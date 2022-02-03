U.S. markets close in 5 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,522.77
    -66.61 (-1.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,314.25
    -315.08 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,103.18
    -314.36 (-2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,010.71
    -18.81 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.34
    -0.92 (-1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.10
    -19.20 (-1.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.09
    -0.62 (-2.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1397
    +0.0091 (+0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8410
    +0.0750 (+4.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3600
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8640
    +0.4140 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,593.48
    -1,130.29 (-3.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    851.15
    -7.90 (-0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.08
    -50.92 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.31
    -292.29 (-1.06%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims: Another 238,000 Americans filed new claims

The results marked back-to-back weeks of decline

FinovateEurope Set to Feature the World’s Latest Fintech Innovations as Flagship European Event Returns to London’s InterContinental O2 Hotel

Finovate
·3 min read

The conference will feature more than 70 global thought leaders and provide networking opportunities with an impressive group of over 1,000 senior decision-makers

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Informa’s 2022 FinovateEurope Conference marks a return to in-person events for the annual conference series. FinovateEurope, hosted at InterContinental O2 Hotel in London, England, March 22-23, 2022, will showcase the industry’s most cutting-edge fintech solutions to more than 1,000 senior attendees who will gather insights from 70+ keynote speakers and enjoy upwards of 50 product demos throughout the multi-day event. In addition to offering on-site delegates and attendees the opportunity to reconnect on a face-to-face basis with the European fintech community and plot a course for the future, this year’s conference will provide virtual access so people from around the world can closely follow the event from the comfort of their current surroundings.

Unprecedented times can lead to transformative change, and FinovateEurope will provide attendees with insights to help delegates build on digital acceleration to drive long-lasting change. With an unparalleled range of perspectives from across the fintech ecosystem, attendees will hear of the changes currently impacting the financial sector and experience the latest innovations emanating from across the fintech ecosystem.

This year’s event will feature a series of topics pertinent to today’s economic environment. Topics covered will include “How The Industry Should Work Together To Meet The Needs Of Marginalized Groups,” Where Is The Smart Money Investing In Fintech?,” “How Harnessing New Technologies Can Change The Game,” and “How Financial Services Have Been Changed Forever,” among many others.

Furthermore, the conference will feature more than 50 carefully selected companies who will showcase their latest financial services technology via product demos, seeking to present the latest in fintech solutions to a live audience in real-time.

To further enhance the experience, FinovateEurope’s networking platform will enable attendees to easily connect with an impressive group of over 1,000 senior decision-makers – over half of whom hail from major financial institutions. With 1:1 pre-scheduled (or impromptu) in-person and video meetings, chats, group networking and sessions in which conference delegates can actively contribute to the ideas on stage, attendees will be free to engage in the best-suited manner to them.

In addition to the main conference event, this year’s FinovateEurope will once again play host to Finovate’s unique Startup Booster Program. Designed for new startups seeking exposure at FinovateEurope, but who may still be at the earlier stages in their corporate development, the Startup Booster Program offers early-stage companies access to all event content, attendees and networking opportunities at a significant discount. Separately, companies will have the chance to share their unique story through a 3-minute pitch available to all event attendees. The 3-minute pitch will provide young companies with an invaluable opportunity to share what they are working on with investors, financial institutions and other innovators without having a live demo of the product ready to show.

To register, stay up to date on the expanding speaker list and acquire additional information, visit https://www.nnw.fm/FinovateEurope2022

About Finovate

A subsidiary of Informa Connect, Finovate is a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology. Its team runs the Finovate conference series and authors the popular Finovate blog. Finovate is the only conference series focused exclusively on showcasing the best and most innovative new financial and banking technologies. Finovate conferences consistently attract large, high-impact audiences of senior financial and banking executives, venture capitalists, press, industry analysts, bloggers, regulators and entrepreneurs.

For more information, visit https://finovate.com.

Contact Finovate
Finovate
www.Finovate.com
(800) 418-0980
Info@Finovate.com

Corporate Communications Contact
IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)
Los Angeles, CA
www.IBN.fm
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@investorbrandnetwork.com


Recommended Stories

  • I inherited ‘a sizeable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar, and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ But should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Then there are those investors who get a color, glossy postcard in the mail offering a free steak dinner and the chance to meet a savvy financial planner at an “investment seminar.”

  • The ‘best job in America’ pays $145,000 and has 14,000 job openings — and offers a generous work-life balance

    Glassdoor released its top job for 2022 based on earning potential, overall job satisfaction rating and number of job openings.

  • Meta CFO cries ‘wolf’ again with bleak Facebook outlook — but he may be right this time

    Meta Platforms Inc. shares plunged more than 22% in Wednesday's extended session after another warning from CFO David Wehner. This time, however, the CFO's caution arrived with other worrisome signs

  • Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T Can't Ignore This Any Longer

    The nation's wireless industry is being rattled by newcomers nobody saw coming just a few years ago.

  • 2 Stocks to Grab Now That the S&P 500 Is In Correction Territory

    While this isn't as scary-sounding as a bear market -- denoted by a 20% fall -- it should give investors pause. Two stocks I believe are great buys are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Each has seen its stock price fall recently, but the businesses are still thriving.

  • The Consensus EPS Estimates For loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Just Fell Dramatically

    Market forces rained on the parade of loanDepot, Inc. ( NYSE:LDI ) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded...

  • Ford chooses big construction firm to lead Blue Oval City project

    Ford Motor Co. has picked its general contractor for the Blue Oval City site in West Tennessee. Now, the search for subcontractors and other partners in the $5.6B project has begun in earnest.

  • How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement

    The investment options in your retirement plan may improve after the U.S. Supreme Court sided with Northwestern University employees who alleged the university’s retirement plans had excessively high fees and simply too many options. In a six-page opinion published last … Continue reading → The post How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘No, no, no, no, no!’ My wife and I are close to retirement, but we want to buy a house. Should I empty my 401(k) for the down payment?

    'I am over 59 years of age, and I am hoping to retire in six years. My wife may retire a little before that.'

  • Buffett Strikes Gold as Japan Trading Houses See Record Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s surprise bet on Japan’s trading houses is paying off as the companies expect a record-breaking rebound in profits.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedThe trading compa

  • Rotterdam joins Amsterdam in freezing new "dark stores"

    The city of Rotterdam on Wednesday said it would put a one-year freeze on the introduction of any more "dark stores" - small distribution centres in the city used as hubs for on-demand grocery services like Getir, Gorillas, Flink, Zapp and others. The move follows a similar decision by Amsterdam last week as city residents push back against nuisances caused by the services that promise delivery in 10 minutes or less. "Everybody knows them by now: darkened windows, disruption to the flow of traffic in shopping streets, noise from loading, reckless bike delivery people and nuisance from the waiting drivers," said Rotterdam city council woman Roos Vermeij in a statement.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 55% and 75% to Buy and Hold

    In the early days of the pandemic, the broader market fell sharply in a matter of weeks, then promptly rebounded to deliver impressive returns in 2020 and 2021. Unfortunately, that frenzied atmosphere came alongside business closures and supply chain disruptions that caused an uptick in inflation. In response, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates three or four times in 2022, a move that makes it more difficult for companies to fund growth with debt.

  • Australian mining billionaire files lawsuit against Facebook over scam ads

    Iron ore magnate Andrew Forrest said on Thursday he is launching criminal proceedings against Meta Platform Inc's Facebook in an Australian court, alleging that it breached anti-money laundering laws and its platform is used to scam Australians. Forrest, Australia's richest man and chairman of Fortescue Metals Group, said he was taking the action to stop people losing money to clickbait advertising scams, such as ones using his image to promote cryptocurrency schemes. The lawsuit filed by Forrest in the Magistrates Court of Western Australia alleges Facebook "failed to create controls or a corporate culture to prevent its systems being used to commit crime."

  • RCF Affirms Its Commitment to Transformational Change at IAMGOLD and Corrects Misleading and Inaccurate Statements

    Resource Capital Fund VII L.P. ("RCF VII"), a fund managed by RCF Management L.L.C. ("RCFM" and together with RCF VII, "RCF"), owning approximately 5.2% of the issued and outstanding common shares ("IAG Shares") of IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD") (TSX: IMG) (NYSE: IAG), today reaffirmed its commitment to transformational change at IAMGOLD and putting aside its differences in order to focus on the best interests of IAMGOLD shareholders.

  • Vistra Accuses Energy Transfer of Price Gouging Before Storm

    (Bloomberg) -- Vistra Corp., one of the largest power generators in Texas, accused units of pipeline operator Energy Transfer LP of price gouging ahead of a looming winter storm that will raise demand for natural gas.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedMeta’s Shares Collapse After TikTok Steals Users From Face

  • Glencore Moves Into Lithium Recycling in Deal With Britishvolt

    (Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc will build a new plant to recycle lithium-ion batteries in the U.K. as part of a deal to help Britishvolt Ltd. shore up its supply chain as it races to develop Britain’s first large-scale electric-vehicle battery plant.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedMeta’s Shares Collapse After

  • Meta's miss creates Big Tech divide: who's got the data

    Big Tech was cut in two on Wednesday, divided between companies that have great data and those that don't, after Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc posted disastrous quarterly results, blaming privacy safeguards from Apple that made it tougher for advertisers. A day earlier, Alphabet Inc posted a startlingly strong quarter, thanks to bumper sales of advertising that uses its Google's search data to target ads. "It's two-tiered," said Gene Munster of investment firm Loup Ventures, who called Apple's devices and Google's search service foundations of the internet.

  • Forget the 4 for $4, Wendy's Has a New Deal on Its Menu

    The home of the square hamburger, the Frosty, and the Baconator wants to drive its customers to adopt one specific behavior.

  • CNN Employees Grill WarnerMedia CEO Over Jeff Zucker’s Departure

    Jason Kilar said there are no plans to issue additional information about the investigation, which he said is complete.

  • Russia Boosts Oil Output But Still Can’t Meet Its OPEC+ Quota

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia ramped up its oil output in January yet likely pumped below its OPEC+ quota for a second consecutive month, as the nation’s producers struggle with a lack of spare capacity.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed