FinovateFall to host 60+ Live Demos Showcasing Disruptive Fintech Solutions and 100+ Industry Speakers

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Informa Connect’s FinovateFall will be held at The Marriott Marquis Times Square, New York, NY, from September 12-14, 2022. More than a thousand C-suite leaders, senior executives and financial innovators will attend and hear from over 100 industry veterans and new-age innovators on disruption in the financial sector.

Above all else, Finovate events value the limited time available to attendees and participants, designing conferences accordingly. As a result, the 3-day event has allotted sufficient dedicated networking opportunities so industry professionals can thoroughly explore fresh business avenues, engage in peer interactions that are finely tuned for greater efficiency, and forge meaningful lifelong partnerships.

With its unique structure, use of the latest technology to facilitate meetups, and best-in-class matchmaking tools, FinovateFall will optimize every moment of your precious time and elevate your networking.

FinovateFall 2022 also offers unparalleled networking opportunities to engage directly with leading innovators, fintechs, platform players, financial institutions, regulators and investors, redefining the future of financial services worldwide. The unique high-impact networking sessions and scheduled 1-on-1 meetings will contribute effectively to relationship-building and network expansion.

Attendees can leverage the event’s structured networking options to engage with influential research analysts, press and consultants from large financial services practices, leading government, regulator, and industry association representatives focused on the emerging fintech sector and propel your business forward.

New in 2022, the conference will enable access to the event content for 12 months. With Finovate’s new digital platform, attendees can re-watch sessions they could not attend or those that resonated most with their business models and professional challenges.

50% of registered attendees are senior decision markets at financial institutions, including marquee names such as Bank of America, BNP Paribas, BNY Mellon, Capital One, Charles Schwab, Citi, Federal Reserve, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Mastercard, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo, among others.

FinovateFall is well known for spotlighting new fintech innovations from seed-stage startups to global leaders. In particular, senior-level decision-makers value the innovative product and service demos showcasing the latest in cutting-edge technology. The event offers 60-plus short, punchy, and informative sessions with pre-selected companies in fixed-time limit demos that do not feature pre-planned PowerPoint presentations or canned videos. Such a framework ensures that attendees experience highly engaging sessions in authentic and efficient formats.

The event also boasts a star-studded line-up of keynote speakers, industry representatives, and several highly interactive panel discussions that cut to the core of the financial sector, including “The Fintech Ecosystem & Strategic Partnerships – From Competition to Collaboration & Co-Creation”; “Financial Wellness & Financial Inclusion – Helping Your Customers to Long Term Financial Health”; “How Community Banks & Credit Unions Can Embrace Change to Compete in A Digital World”; and “Compliance as Leverage: How to Build Anti-Financial Crime Technology & Teams to Fastrack Growth.”

On September 13, the fourth annual Finovate Awards will be held to celebrate the brightest stars in fintech and recognize companies' efforts to set the pace for the industry at large.

For more information, to view other registered attendees and to book your place, visit https://informaconnect.com/finovatefall/purchase/select-package/

About Finovate

A subsidiary of Informa Connect, Finovate is a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology. Its team runs the Finovate conference series and authors the popular Finovate blog. Finovate is the only conference series focused exclusively on showcasing the best and most innovative new financial and banking technologies. Finovate conferences consistently attract large, high-impact audiences of senior financial and banking executives, venture capitalists, press, industry analysts, bloggers, regulators and entrepreneurs. For more information visit www.finovate.com.

