FinTec Leader 100GROUP Expands Their Niche Technology Offerings Via Acquisition

·3 min read

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 100GROUP, a FinTec concierge platform, acquires ReCo Cashiering system from Norton Technologies (NORTECH) USA, Inc.

ReCo
ReCo

For the past 20 years ReCo (short for Revenue Collections) has been the leading revenue collections software for local and state government municipalities, who collect revenue for items such as: property taxes, motor vehicle fees, parks and rec and more.

Through the formation of ReCo LLC, a Georgia based LLC, the legacy ReCo team will join forces with the 100GROUP team to increase the product suite of offerings, and to build upon the great infrastructure and support ReCo clients have loved over the years.

With 100GROUP's Luxury Business Concierge Platform, the team will integrate ReCo's core product set with 100GROUP's advanced technology product suite, giving all current and new ReCo clients access to best-in-class technology.

ReCo LLC, will continue to be led by Gary Norton and Benjamin Latimer - as the frontline support and integration team.

This acquisition fits perfectly into the 100GROUP's core business model of aligning with FinTec leaders in niche markets who have a dominant presence in their space. With concierge style support being the core value of ReCo over the years, this made it a perfect fit to increase 100GROUP's presence in the Government space.

"After working with the ReCo team for the past 4 years, we got firsthand experience on how dedicated they are to their clients, and how much their clients loved their product," says Jeff Brodsly, CEO of 100GROUP. "We are thrilled when we find like-minded entrepreneurs who have built an amazing product and share the desire to grow their technology, as that is one of our core focuses at 100GROUP," Brodsly says. "I look forward to building upon what the team has accomplished over the last 20 years, and I am excited to get to know our clients on a personal level," says Brodsly.

"Aligning with the 100GROUP team is exactly what we were looking for to help take our business to the next level," says Gary Norton, Founder and President of Norton Technologies USA, Inc. "Our clients are special to us, and we want to deliver more as technology is constantly evolving. With 100GROUP's infrastructure and leadership, collectively ReCo will continue to be the best-in-class software for the local and State Government offices," Gary Says.

About 100 GROUP:
We are the first and only business services concierge. We offer various business products/services that are essential to all business owners. With a personal concierge at your fingertips, the days of managing several vendor relationships, without any VIP level treatment, are over! We are 100GROUP, who deliver 100% in everything we do!

We offer a single platform for: Payment Processing, VoIP/Business Phone Systems, Business Insurance, Human Resources, Financial Planning, Software Integration, and more. Imagine receiving all these products/services from one company, with a personalized concierge dedicated to you 24/7!
www.100group.com

About ReCo:
For more than two decades ReCo has been the leader in providing state of the art technology solutions to County and City Governments across the United States. Our revenue collections software offers local governments opportunities to improve services and reduce costs in ways that could not have been imagined a few short years ago. Cashiering and bill payments, financial interfaces, image processing, check processing, credit card processing, courts, law enforcement, utilities, citizen permits and more – is what ReCo clients depend on us for.
www.recoanywhere.com

Contact: Kacy Waxman, kacy@100group.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fintec-leader-100group-expands-their-niche-technology-offerings-via-acquisition-301486795.html

SOURCE 100GROUP

