. And for more business resources, visit Finli's Finsider blog.

Editor's Notes:

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finlis-ceo-lori-shao-recognized-by-los-angeles-times-for-her-commitment-to-deia-initiatives-301707627.html

SOURCE Finli

