JOBS:

New jobless claims held near multi-decade lows

Another 185,000 Americans filed new claims last week

Finnovant Inc. Announces New VP of Business Development and Sales - EMEA Region

·2 min read

WELDON SPRING, MO / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2022 / Finnovant Inc., a high technology company with a global organization has appointed Stephen Fitzpatrick as VP of Business Development and Sales EMEA Region. Stephen will focus on business development and sales within EMEA markets for emerging technologies and secure blockchain solutions in the areas of Financial Services, Governance, IoT, Healthcare, and more, with a focus to improve digital security for customers.

Finnovant boasts a number of technologies and solutions, such as biometrics, digital wallets, password management, and secure IoT mobile devices. A major focus of the company is to help business leaders dramatically improve the way they interact with their critical information and with their customers.

Fitzpatrick joins Finnovant from the Cellusys Corporation. His strong background in the IoT sector and many years of experience in the mobile industry will be crucial in helping Finnovant to grow market share in the EMEA region. Fitzpatrick will oversee the development of a high-performing sales function, generate leads in the EMEA region, and to expand the company's customer base.

Fitzpatrick has worked across a variety of high-tech businesses in Business Development and Sales roles including ZARIOT, 1NCE, Taoglas and IBM. He joins the company following his prior role as a Vice President Sales at Cellusys Corporation.

"I am very excited for Stephen Fitzpatrick to join the Finnovant team," says CEO and founder, Brian Maw. "As we continue to scale our services and grow the business in the EMEA region, our new hires will provide great value to help us to become one of the leading blockchain and IoT platforms."

About FINNOVANT

Finnovant, Inc., was founded with the vision of helping business leaders dramatically improve the way they interact with their critical information and customers. Our focus is on developing emerging technologies with secure blockchain solutions in the areas of Financial Services, Governance, IoT, Healthcare, and more and improving digital security for our customers. Finnovant provides biometric authentication which helps thwart Identity Theft and Fraud.

Follow the company at Finnovant.com, Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Telegram

Chris Benedict
Finnovant, Inc.
1-844-724-8911
cbenedict@finnovant.com

SOURCE: Finnovant Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/697544/Finnovant-Inc-Announces-New-VP-of-Business-Development-and-Sales--EMEA-Region

