FINRA grants underwriter license to Galaxy Digital’s broker-dealer arm

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a self-regulatory body for broker-dealers in the U.S., has granted an underwriter license to Galaxy Digital's broker-dealer arm Galaxy Digital Advisors.

The license permits the firm to act as an underwriter to registered public offerings of equity, debt or other corporate securities in the U.S, Galaxy Digital announced last week.

"With this approval, we now have the ability to finance digital asset and blockchain technology companies through their entire life cycle – from founding, through private capital raisings, to their initial public offering and beyond," said Ian Taylor, head of advisory services for Galaxy Digital.



Galaxy Digital Advisors currently offers services such as private placements of securities and consultations on mergers and acquisitions.