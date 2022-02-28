U.S. markets close in 4 hours 36 minutes

FINN's Fern Lazar to Lead the FINN Global Health Practice in its Continued Growth

·5 min read

Lazar's Appointment Reinforces Agency's Emphasis on Integrated Communications and Tees-up Increased Expansion in European and Asian Markets

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FINN Partners today promotes Fern Lazar, MBA, to managing partner, Global Health Practice Leader. The appointment acknowledges her outstanding results in championing colleagues' and clients' needs. Lazar's time at FINN has led to the creation of new services in investor relations, brand support, patient advocacy, scientific writing and medical communications, and clinical trial patient recruitment, supporting client achievements and improved consumer-health outcomes.

Fern Lazar, Managing Partner, Global Health Practice Leader, FINN Partners
Fern Lazar, Managing Partner, Global Health Practice Leader, FINN Partners

In her new position, Lazar leads more than 200 health communication professionals across 19 of FINN's 27 global offices. In addition, she continues to serve as head of Lazar/FINN; since joining FINN in September of 2019, this unit has doubled in size and demonstrated the increased importance of uniting health public relations and investor relations disciplines to maximize patient-care impact and shareholder value. As before, Lazar reports to Gil Bashe, managing partner, Chair Global Health and Purpose at FINN.

"I've known Fern for three decades and she consistently proves that collaboration and can-do spirit advance bold ideas," said Bashe. "Whether it's advocating for colleagues, clients, shareholders, physicians or patients, Fern speaks the language. Her fluency in four languages has helped galvanize FINN colleagues globally when speed and thoughtfulness are essential to ensuring innovation reaches healers and those in need without delay."

Lazar assumes her new role from Kristie Kuhl, JD, who served as Practice Leader since July 2021 and now departs for Zeno Group to take up that agency's lead health and wellness role.

"I want to extend my heartfelt appreciation to my long-time colleague Kristie Kuhl, who will continue to champion health innovation through a new agency community," reflects Bashe. "The need of patients is great, and communication is a critical part of their care. All who answer the call to action in our field are united in common purpose. We wish Kristie continued success."

"It is a privilege to be called upon to lead one of the communication industry's foremost health practices," said Lazar. "In joining Peter, Gil and FINN almost three years ago, it quickly became clear that when people with shared values unite, we can offer much more to our clients and their patients, and the results of our collaboration have exceeded all expectations. Lazar/FINN and FINN have benefited from incredible growth while never losing focus on our people and our clients and their patients, who inspire us each day. It is an honor to serve the industry through this unique, collaborative community. I look forward to supporting my colleagues and their clients around the world to maximize their business goals and improve the health of the patients they serve."

Since its founding, the FINN Global Health Practice has grown by double digits annually – from $5 million in 2015 to more than $44 million in fees in 2021. Recognized as a top global healthcare agency by PRovoke Media, one of the four largest independent health agencies in O'Dwyer's PR, and "Most Admired Agency" by industry trade community HITMC, the FINN Global Health Practice has become one of the agency's largest units as it continues to expand into Europe and Asia.

Lazar has played a key role in these accomplishments and has been extremely impactful in marshaling collaborative efforts in the FINN community. During the last two years, Lazar's mobilizing of FINN colleagues toward integrated digital marketing campaigns has helped clients overcome COVID-era communication challenges. As the Practice expands beyond the United States, Lazar's ability to rally colleagues to client needs will draw on her experience working in Basel, Switzerland for a global pharmaceutical company as well as nearly a decade advising some of Europe's and Latin America's largest companies on their U.S. investor relations programs.

Lazar joined FINN in 2019 as a managing partner after leading her agency Lazar Partners for 20 years. Before that, Lazar led the health and financial practices at two global PR firms. Before that, she was a soft commodities trader in New York. Lazar holds a B.S. from Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service in International Economics and an advanced certificate from the Landeggar Program for International Business Diplomacy.

"Fern and Gil are outstanding partners who work toward our clients' and community's success," said Peter Finn, founding managing partner and CEO. "Fern now steps forward to lead one of our agency's most important and fast-growing practices and, with amazing colleagues at her side globally, to make a difference through a practice that is, by its mission, driven to create a healthier, better world."

About FINN Partners, Inc.
Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, FINN Partners has grown from about $24 million in fees to almost $165 million in fees over ten years, becoming one of the fastest-growing independent public relations agencies in the world. The full-service marketing and communications company's record-setting pace is a result of organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the FINN world through a common philosophy. With more than 1,000 professionals, FINN provides clients with global access and capabilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In addition, FINN provides its clients with access to top tier agencies around the world through its membership in the global network PROI. Headquartered in New York, FINN's other offices are in Atlanta, Boston, Beijing, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Dublin, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Guam, Hong Kong, Honolulu, Jerusalem, London, Los Angeles, Munich, Nashville, Paris, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, Shanghai, Singapore, Southern California, Vancouver and Washington D.C. Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @finnpartners.

Contacts:

Finn Partners:
Celia Jones, Global Director, Marketing Communications
celia.jones@finnpartners.com
+1 773 885 9781

Gil Bashe, Managing Partner, Chair Global Health and Purpose
gil.bashe@finnpartners.com
+1 732 371 0922

(PRNewsfoto/Finn Partners, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Finn Partners, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finns-fern-lazar-to-lead-the-finn-global-health-practice-in-its-continued-growth-301491672.html

SOURCE FINN Partners

