FINN Partners Global Public Affairs Practice Continues Growth with Promotion of Alex Laurelli to Senior Partner and Jessie Reape to Partner

·4 min read

NEW YORK, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global independent marketing and communications firm FINN Partners today announced the promotion of Alex Laurelli to Senior Partner and Jessie Reape to Partner. These promotions reflect the ongoing growth of FINN's Global Public Affairs Practice and underscore the agency's core value of collaboration that spans geographies.

FINN Partners promotes Global Public Affairs leaders amid practice growth.

In their expanded roles in FINN's rapidly expanding Global Public Affairs practice, Laurelli and Reape will direct client experience initiatives, advance new and organic growth opportunities, and continue to serve as relationship leaders ensuring client access to FINN's integrated global services, resources and teams. Reape will continue to report to Robin Crawford, Senior Partner, Public Affairs Practice Leader, Global Public Affairs. Laurelli bridges between FINN Partners' Public Affairs and Technology practices, reporting to both Crawford and Howard Solomon, Founding Managing Partner, FINN Partners West Coast.

Laurelli has spearheaded integrated global communications campaigns for some of the most forward-thinking companies in their fields. Her work has won industry accolades, including the coveted Silver Anvil from the Public Relations Society of America for excellence in enhancing reputation and brand management. Known for cultivating and growing long-term client partnerships, Laurelli recently celebrated her 20th anniversary working at FINN Partners.

"To be a part of FINN's evolution – and to contribute to the agency's mission to make a difference in the world – is inspiring," said Laurelli. "By spanning practices, disciplines and regions, I help ensure FINN delivers magnitudes greater than the sum of any individual part."

"Alex is a team player who dedicates herself to advancing client business objectives with spot-on counsel and innovative programming," said Howard Solomon. "An incredibly versatile communications strategist, Alex approaches every new challenge with fresh perspective and determination, which undergirds the long-standing trust and admiration she has built with her clients and colleagues."

Reape heads the agency's U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) engagement, which has grown year over year under her leadership. Her experience also includes work with clients in the financial services and economic development sectors. A passionate advocate for consumer safety, Reape's strategic communications work for CPSC has been recognized with numerous industry awards including Bronze Anvils, MarComm and SABRE awards.

"I am excited to have the opportunity to continue collaborating with colleagues across the FINN Partners network working on lifesaving campaigns that drive meaningful change in the world," said Reape. "Particularly important to our partnership with CPSC is ensuring the agency is communicating vital safety information to historically excluded communities."

"A respected cross-team collaborator, Jessie is steadfast in her resolve to delight and amaze clients, which has been essential to the long-term retention of key agency clients," said Robin Crawford, Senior Partner, Public Affairs Practice Leader. "Jessie is a sought-after counselor for clients and a respected leader within FINN Partners who strives to make a difference in all of her client interactions."

About FINN Partners
Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, FINN Partners has grown from about $24 million in fees to almost $170 million in fees over ten years, becoming one of the fastest growing independent public relations agencies in the world. The full-service marketing and communications company's record setting pace is a result of organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the FINN world through a common philosophy. With more than 1,000 professionals across 27 offices, FINN provides clients with global access and capabilities in the Americas, Europe and Asia. FINN Partners clients are also supported through longstanding partner agencies and its membership in the PROI network of leading agencies around the world. Headquartered in New York, FINN has offices in: Atlanta, Beijing, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Dublin, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Guam, Hong Kong, Honolulu, Jerusalem, London, Los Angeles, Munich, Nashville, Orange County, Paris, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, Shanghai, Singapore, Vancouver and Washington D.C. Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @finnpartners. For further information on FINN Partners visit: www.finnpartners.com.

Contact:
Celia Jones
Global Director of Marketing Communications
Celia.jones@finnpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finn-partners-global-public-affairs-practice-continues-growth-with-promotion-of-alex-laurelli-to-senior-partner-and-jessie-reape-to-partner-301520921.html

SOURCE FINN Partners

