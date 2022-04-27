U.S. markets closed

FinoFy Launches New Mobile App, 'Trade on the Go'

·1 min read

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinoFy Technologies Pvt. Ltd., is a new age investment advisory, today announced the launch of its new app for iOS and Android mobile devices. This addition to FinoFy's technology will illustrates the company's initiative in delivering customized investing intellect to investors and will democratize the investing industry overseas with seamless trading experience across various segments like Forex, Comex, Equity market & Currency market.

FinoFY_Technologies_Logo
FinoFY_Technologies_Logo

With top-notch technology and security, the FinoFy mobile app will share stock recommendations depending on the customer's pre-defined risk profile. Customers can consume trading signals on the go with minimum effort. The FinoFy app is aimed at helping traders to receive timely stock recommendation, ensuring execution trade bookmarks and learn about the stock market. A 'One Stop Solution' for the investors.

"The FinoFy app is changing the way investors and traders trade by redefining trading in a way that has never been seen before," said Vamsi Bezwada, Director at FinoFy Technologies Ltd. "FinoFy bespoke solutions are based on a client's risk and financial profile and are backed by cutting-edge technology and thorough technical research. Our goal with FinoFy is to create a smooth experience for both investors and traders, making it the most user-friendly and beneficial mobile application."

About FinoFy

FinoFy Technologies Ltd. is a purpose-driven Investment Advisory Company. We serve clients in many high-growth markets around the globe, offering a wide range of investment advisory products. A combination of 15 years of extensive research in the stock market & inheriting a technology-driven process helps aid performance and tailor preferences to ensure delivering the best investing experience to our customers.

SOURCE FinoFY Technologies

