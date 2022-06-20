U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.07
    +0.51 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.50
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    21.59
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0540
    +0.0042 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2250
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0100
    +0.0500 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,786.77
    +1,003.43 (+5.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.68
    +12.75 (+2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.81
    +105.56 (+1.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,771.22
    -191.78 (-0.74%)
     

The FinOps Foundation Announces Fidelity Investments as a Premier Member

·4 min read

Fidelity Joins Other Prominent Foundation Members at Inaugural FinOps X Summit to Educate and Drive Momentum for FinOps Ecosystem

PORTLAND, Ore., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The FinOps Foundation, a part of The Linux Foundation's non-profit technology consortium and focused on advancing the people and practice of cloud financial management, announced today at the inaugural FinOps X Conference in Austin, Texas, that global financial services organization, Fidelity Investments, is joining as a Premier Member end user FinOps adopter member company.

FinOps Foundation (PRNewsfoto/FinOps Foundation)
FinOps Foundation (PRNewsfoto/FinOps Foundation)

A rapidly expanding number of forward-thinking companies across a wide range of industries are starting to develop FinOps teams and practices as they shift to the cloud in order to gain greater control over their cloud spend forecasting and migration planning. FinOps is now practiced in every major industry, with Financial Services and Information Technology being among the biggest adopters.

Fidelity counts more than 40 million people, 23,000 businesses and 3,600 advisory firms as customers and so is a natural fit to collaborate on the evolution of FinOps.

"As Fidelity continues our digital transformation journey, FinOps remains one of the key pillars in ensuring we get the most value out of every dollar spent in the cloud," shared Vice President for Fidelity's Cloud Business Office, Zach Stitham. "We are excited to be part of this community that continues to share experiences, learnings, and ultimately helps to foster a culture of accountability throughout organizations."

As the practice of FinOps takes hold in organizations of all sizes, the FinOps Foundation has continued its rapid expansion. It now serves over 5,700 practitioner members from more than 2,500 organizations. End user members like Fidelity Investments gain exposure in the FinOps community, have easy access to training and enhanced recruitment opportunities - accelerating the adoption and are coached on the development of their FinOps practice.

"We welcome Fidelity as a Premier Member as the FinOps Foundation continues its rapid growth and as the practice of FinOps gains steam in companies large and small," said J.R. Storment, Executive Director of the FinOps Foundation. "Fidelity's hub and spoke model of FinOps practice is a shining example of the right way to help a large, complex organization get the most value out of their cloud spend. Their expertise in their central FinOps team, as well as the dedicated business unit FinOps experts have been a big resource to the larger FinOps community cementing best practices that will give FinOps practitioners everywhere a bedrock foundation for their own efforts."

Fidelity today also received the first annual "Outstanding FinOps Team" award at FinOps X's mainstage for excellence in their broad scale implementation of FinOps and large bench of experts across their hub and spoke model.

The latest FinOps Foundation research indicates that large companies like Fidelity will continue to adopt FinOps, due to the complexity of their cloud environments, reporting requirements and the sheer number of disparate teams requiring collaboration.

With the explosive growth of cloud in recent years, organizations understand the critical need to ensure accountability for cloud spending in order to align cloud adoption and investment with business strategy and value.

To learn more about becoming a member of The FinOps Foundation visit https://www.finops.org/membership/

About the FinOps Foundation

The FinOps Foundation (F2) is a non-profit trade association made up of FinOps practitioners around the world including Atlassian, Autodesk, Gannett, HERE Technologies, Just Eat, Nationwide and Spotify. Grounded in real world stories, expertise, and inspiration for and by FinOps practitioners, the FinOps Foundation is focused on codifying and promoting cloud financial management best practices and standards to help community members and their teams become better at cloud financial management.

About Fidelity Investments

Fidelity's mission is to inspire better futures and deliver better outcomes for the customers and businesses we serve. With assets under administration of $10.5trillion, including discretionary assets of $4.0trillion as of April 30, 2022, we focus on meeting the unique needs of a diverse set of customers. Privately held for over 75 years, Fidelity employs more than 58,000 associates who are focused on the long-term success of our customers. For more information about Fidelity Investments, visit About Fidelity - Our Company

Contact: PR@LinuxFoundation.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-finops-foundation-announces-fidelity-investments-as-a-premier-member-301571166.html

SOURCE FinOps Foundation

Recommended Stories

  • Our leading CFB preview publications (print and digital) and where they rank Georgia

    Here's a look at the leading college football preview publications — three of which still print magazines and two that have switched to digital.

  • Bucky Brooks ranks Dolphins, other teams with new head coaches

    Is Miami too low?

  • Crypto Companies Pull Back on Marketing After Their Super Bowl Blitz

    Months after top cryptocurrency brands spent hundreds of millions of dollars on advertising campaigns, sponsorship deals and Super Bowl ads in a bid to turn themselves into household names, many are now putting the brakes on their marketing spending. The about-face comes amid a slump in the crypto markets that has wiped out roughly $2 trillion in value, increased scrutiny from regulators of some of the industry’s marketing practices and seen the collapse of “stablecoins” such as Luna and TerraUSD, which were promoted as being less volatile than other cryptocurrencies because their value is pegged to that of a government-backed currency such as the dollar. The shift has left ad sellers and agencies questioning whether crypto is going to be the cash cow they had anticipated, and crypto backers debating what the sector should do to regain momentum with consumers.

  • Spokane Natives Christy and Scott Johnson Buy 32-Year Business Plese Printing and Marketing, Rebrand as Minuteman Press – Spokane

    Plese Printing & Marketing, which has been in business for 32 years and is independently owned by Kim Plese, has been sold to Spokane natives Christy and Scott Johnson. Christy and Scott have rebra...

  • EY’s Breakup Plan Means Windfalls for Partners

    Ernst & Young’s plan to split its audit and consulting businesses would give thousands of its partners multimillion-dollar payouts and relies on optimistic assumptions for growth to justify the deal, according to internal company documents and people familiar with the matter. The internal documents show that EY believes both firms could grow faster and be more profitable on their own. This account of EY’s plan, code-named Project Everest, is based on internal documents distributed to top EY executives in May and reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, as well as people familiar with the matter.

  • Small Businesses Fall Behind on Hiring as Inflation Takes a Toll

    Companies with under 50 employees lost head count in three of the past four months, data show, reflecting the struggle to keep pace on wages and benefits.

  • Rider is taking a nimble approach to e-commerce logistics in Pakistan

    Rider is on a mission to provide online shoppers in Pakistan with “Amazon-like” next-day deliveries. This brings RIder’s total raised to $5.4 million since September 2021. Founded in 2019 by former UPS Pakistan executive Salman Allana, Rider is building a network of sorting hubs, delivery centers and a digitized fleet.

  • Small businesses complain of ‘cost-of-working crisis’

    Research was conducted among 510 SME business owners and decision makers in June.

  • ECB’s Rehn Underscores Commitment to Contain Bond-Market Panic

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardThe European Central Bank intends to ensure that its monetary policy i

  • Troubled Crypto Lender Celsius Seeks Time to Stabilize Liquidity

    (Bloomberg) -- Celsius Network Ltd. will need more time to stabilize its liquidity and operations, the embattled crypto lending platform said in a blog post after it froze deposits last week.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeCelsi

  • What makes the e-CNY different from bitcoin? Central bank digital currencies share little with cryptocurrencies

    When China announced in 2019 that it was working on its own national digital currency, there was widespread speculation about what role, if any, blockchain would play in a digital yuan, or e-CNY. One reason for this was that news of the digital yuan came just after Facebook announced its own digital currency called Libra, later renamed Diem and killed after its assets were sold off. While the warning signs of regulatory hurdles facing Facebook were apparent from the beginning, it was not clear t

  • Bitcoin Rebounds After Falling Below $18,000

    Bitcoin seems to be taking a welcome break for millions of investors. The most popular cryptocurrency, has regained some life: the price was at $19,735.89, up 4.4% in the past hour as of this writing, according to data firm CoinGecko. Bitcoin had fallen on June 18 to $17,677.43 before recovering somewhat to $18,290.75.

  • Elon Musk Says He Is Buying the Crypto Dip

    Now, will this be enough to stabilize prices, the next few hours will tell, but there are still many questions, especially about the solvency of many crypto projects and firms. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla , and one of the biggest influencers in the world gave his support on June 19 to the crypto industry and more particularly to the meme coin Dogecoin. "I will keep supporting Dogecoin," Musk tweeted to his nearly 99 million followers on June 19.

  • Waller Backs 75 Basis-Point July Hike, Says Fed Is ‘All In’

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardFederal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said he would support anot

  • Bitcoin drops below $20,000

    The bitcoin (BTC-USD) price fell below $20,000 on Saturday and is trading at $19,379 on Sunday morning.

  • Everything You Need to Know About OpenSea

    Launched in 2017, OpenSea is the leading NFT marketplace. While trading volumes have collapsed, the platform is well placed for a comeback.

  • Brokerage Account vs. Mutual Fund: Which is Best For You?

    Comparing mutual funds and brokerage accounts is a little like comparing apples and oranges. While mutual funds are professionally managed investment products, brokerage accounts are used for purchasing individual securities, including mutual funds. Below, we'll break down each of these … Continue reading → The post Brokerage Account vs. Mutual Fund appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • It Took a Record $81 Billion Bond Buy for BOJ to Restore Calm

    (Bloomberg) -- Tokyo’s bond market began the week on a much calmer footing as traders mulled unprecedented intervention by the Bank of Japan, which dragged benchmark yields back below their closely watched ceiling.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has E

  • Hong Kong Interbank Rate Rises as HKMA Action Saps Liquidity

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s benchmark borrowing costs climbed to a two-year high as liquidity eased, adding to the risks for an economy that’s struggling to recover from a coronavirus outbreak.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeThe

  • Bitcoin Sees Resistance at $21K as Investors Record Losses of Over $7B: Glassnode

    On-chain data shows investors exited positions acquired at much higher prices over the past three-day period.