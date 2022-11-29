U.S. markets open in 5 hours 48 minutes

Finnish wellbeing services county chooses Aino

Aino Health AB (publ)
·1 min read
Aino Health AB (publ)
Aino Health AB (publ)

A Finnish wellbeing services county has chosen Aino's SaaS solution. The agreement contains a total of approximately 12,000 licenses. Implementation is expected to take place at the end of the first quarter of 2023. 

"We are very happy about the great trust in Aino and look forward to creating added value and contributing to increased Employee Sustainability within the public sector in Finland", says Jyrki Eklund, CEO Aino Health.

Aino’s SaaS solution supports managers with internal health-related processes and absence management. It also offers reporting and analytics tools to track key metrics related to enterprise health management. The goal of the solution is to digitize workforce processes and increase employee well-being.

For more information 
Jyrki Eklund 
CEO, Aino Health 
Phone: +358 40 042 4221 
jyrki.eklund@ainohealth.com

Certified adviser 
Erik Penser Bank 
+46 8 463 83 00 
certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Aino Health (publ) 
Aino Health is the leading provider of Software as a Service solutions within Corporate Health Management. The company’s complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs and improves business results through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health and wellness an integral part of daily work. For more information visit ainohealth.com.



