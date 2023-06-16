This finnCap Group Insider Increased Their Holding By 12% Last Year \

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in finnCap Group plc's (LON:FCAP ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Check out our latest analysis for finnCap Group

finnCap Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Andrew Murray Darley made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£39k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.11 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£0.092. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Andrew Murray Darley was the only individual insider to buy during the last year. Notably Andrew Murray Darley was also the biggest seller.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Have finnCap Group Insiders Traded Recently?

In the last three months, insider Andrew Murray Darley bought UK£39k. However that only slightly eclipses the sales, UK£39k worth of sales. So it is hard to draw any conclusion about how insiders are feeling about the stock, from these recent trades.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. finnCap Group insiders own 62% of the company, currently worth about UK£9.7m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At finnCap Group Tell Us?

We note that there's been a little more insider selling than buying, recently. But the difference is small, and thus, not concerning. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, finnCap Group insiders feel good about the company's future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - finnCap Group has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Of course finnCap Group may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here