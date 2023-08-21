Finsbury Food Group Plc's (LON:FIF) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Finsbury Food Group's (LON:FIF) recent performance, when its stock has declined 7.1% over the past month. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Finsbury Food Group's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

Check out our latest analysis for Finsbury Food Group

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Finsbury Food Group is:

9.6% = UK£12m ÷ UK£121m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.10 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Finsbury Food Group's Earnings Growth And 9.6% ROE

To begin with, Finsbury Food Group seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 9.9%. This certainly adds some context to Finsbury Food Group's moderate 20% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Story continues

We then compared Finsbury Food Group's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 11% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Finsbury Food Group's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Finsbury Food Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 30% (implying that the company retains 70% of its profits), it seems that Finsbury Food Group is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Additionally, Finsbury Food Group has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 26%. As a result, Finsbury Food Group's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 9.0% for future ROE.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Finsbury Food Group's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.