FinoFy introduces new Investment Advisory services; adds customization to Malaysia's investments

·1 min read

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinoFy Technologies Pvt. Ltd., is a new age investment advisory platform, today announced a sweeping global expansion of its operations in Malaysia to deliver customized investing intellect to investors.

FinoFy Technologies Logo
FinoFy Technologies Logo

A comprehensive range of investment advisory solutions delivering high-quality signals which include encompassing segments like Equity, Commodities, Currency & Cryptocurrency. The customized products are derived from the risk & financial profile of the clients and are strongly backed up by deep technology and extensive technical research.

"We are thrilled to expand our product offerings in the Malaysian market and constantly strive to surpass the expectations of our customers. The world is witnessing an unparalleled incursion of new investors across different asset classes. Perhaps, everyone is following the same investment pattern irrespective of their investment style & Investment goals. The customized products will help the investors align with their investment intellect," said Prem Prakash, CEO at FinoFy Technologies Ltd."

The revolutionary investment products like Shariah Pro, Bursa Privilege, and Warrants Prime are not only easy to transact but transform the investment approach. The personalized approach to wealth & the sense of freedom that wealth gives to an individual will help the investors and traders to make better investment choices.

About FinoFy

FinoFy Technologies Ltd. is a purpose-driven Investment Advisory Company. We serve clients in many high-growth markets around the globe, offering a wide range of investment advisory products. A combination of 15 years of extensive research in the stock market & inheriting a technology-driven process helps aid performance and tailor preferences to ensure delivering the best investing experience to our customers.

SOURCE FinoFy Technologies

