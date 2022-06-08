U.S. markets close in 56 minutes

FINN PARTNERS NAMES NIKO FELIX AS PARTNER IN RAPIDLY GROWING GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY PRACTICE

·2 min read

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global independent marketing and communications firm FINN Partners has announced that Niko Felix has been appointed as Partner within FINN's Global Technology Practice.

Niko Felix, Partner, Global Technology Practice, FINN Partners (PRNewsfoto/FINN Partners)
Niko Felix, Partner, Global Technology Practice, FINN Partners (PRNewsfoto/FINN Partners)

In this newly created position, Felix will be responsible for developing integrated media programs, driving new and organic growth opportunities, and providing media strategy counsel across geographies. Felix will be based in San Francisco, California.

"Today, technology and digitization have become key elements of corporate storytelling for most of our clients," said Sabrina Guttman, Managing Partner, Global Technology Practice Lead, FINN Partners. "Niko's expertise in technology storytelling, and his in-depth knowledge of the media landscape, will be a great benefit not only to our Technology Practice but to the agency as a whole."

Felix joins FINN after ten years at Outcast, where he most recently served as Vice President of Media Strategy. He brings with him 15 years of in-house and agency experience, with success creating media strategies and campaigns for established companies and startups across the technology sector. From consumer tech, AI and enterprise software, to space, sports and cannabis, Felix has partnered with brands such as AWS, Blue Origin, FOX Sports, the NFL, Oculus, OpenAI, Project Kuiper, Spotify, Weedmaps and more.

"What an honor to join FINN Partners," said Felix. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to join a company that puts people first, that is driven by values and a culture of inclusivity, and whose goals are to improve our communities through real purpose and action. I look forward to achieving success with FINN."

About FINN Partners, Inc. 
Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, FINN Partners has grown from about $24 million in fees to almost $170 million in fees over ten years, becoming one of the fastest growing independent public relations agencies in the world. The full-service marketing and communications company's record setting pace is a result of organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the FINN world through a common philosophy. With more than 1,200 professionals across 27 offices, FINN provides clients with global access and capabilities in the Americas, Europe and Asia. FINN Partners clients are also supported through longstanding partner agencies and its membership in the PROI network of leading agencies around the world. Headquartered in New York, FINN has offices in: Atlanta, Beijing, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Dublin, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Guam, Hong Kong, Honolulu, Jerusalem, London, Los Angeles, Munich, Nashville, Orange County, Paris, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, Shanghai, Singapore, Vancouver and Washington D.C. Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @finnpartners.

Contact:

FINN Partners:
Celia Jones, Global Director, Marketing Communications
celia.jones@finnpartners.com 
+1 773 885 9781

FINN Partners (PRNewsfoto/FINN Partners)
FINN Partners (PRNewsfoto/FINN Partners)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finn-partners-names-niko-felix-as-partner-in-rapidly-growing-global-technology-practice-301564279.html

SOURCE FINN Partners

