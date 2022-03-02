U.S. markets open in 4 hours 40 minutes

Finnvera selects Innofactor as its case management system provider

Innofactor Oyj
·1 min read
Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on March 2, 2022, at 11:10 Finnish time

Finnvera selected Innofactor in a public procurement competition to provide a case management system as Saas. The procurement consists of the case management system and its user rights, support and maintenance services, software services, the delivery of the system, and complementary expert services. The system will be based on Innofactor's Dynasty 10 solution.

The service agreement related to the procurement will be valid for a fixed period of four years, after which it will be valid until further notice. The delivery project is planned to begin on April 1, 2022. Innofactor estimates the total value of the procurement to be approximately EUR 1.0 million.

Finnvera provides financing for the start, growth and internationalization of enterprises and guarantees against risks arising from exports. Finnvera is a specialized financing company owned by the State of Finland and it is the official Export Credit Agency (ECA) of Finland.

The decision will be legally valid after the appeal period defined in the Procurement Act has passed.

Espoo, March 2, 2022

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

Additional information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 50 584 2029
sami.ensio@innofactor.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com

Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its approximately 1,000 customers in commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has approximately 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #HybridWork #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles


