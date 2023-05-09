FinovateSpring Hosting 60+ Live Demos Showcasing Disruptive Fintech Solutions

NEW YORK / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / (via IBN) -- London-based Informa, an international events, digital services and academic knowledge group, will host its upcoming event, FinovateSpring, a world-class conference for leading fintech companies and global financial institutions from May 23-25, 2023, at the Marriot Marquis San Francisco in California.

Much like previous editions, the event promises to be a resounding success with more than 1,200 C-suite leaders, senior executives and financial innovators expected to be in attendance. Above all, the Finovate series is precisely engineered to optimize the limited time of the seasoned professionals and new-age innovators in attendance, as well as provide an environment conducive to networking and rapport building.

During the three-day event, attendees will hear from more than 100 well-known thought leaders offering their unique insights on disruption in the financial sector.

Invited speakers will present their vision for the sector in a variety of formats. Among others, these speakers include:

Haimera Workie, vice president and head of financial innovation at FINRA

Ryan Schmiedl, global head of trust and safety and payments CDO at JP Morgan Payments

Sarah Hinkfuss, partner at Bain Capital Ventures

Rob Decampos, head of the AML office at Intuit

Fifty percent of registered attendees are senior decision-makers in the financial sector and include representatives of marquee names such as J.P. Morgan, U.S. Bank, Square, Charles Schwab, National Australia Bank, Walmart Marketplace, BNY Mellon, Cornerstone Advisors, Fiat Ventures, Santander, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Bain Capital Ventures and Bain Capital.

Finovate's unique AI-based matchmaking tool, numerous structured meetups and carefully vetted high-quality and well-connected attendees will ensure high-powered networking and channel every precious moment into exploring fresh business avenues and forging life-long partnerships.

The event also boasts a star-studded line-up of keynote speakers, industry representatives, and several highly interactive panel discussions that cut to the core of the financial sector including:

"Why Reimagining Customer Experience Is Vital for Financial Institutions to Compete in A Hyper Personalised World. What Lessons Can Be Learnt from Other Industries?"

"Achieving Digital Acceleration - What Do Incumbents Need to Do? What Does It Take to Be a Change Maker?"

"From Competition to Collaboration and Co-Creation - Why Financial Institutions Need to Build Strategic Partnerships to Advance Digital Transformation at Scale. Where Are the Opportunities and What Are the Hurdles to Overcome?"

"From Open Banking to Open Finance - What New Business Models Will Incumbents Need? What are the Data Issues? How Can Banks Monetise Open Banking? What Can We Learn from Innovators in The Space?"

FinovateSpring is well known for spotlighting new fintech innovations from seed-stage startups to global leaders. The event offers 60-plus short, punchy, and informative sessions in highly authentic and efficient formats where vetted pioneers, disruptors and revolutionary companies will showcase the latest technological advances strictly adhering to a time limit such that senior-level decision-makers can quickly ascertain if the product or service will benefit their organization.

In addition, Finovate has introduced and updated several key features, including themed demo sessions, interactive executive briefings, a digitalization war game, a fintech fight club, an expanded startup booster, and dedicated content for community banks and credit unions.

In this must-attend fintech event, attendees will engage directly with leading innovators, fintech firms, platform players, financial institutions, regulators and investors who are redefining global finance in an environment that is primed to help propel businesses forward.

For more information, to view other registered attendees and to book your place, kindly visit: https://informaconnect.com/finovatespring/purchase/select-package/

About Finovate

A subsidiary of Informa Connect, Finovate is a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology. Its team runs the Finovate conference series and authors the popular Finovate blog. Finovate is the only conference series focused exclusively on showcasing the best and most innovative new financial and banking technologies. Finovate conferences consistently attract large, high-impact audiences of senior financial and banking executives, venture capitalists, press, industry analysts, bloggers, regulators and entrepreneurs. For more information visit www.finovate.com.

