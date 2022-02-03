FinovateEurope Set to Feature the World’s Latest Fintech Innovations as Flagship European Event Returns to London’s InterContinental O2 Hotel

The conference will feature more than 70 global thought leaders and provide networking opportunities with an impressive group of over 1,000 senior decision-makers

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Informa’s 2022 FinovateEurope Conference marks a return to in-person events for the annual conference series. FinovateEurope, hosted at InterContinental O2 Hotel in London, England, March 22-23, 2022, will showcase the industry’s most cutting-edge fintech solutions to more than 1,000 senior attendees who will gather insights from 70+ keynote speakers and enjoy upwards of 50 product demos throughout the multi-day event. In addition to offering on-site delegates and attendees the opportunity to reconnect on a face-to-face basis with the European fintech community and plot a course for the future, this year’s conference will provide virtual access so people from around the world can closely follow the event from the comfort of their current surroundings.



Unprecedented times can lead to transformative change, and FinovateEurope will provide attendees with insights to help delegates build on digital acceleration to drive long-lasting change. With an unparalleled range of perspectives from across the fintech ecosystem, attendees will hear of the changes currently impacting the financial sector and experience the latest innovations emanating from across the fintech ecosystem.

This year’s event will feature a series of topics pertinent to today’s economic environment. Topics covered will include “How The Industry Should Work Together To Meet The Needs Of Marginalized Groups,” “Where Is The Smart Money Investing In Fintech?,” “How Harnessing New Technologies Can Change The Game,” and “How Financial Services Have Been Changed Forever,” among many others.

Furthermore, the conference will feature more than 50 carefully selected companies who will showcase their latest financial services technology via product demos, seeking to present the latest in fintech solutions to a live audience in real-time.

To further enhance the experience, FinovateEurope’s networking platform will enable attendees to easily connect with an impressive group of over 1,000 senior decision-makers – over half of whom hail from major financial institutions. With 1:1 pre-scheduled (or impromptu) in-person and video meetings, chats, group networking and sessions in which conference delegates can actively contribute to the ideas on stage, attendees will be free to engage in the best-suited manner to them.

In addition to the main conference event, this year’s FinovateEurope will once again play host to Finovate’s unique Startup Booster Program. Designed for new startups seeking exposure at FinovateEurope, but who may still be at the earlier stages in their corporate development, the Startup Booster Program offers early-stage companies access to all event content, attendees and networking opportunities at a significant discount. Separately, companies will have the chance to share their unique story through a 3-minute pitch available to all event attendees. The 3-minute pitch will provide young companies with an invaluable opportunity to share what they are working on with investors, financial institutions and other innovators without having a live demo of the product ready to show.

To register, stay up to date on the expanding speaker list and acquire additional information, visit https://www.nnw.fm/FinovateEurope2022

