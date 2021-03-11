U.S. markets close in 2 hours 15 minutes

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has approved the Finnish-language prospectus related to Enedo’s rights issue and directed issue

Enedo Oyj
·7 min read

ENEDO PLC Stock Exchange Release 11 March 2021 at 20:00

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, SOUTH AFRICA, SINGAPORE, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has approved the Finnish-language prospectus related to Enedo’s rights issue and directed issue

Enedo Plc (the “Company”) announced earlier today the Board of Directors’ decision to offer a maximum of 25,090,458 new shares in the Company (the “Offer Shares”) in accordance with the shareholders’ pre-emptive subscription right (the “Rights Issue”) and a maximum of 35,000,000 new shares in the Company (the “Directed Shares”) in a directed issue (the “Directed Issue”) (the Rights Issue and the Directed Issue jointly the “Issues”).

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has today approved the Finnish-language prospectus related to the Issues. The Finnish-language prospectus is available on the Company’s website at https://enedopower.com/investors/issues and at the Company’s registered office at Martinkyläntie 43, 01720 Vantaa. The Finnish-language prospectus is also available on the lead manager’s website at www.unitedbankers.fi/fi/annit/enedo.

The subscription period of the Offer Shares and the Directed Shares will commence on 18 March at 10.00 am and end on 1 April 2021 at 4.30 p.m. Finnish time. The subscription rights are freely transferable, and they are estimated to be subject to trading on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd between 18 March 2021 and 26 March 2021.

UB Securities Ltd acts as the lead manager for the Issues and Castrén & Snellman Attorneys Ltd acts as the legal adviser to the Company.

ENEDO PLC

Vesa Leino
President and CEO

For further information, please contact Mr. Vesa Leino, CEO, tel. +358 40 759 8956.

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Principal media

ENEDO IN BRIEF

Enedo is a European designer and producer of high-quality electronic power supplies and systems for critical equipment even in the most demanding environments. Enedo’s mission is to make electricity better – more reliable, more secure, more energy efficient – and just right to fit its purpose. Enedo’s three main product categories are Led Drivers, Power Supplies and Power Systems. In 2020 the group’s revenue was EUR 38,5 million. Enedo has 354 employees and its main functions are located in Finland, Italy, Tunisia and USA. The group’s head office is in Finland and parent company Enedo Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. www.enedopower.com

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This release is not an offer for sale of securities in the United States. Securities may not be sold in the Unit-ed States absent registration with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Company does not intend to register any part of the issues in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

The distribution of this release may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such re-strictions. The information contained herein is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, South Africa, Singapore, Japan or New Zealand. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This release is not directed to, and is not intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction.

In any EEA Member State, other than Finland, this release is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the “Prospectus Regulation”).

This release is only being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the “Order”) or (iii) high net worth companies and other per-sons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as “Relevant Persons”). Any securities mentioned herein are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this release or any of its contents.

This release does not constitute a prospectus as defined in the Prospectus Regulation and as such, does not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an offer to sell, or the solicitation or invitation of any offer to buy, acquire or subscribe for, any securities or an inducement to enter into investment activity.

No part of this release, nor the fact of its distribution, should form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever. The information contained in this release has not been independently verified. No representation, warranty or undertaking, expressed or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained herein. The Company or any of its respective affiliates, advisors or representatives or any other person, shall have no liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss however arising from any use of this release or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this release. Each person must rely on their own examination and analysis of the Company, its subsidiaries, its securities and the transactions, including the merits and risks involved.

The Lead Manager is acting exclusively for the Company and no one else in connection with the share issues. It will not regard any other person as its respective client in relation to the share issues. The Lead Manager will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to its respective clients nor for giving advice in relation to the share issues or any transactions or arrangements referred to herein.

This release includes “forward-looking statements”. These statements may not be based on historical facts but are statements about future expectations. When used in this release, the words “aims,” “anticipates,” “assumes,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company and the transactions identify certain of these for-ward-looking statements. Other forward-looking statements can be identified in the context in which the statements are made. These forward-looking statements are based on present plans, estimates, projections and expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on certain expectations, which, even though they seem to be reasonable at present, may turn out to be incorrect. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Readers should not rely on these forward-looking statements. Numerous factors may cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. The Company or any of its affiliates, advisors or representatives or any other person undertakes no obligation to review or confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any for-ward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.


  • Kering founder Pinault joins wave of SPAC investors

    Francois Pinault, the French billionaire who founded Kering, the group behind Gucci, has invested in a special purpose acquisition vehicle (SPAC) set up by former Credit Suisse boss Tidjane Thiam, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday. The investment by Pinault, first reported by Bloomberg, follows an eruption of new launches of SPACs or blank cheque companies in Europe after a boom in the United States. A spokeswoman for Pinault, 84, declined to comment further on the size of his stake, which will be held by his personal holding company.

  • The amount of your third stimulus check may be a surprise — good or bad

    Changes to the payment formula can affect how much your household receives this time.

  • Korea’s Coupang Opens for Trading at $63.50. It’s Now Worth $114 Billion.

    At the opening trade, the company on a fully diluted is worth about $114 billion. It’s the largest U.S. listing of an Asian company since Alibaba in 2014, and instantly makes Coupang the largest Korean company listed on a U.S. stock exchnage. The deal will generate proceeds to Coupang of about $3.5 billion before fees.

  • Mortgage rates keep increasing — and the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill could push them even higher

    Some analysts expect the $1.9 trillion COVID package to boost inflation, which in turn would lead to higher mortgage rates.

  • AMC Says No Longer In 'Survival' Mode With Vaccine Rollout, Big Movie Releases On The Horizon

    Movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) expects the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. and the blockbuster movie titles scheduled to be released in the coming months to boost sales this year, according to a report by Reuters. See also: How to Buy AMC Stock What Happened: “Our focus is no longer on survival, but now has turned instead to directing a surge in movie-going and on the recovery of AMC,” Reuters quoted AMC Chief Executive Adam Aron as saying during an earnings call on Wednesday. AMC said it expects its sales to be boosted in the coming months, as films such as the Walt Disney Company's (NYSE: DIS) “Black Widow”, “Top Gun: Maverick”, “F9” and “Godzilla vs. Kong” hit its screens. About 90% of the company’s U.S. theatres are now open. The company on Wednesday reported a net loss for the fourth quarter that widened from last year as revenues fell almost 89%. See Also: AMC Sees Price Target Doubled At Wedbush Amid Meme Stock Renaissance Why It Matters: AMC and other movie chains were impacted by the closure of theatres amid the pandemic due to coronavirus-induced lockdowns. However, the accelerated rollout of vaccines is expected to enable the cinema chain to reopen all its theatres and help boost revenues. However, AMC’s stock has been popular on social media amongst retail investors. Along with other heavily-shorted stocks such as GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), the company’s shares skyrocketed in January as retail traders primarily belonging to the Reddit community r/WallStreetBets bid up the stocks to create a short squeeze. The shares continue to see retail investor interest in March, including from the group. Price Action: AMC Entertainment shares closed almost 6.2% lower on Wednesday at $9.85. Read Next: Why This Analyst Says AMC Entertainment Stock Is ‘Dramatically Overvalued' Photo courtesy: Camknows via Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaGameStop Frenzy Continues To Inspire More Retail Investors' Jump Into Stock MarketWhich Stocks Are WallStreetBets Users Talking About Today?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 'We should see the GME short squeeze continuing': S3 Partners

    S3 Partners, which calculates real-time short interest in the market, expects the squeeze to continue. Though short interest has dropped, it is still very high.

  • Is your income just over the threshold for the $1,400 stimulus check? Tax preparers have tips to help you qualify.

    'There are only two tax codes in the world: One for the informed and one for the uniformed,' one adviser says.

  • Massive Nasdaq Rally Springs From Deepest Hole in Three Decades

    (Bloomberg) -- A day after the Nasdaq 100 fell more than 10% from a record into a technical correction, the tech-heavy benchmark made a resounding comeback.With roughly a quarter of the index’s members surging more than 5%, the Nasdaq 100 ended Tuesday up 4% for the best rally since November. ARK Innovation ETF, star manager Cathie Wood’s flagship fund that has suffered losses of at least 10% in each of the last two weeks, jumped the most on record, adding 10%. Shares of Tesla Inc., which had fallen more than 30% from January levels, soared 20%. Stay-at-home market darlings Peloton Interactive Inc. and DocuSign Inc. each rose more than 10%.Such is the aftermath of a technology selloff that, by one measure, reached the most oversold level in three decades. Data show droves of investors have been rushing to buy the recent dip, a strategy that -- at least on Tuesday -- was looking smart.“This whole idea of buying on the dip has been so ingrained in people’s psychology that you are going to see bounce backs after multi-day sell-offs,” said Marc Odo, client portfolio manager at Swan Global Investments. “That’s inevitable, unless there is some big event on the news where everything has changed.”In recent weeks, a rise in bond yields sparked a selloff in high growth stocks, with more than $1.5 trillion wiped off the Nasdaq 100 in less than a month. Expecting higher economic growth and possible inflation, investors poured into industries perceived to benefit -- including banks and energy -- while using big tech as a source of funds.The equity market rotation was swift. Frank Cappelleri, Instinet LLC’s senior equity trader and market technician, noted that on Monday the 14-day relative strength index of a ratio of Nasdaq 100 price performance versus the S&P 500 Index hit the most depressed level since 1990.Other measures also pointed to an oversold market. At Monday’s close, the Nasdaq 100 traded 6% below its average over the past 50 days, the biggest discount since last April. At the same time, its 14-day RSI, a measure of the degree to which gains and losses outpace each other, fell to the lowest level in a year to near 30, a threshold that’s usually seen as a sign that stocks are poised to rebound.Another catalyst behind tech’s rally may have come from the bond market, where rising yields that had put pressure on richly-valued growth stocks are showing signs of easing. That’s not unexpected. Strategists from Citigroup Inc. and UBS Group AG warned earlier this month that the yield-fueled equity rotation had embedded rates way higher than their actual levels, setting the stage for a potential reversal should yields stabilize or pull back. Rates on 10-year Treasuries hit a 12-month high of 1.62% last Friday and have since retreated.“Wall Street is a one-way street right now and it is going whichever way the Treasury market takes it,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “The move in tech stocks coincides with the rally in Treasuries, so many traders will be skeptical that this rebound will stick.”Dip buyers in tech stocks got a day of vindication as the Nasdaq 100 rallied Tuesday. As the benchmark fell into a correction over the past few weeks, there was no shortage of bottom fishing along the way, at least going by Bank of America’s client flows. Over the last four weeks, everyone from hedge funds to individual investors were big buyers, with average tech inflows reaching a record high, the bank’s data showed.While strategists from RBC Capital Markets and Morgan Stanley have warned that the tech rout may not be over, Tuesday’s action gave hope to tech faithful that it’s not a lost cause. To Deepak Puri, chief investment officer for the Americas at Deutsche Bank Wealth Management, technology and sustainability are two of the cornerstones for most medium- and long-term investing theses, and a 10% pullback isn’t likely to change that.“It had to happen. The Nasdaq, the last time I checked, it was up 75% over the last three years,” he said. “Correction territory should not be thought of as the start of some massive recalibration. Markets go up and they go down.”Still, to Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, the latest tech carnage hasn’t fixed the valuation problem. At 26.2 times forward earnings, software and internet stocks are not only trading at a 43% premium relative to their own history but also remain elevated versus the S&P 500, the firm’s data show. Moreover, the firm’s model on fund positioning indicates that sentiment has yet to reach levels that typically signal a market bottom.At the same time, large rallies -- such as Tuesday’s -- often happen in the middle of deep selloffs. Take last March, for example, when the Nasdaq 100 staged five rallies of more than 4% before bottoming on March 20.“The big tech unwind may be at least halfway done,” Calvasina wrote in a note, adding, but it “isn’t finished.”(Updates with closing figures throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysis: With $1,400 stimulus checks set to hit bank balances, stocks could benefit

    A chunk of President Joe Biden's coronavirus relief package is poised to end up in the stock market and could provide a boost for GameStop and other stocks embraced by individual investors active in online social media forums. The relief package, which is on track to be signed into law later this week, is set to provide $400 billion in direct payments of $1,400 per person, helping individuals earning less than $80,000 annually and couples making less than $160,000. The government should be able to start delivering checks almost immediately once Congress finalizes the bill and Biden signs it.

  • GE proposes reverse stock split to boost price 8-fold

    General Electric Co. said Wednesday that its board of directors will recommend shareholders approve a 1-for-8 reverse stock split, given the industrial conglomerate's "significant transformation" over the past several years. The split would effectively multiply GE's stock price by eight, while reducing the number of shares outstanding to a number "more typical of companies with comparable market capitalization," GE said. The company said the timing of the reverse split will take place, at the board's discretion, before the one-year anniversary of its 2021 annual shareholder meeting scheduled for May 4. Separately, GE said it expects 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 15 cents to 25 cents, compared with the FactSet consensus of 25 cents. Revenue is expected to grow in the low-single-digit percentage range, while the current FactSet revenue consensus of $80.4 billion implies 1.0% growth, while free cash flow is expected to be $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion to surround the FactSet consensus of $3.6 billion. GE also confirmed a deal to combine its aircraft leasing business, GECAS, with AerCap Holdings N.V. . GE's stock has rallied 58.2% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 34.5%.

  • Bitcoin Maintains Upswing As Ethereum’s All Time High Journey Sees Roadblock

    The market is tense today as there is a divergent move amongst the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. While Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) remain the dominant head, the altcoins that are most correlated with the former are charting a different course for themselves today.

  • Tax Break in Covid Relief Bill Leads to Calls for Congress to Delay Filing Deadline

    The Senate version of the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill includes a tax break on unemployment benefits that, if signed into law, will no doubt be welcomed by those tallying up their 2020 tax bills. The provision exempts the first $10,200 in benefits received last year from federal income taxes for households that earned less than $150,000 – saving roughly 40 million taxpayers as much as $25 billion. The problem, as The Wall Street Journal’s Richard Rubin reports, is that as of late February more than 45 million people have already filed their taxes for 2020. That means millions of people may have to amend their returns to take advantage of the rule change. On top of that, the IRS will need to reprogram its computers to incorporate the new tax break. Both situations will further stress a tax agency that is already struggling to keep up during the pandemic. Some tax professionals say it’s time for Congress to delay tax day. “It makes it really hard on the tax practitioners,” one accountant told Rubin. “Nobody really cares about us, but it just makes it so difficult. You’re laughing. We cry.” At least two lawmakers agree. Reps. Richard Neal (D-MA), chair of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, and Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) released a statement Monday calling for a delay. “Facing enormous strain and anxiety, taxpayers need flexibility now,” they said. “We demand that the IRS announce an extension as soon as possible.” Former IRS Commissioner John Koskinen told Rubin that the IRS would probably have to stop processing tax returns for a few days if the tax break is signed into law, in order to make the necessary adjustments. “You really are trying to fix the plane when you’re flying it,” he said. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • "Chinese business, Out!" Myanmar anger threatens investment plans

    Hailed by China as a symbol of "mutually beneficial cooperation", the pipeline has become a target for public anger over perceptions Beijing is backing the junta that seized power in a Feb. 1 coup. The rise in anti-China sentiment has raised questions in Myanmar business circles and in China, not only over the surge of Chinese investment in recent years but for billions of dollars earmarked for a strategic neighbour on Beijing's "Belt and Road" infrastructure plan.

  • Oil ticks up on global economic outlook, plummeting U.S. fuel inventories

    Oil prices rose on Wednesday on an upbeat forecast for global economic recovery and as U.S. gasoline inventories plummeted, but prices were limited due to a surge in crude oil inventories in the aftermath of last month's Texas winter storm. U.S. gasoline stocks dropped by 11.9 million barrels last week and distillates, which include diesel and heating oil, fell 5.5 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said, sharper than analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3.5 million-barrel drop each.

  • During GameStop Halts, AMC Becomes a Bellwether for Day Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- Vexed by Wednesday’s repeated halts in GameStop Corp. shares, day traders were left grasping for clues on where the stock’s chaotic journey would pick up after the restrictions were lifted.They didn’t have to look far.AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., another wildly popular meme stock among members of Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum, was a near-perfect predictor for how the market would react after each of the seven pauses.The movie-theater chain’s shares plummeted as the first GameStop halt triggered at 12:22 p.m. in New York and continued to fall through the two stoppages that would follow. But at 12:40, just as the video-game retailer’s shares were to cease trading yet again, AMC’s stock began to rally. It was after that fourth pause that GameStop too would change course.Lily Francus, an independent quantitative researcher, wrote about the relationship on Twitter.“In general the stronger the meme effect on the stock the more highly correlated its associated basket is,” Francus wrote on Wednesday. “AMC acts as a price discovery mechanism for GME during halts.”It makes sense that GameStop and AMC have moved in tandem. They’re the two most-mentioned names on StockTwits and garner incessant attention from day traders on Reddit. At the same time, there’s been growing concern about a disconnect between the pair’s future prospects as Covid-19 lockdowns are lifted.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • JPMorgan To Launch Cryptocurrency Exposure Basket With 11 'Bitcoin Stocks' Including MicroStrategy And Square

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is planning to launch a new product that will give investors exposure to cryptocurrency through eleven Bitcoin proxy stocks. What Happened: According to a filing with the SEC, the new product is a debt instrument titled JPMorgan’s Cryptocurrency Exposure Basket (Mar 2021), which contains an “unequally weighted” basket of reference stocks that either own cryptocurrency or operate business linked to it. The debt instrument allocates 20% to MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) and 18% to Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) – two companies that declared their Bitcoin investments early on. Cryptocurrency mining company Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) and cryptocurrency mining chip manufacturer NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) were also given a sizable allocation of 15% each. Together these stocks make up about 68% of the Basket, noted the bank n in the prospectus. “We expect that generally the market value of your notes and your payment at maturity will depend to a greater extent on the performance of these four Reference Stocks.” Other portfolio stocks included Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), and Silvergate Capital Corp (NYSE: SI). Notably, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) that holds over $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin, is not on JPMorgan's list. Why It Matters: A few weeks ago, strategists from JPMorgan endorsed a one percent allocation towards cryptocurrency in a note to clients. The analysts said that such an allocation would serve as a hedge against inflation in traditional asset classes like stocks, bonds, and commodities. Whether or not this was done as a precursor to launching more crypto-centric products, the underlying fact is that the Wall Street giant has officially made a U-turn on its previous stance on cryptocurrencies. In 2017, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon went on record to say that he would fire any trader that buys or sells Bitcoin in a second Image: Dinozaurus via Wikipedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCathie Wood Thinks Bitcoin And Other Cryptocurrencies Could Soon Become Part Of Typical Investor PortfoliosJPMorgan Adds 56 Blockchain-Related Jobs With Renewed Focus On JPM Coin© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Dow ends at a record high while Nasdaq remains in correction — That hasn’t happened in 20 years

    The U.S. stock market carved out a dubious distinction on Wednesday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average finishing at an all-time high, while the Nasdaq Composite remained mired in correction territory after falling in the past few weeks by more than 10% from its record.

  • AMC lost nearly $1 billion in holiday season, but stock is gaining as executives see better days ahead

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. reported a loss of nearly $1 billion in the holiday season to wrap up a woeful year of closed as movie theaters, but executives sounded a hopeful note for reopening in 2021.

  • Why Crypto Experts Can't See Dogecoin Hitting $1 Despite Elon Musk, Mark Cuban Backing

    Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) will not find it easy to reach the $1 mark, even as the joke cryptocurrency attracts a celebrity fan following extending from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk to Snoop Dogg. Experts have their say on the matter: Reality Bites: Kadan Stadelmann, chief technology officer at Komodo, a blockchain solutions provider said on the topic of DOGE reaching $1, “we aren’t currently seeing this even with increased adoption by Mark Cuban and other NBA owners,” Cointelegraph reported. “For it to genuinely be considered ‘future money,’ the narrative of DOGE as a meme coin will have to erode.” It worth noting that Komodo recently launched a decentralized exchange dubbed DogeDEX for users to trade in the cryptocurrency without intermediaries such as brokers. Math Doesn’t Add Up: Stadelmann brought up the amount of DOGE minted each day, which is 10,000 per minute or 14.4 million per day or 5.2 billion per year. The yearly uptick represents just over 4% of the total circulating supply of 128.701 billion DOGE. The joke cryptocurrency needs $806,000 of new fiat plus existing inflow to maintain its value of nearly $0.056 at press time. DOGE co-founder Billy Markus said last month that for DOGE to reach would take market capitalization in excess of “actual companies that provide services to millions” like Boeing BA (NYSE: BA), Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX), and American Express Company (NYSE: AXP). DOGE Is Fun And Games: Joel Edgerton, chief operation officer of bitFlyer, a cryptocurrency exchange told Cointelegraph that DOGE is more for fun rather than solving real-life problems and its value remains unproven. “Any asset can reach a certain price target if people are willing to pay for it. However, that type of momentum investing, without underlying value, is pure speculation,” said Edgerton. Some Contending Thoughts: Musk said last month that DOGE actually has an advantage over Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as even though the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency seems inflationary it is “not meaningfully so (fixed # of coins per unit time).” Pointing to BTC, Musk said it was “deflationary to a fault.” BTC traded 3.75% higher at $55,946.09 at press time. Cuban, whose Mavericks basketball team has started accepting DOGE as payment for tickets and merchandise thinks DOGE has an educational role to play as it can teach people the economics of supply and demand. See Also: Such Doge, Not Much Wow! Mark Cuban 'Making A Mistake' With Dogecoin Payments, Says Long-Time Crypto Bull The “Shark Tank” investor said this week if enough Mavericks merchandise is purchased by fans, the currency could hit the mark. KuCoin CEO Johnny Lyu said that DOGE could be used to transact in hotels, restaurants, or cinemas in the future, according to Cointelegraph. “Compared to Bitcoin, DOGE is more suitable to be futures money for higher supply, lower price, and faster transactions. It’s tailored for daily payment, and its community culture can easily resonate with the general public.” Photo by Dogeloverforever on Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy This Theta Coin Has Spiked Over 900% This YearSuch Freedom, Much Wow! Dogecoin Can Now Be Traded Without A Centralized Broker© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Raymond James: These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 50%

    In a recent note on the state of the stock markets, Raymond James equity strategist Tavis McCourt points out a series of policy factors that are playing a role in the current market volatility; the situation is more complex, perhaps, than most of us have been willing to admit. McCourt notes permutations of the SLR rule, political dynamics on the Senate Banking Committee, and the regulatory atmosphere towards potential capital return are all influencing the Fed’s moves and the market reactions. “We believe the Fed will do everything they can to ensure orderly trading in US Treasuries and does not want to see the volatility and liquidity concerns that have occurred in the last week/over the course of the pandemic. We also believe that the Fed is not interested in having a spike in yields as Treasury seeks to finance the next round of stimulus," McCourt opined. The strategist added, "While the SLR conversation is a political and market issue for the Fed, we believe that any Treasury and/or equity market sell-off tied to the debate is transitory and overblown. We are more focused on the improving economic environment, vaccine distribution, and reflation." Bearing this in mind, our focus turned to three stocks backed by Raymond James, with the firm’s analysts noting that each could soar over 50% from current levels. Running the tickers through TipRanks’ database, we found out that the rest of the Street is also on board, as each boasts a Moderate or Strong Buy consensus rating. Orasure Technologies (OSUR) We’ll start in the medical industry, a field that has seen gains through the pandemic year. Orasure, through its subsidiaries, is a producer of medical diagnostic tests, and is known for developing rapid test kits for HIV, HEP-C, and Ebola. In the past year, the company created over 150 jobs at its Bethlehem, Pennsylvania facilities as part of an effort to develop fast, at-home, COVID test kits. The company’s product line has a wide range of uses, and is marketed to clinical labs, hospitals, physician practices, and public health agencies world-wide. As can be imagined, Orasure has seen a quick recovery from a 1H20 revenue dip followed by strong gains. Q4 top-line revenues hit $62.9 million, for a 27% year-over-year gain. This was driven by product and services revenues, which grew 28% to reach $60.4 million. EPS was positive, at 3 cents per share, which was a good turnaround from negative results in the first half of the year – but was down 25% from 4Q19. For the full year, Orasure reported $172 million in net revenues, an 11% yoy gain. Of this total, $50 million came from sales of oral fluid collection devices (mouth swabs) for COVID-19 test kits. In addition, the company reported continued progress on its COVID-19 rapid antigen test, and plans to submit prescription self-tests and professional-grade tests for EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) by the FDA by the end of the first quarter. Analyst Andrew Cooper, in his coverage on the stock for Raymond James, saw plenty to like, ticking off the factors by the numbers: “What we liked: 1) Almost every revenue result. Orasure topped consensus sales estimates by 10%... 2) Concrete antigen EUA submission timeline. There is no misunderstanding an expected submission this month, with studies completed and only more administrative type work remaining... 3) More capacity expansion. Existing capacity timelines are on track, but management now intends to add another 50M of annual antigen capacity...” To this end, Cooper puts a $16 price target on the stock, implying a 52% one-year upside, and rates OSUR an Outperform (i.e. Buy). (To watch Cooper’s track record, click here) A solid reputation in the field, and clear path forward are sure to attract positive sentiment – and three Wall Street analysts have put Buy ratings on Orasure, making the analyst consensus a Strong Buy. Shares are priced at $10.49, and the $18.67 average price target is even more bullish than Coopers, suggesting a 78% upside for the next 12 months. (See OSUR stock analysis on TipRanks) Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL) Sticking to the medical field, we’ll switch focus to a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. Sol-Gel is a biopharma with an interesting niche, developing topical medications for the treatment of skin diseases. The company’s pipeline includes two proprietary formulations based on benzoyl peroxide, both creams: Epsolay, which is a treatment for papulopustular rosacea, and Twyneo, a treatment for acne. Both medications had their NDAs (New Drug Applications) filed with the FDA, and final approval decision is expected in April and August of this year, respectively. Sol-Gel has, in addition, three other drug candidates in early stages of the pipeline process. Two are still in the research phase, while SGT-210 is in Phase I trial, with results due in 1H21. SGT-210 is a potential treatment for palmoplantar keratoderma, a thickening of the skin on the palms of the hands and feet which is sometimes seen as a symptom of several rare conditions. Furthermore, Sol-Gel is working in collaboration with Perrigo as the US manufacturer of generic labels of that company’s brand-name products. In 2020, the two companies signed four agreements, and now have 12 total collaboration projects. Among the fans is Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur who writes, "Given the large market opportunity in key pipeline products, coupled with recent acceptance of NDA submissions, we maintain our Strong Buy rating on SLGL shares, as we remain optimistic surrounding near-term growth prospects and financial positioning." The Strong Buy rating comes with a $23 price target, suggesting SLGL has room to grow an impressive 156% in the year ahead. (To watch Wilbur’s track record, click here) Small-cap biopharmas don’t always get a lot of analyst attention – they tend to fly under the radar. However, there are two reviews on file here and both are to Buy, making the consensus rating a Moderate Buy. SLGL shares are priced at $9, with an average price target of $22 indicating a runway toward ~145% upside for 2021. (See SLGL stock analysis on TipRanks) PAE (PAE) Let’s switch gears, and look at government support services. It’s no secret that governments are huge users of contract service companies, and PAE is a major provider of contract services for US government and defense agencies. PAE has operations on every continent and in 60 countries, providing a range of services, including analysis and training, intelligence, infrastructure operations, management and maintenance, logistic and material support, and information optimization. Until recently, PAE was a privately held company, but in February last year it was merged with Gores Holdings III in a SPAC transaction. The transaction brought PAE shares onto the NASDAQ exchange on February 10, 2020. 2021 has started with some changes in PAE’s contracts with the US government. At the end of January, the company lost a bid to renew a $125 million contract it had held with Customs and Border Patrol since 2009 – but earlier that same month, PAE was awarded a $3.3. billion contract with the US State Department. The contract with State involve consular operations at diplomatic facilities in 120 countries. 5-star analyst Brian Gesuale, in his coverage of PAE for Raymond James, notes the change in contracts, and does not believe it should trouble PAE. “PAE’s qualified pipeline still sits around $40B and pending awards north of $6B, which when combined with the company’s 2020 recompete win rate of 93% provides us confidence that CBP contract can be adequately replaced,” Gesuale commented. Turning to specifics on the State contract, Gesuale adds, “…this contract win could add upwards to $110 to $125 million of high-margin annual revenue to the 2022 model. Overall our estimates are going higher, and we continue to view PAE as one of the more compelling opportunities in the Government IT Services space. While we expect the group will face decelerating fundamentals and a potentially meaningful re-rating lower from near historically high valuations PAE should fare differently as it accelerates organic growth…” In line with these comments, the analyst puts an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating on the stock, and his $15 price target implies a 77% one-year upside. (To watch Gesuale’s track record, click here) PAE stock has a resounding “yes” on Wall Street. TipRanks analytics show that out of 3 analysts, all 3 are bullish. The average price target of $12.67 shows a potential upside of about 50%. (See PAE stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.