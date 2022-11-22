FinMason Announces Kevin Cohane Head of Client Development

FinMason

FinMason Announces Appointment of Kevin Cohane as Head of Client Development

Kevin Cohane

FinMason Announces Appointment of Kevin Cohane as Head of Client Development

Boston, Massachusetts, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinMason, one of the largest investment analytics companies in the US covering asset management, wealth, insurance and fintech verticals, is excited to announce that it has appointed Kevin Cohane as Head of Client Development, effective September 2022. Kevin comes to FinMason with three decades of experience supporting and selling enterprise software and data solutions into the financial services marketplace.

“Kevin is a strong and capable leader and his acumen in building strategic relationships and business development makes him a valuable addition to the FinMason team and instrumental in our future growth” said David Remstein, CEO.

With deep knowledge and experience in fintech, working for top data & analytics firms like Confluence (StatPro), Informa, eVestment Alliance and Russell/Mellon, Cohane is focused on helping clients achieve their short- and long-term strategic objectives. Through strategic partnership and developing a deep understanding of clients’ business requirements, industry challenges and goals, he has built a track record of success helping maximize the value from various solutions/platforms. And as our client’s internal advocate, he will help ensure an excellent experience and gather feedback on ways that FinMason can improve and grow our client-focused solutions.

“When I heard what FinMason was doing in the industry, I got it right away. Leveraging scalable and easy-to-use technology like the FinMason API, as well as professional services to bring a client’s vision to life is where the next wave of advancement is rooted. Right from the outset, the FinMason team and clients have welcomed me with open arms, and I can clearly see the game changing opportunities that lie ahead. I look forward helping FinMason continue to build deep and valuable relationships and advanced solutions within the financial services industry,” said Kevin Cohane.

Story continues

About FinMason

FinMason was founded by experienced industry insiders and leading technologists. They have managed institutional portfolios, built and managed performance, risk, and analytics systems for large institutions, and built and sold large technology companies.

We solve the two largest hurdles – wrangling market data and calculating analytics at scale.

Via our cloud-native API we provide our lightning-fast, customizable, calculation engine, to accelerate any wealth technology build out.

News Via KISS PR Brand story Az@kisspr.com

Attachment



