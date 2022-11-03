U.S. markets closed

FinTech Alliance Philippines and CYFIRMA sign strategic partnership at Singapore FinTech Festival 2022 to help digital financial firms strengthen cybersecurity

·3 min read

FinTech Alliance Philippines will leverage CYFIRMA'S external threat landscape insights and digital risk monitoring platforms to help fast-growing FinTech startups protect their intellectual property and customer data from cyberattacks and build greater cybersecurity awareness across the ecosystem

MANILA, Philippines and SINGAPORE, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CYFIRMA, the industry's first external threat landscape management platform company, and FinTech Alliance Philippines, the country's leading and largest digital trade organization, today announced a partnership to help elevate cybersecurity maturity while promoting digital innovation to create growth opportunities and accelerate financial inclusion.

Fintech Alliance Philippines

The Philippines' financial landscape is rapidly evolving with the rise of digital banks, open finance, and other financial technology revolutionizing the design, delivery, and consumption of financial products and services. With increased digitalization, there is also added pressure on consumer protection capabilities and resources. According to Statista, a company that specializes in market and consumer data, the number of cyberattacks in the Philippines has exponentially grown during the first quarter of the year, reaching as much as around 1.76 million. The country, however, remains at a low ranking of 82nd when it comes to cybersecurity readiness, according to a global security index.

The pandemic has seen an unprecedented increase in online scams and the low cybersecurity maturity among businesses could reverse gains from promoting trust and confidence in the use of digital platforms. The pandemic's disproportionate impact on the poorest and most vulnerable combined with the lack of cyber-safe habits and know-how will exacerbate income and wealth inequality. This collaboration between FinTech Alliance Philippines and CYFIRMA is designed to build a digital finance ecosystem that is resilient to cyberthreats and digital risk, and it lays the groundwork for a sustainable, inclusive and thriving FinTech industry.

In this collaboration, CYFIRMA and FinTech Alliance Philippines will advocate for a security-by-design approach in software development where security practices are applied at the earliest stage of the development lifecycle, and this underscores the importance of identifying security vulnerabilities through real-time and continuous monitoring. 

CYFIRMA and FinTech Alliance will also work together to uplift the cybersecurity readiness amongst members of the Alliance. This includes ensuring members are equipped with digital risk protection tools to help them stay safe from cyber risks such as phishing, ransomware, and identity and data theft.

To improve digital and cyber literacy among the community as well as to address the lack of cybersecurity awareness, CYFIRMA will also extend its cyber education mobile application, DeFNCE, to all members of the alliance.

CYFIRMA and Fintech Alliance will also explore other collaborations such as joint training programs with academic institutions and regulatory engagement with government agencies.

"We are excited to extend our market-leading cybersecurity capabilities, which we have used in service of enterprise customers, to the vibrant FinTech community in the Philippines. We know the unbanked and underbanked have security concerns around digital finance services, particularly around identity theft, scams and fraud. We are honored to be given the opportunity to use our knowledge of digital risk monitoring and protection to help up-and-coming FinTechs build ground-breaking products that are cyber-secured and ready to be deployed at scale to serve millions of Filipinos," said Anna Koh, Chief Marketing Officer, CYFIRMA.

"Consumer education is also key in cyber defense against identity theft and security breaches. Ensuring our customers' security, safety, and confidence in digital financial services must be primordial. Stakeholders must strengthen constructive dialogue in cyber and vulnerability intelligence, attack discovery, and increase digital risk protection, among others. Our partnership with CYFIRMA is pivotal in support of this strategic initiative," said Lito Villanueva, Founding Chairman of FinTech Alliance Philippines.

ABOUT FINTECH ALLIANCE.PH

FinTech Alliance.ph is the Philippines' leading and largest digital trade organization comprised of startups and unicorns collectively generating over 90% of digital-initiated transactions volume in the country today. It was established in November 2017 and was launched at the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) with the late BSP Governor Nestor A. Espenilla, Jr., championing inclusive digital finance and financial education. It advocates for enabling regulations for continuous financial innovations working with regulators, legislators, and global practitioners. It institutionalized Asia's first fintech industry-led code of conduct, code of ethics, and code of customer centricity in collaboration with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilinas, Securities and Exchange Commission, Insurance Commission, National Privacy Commission, Credit Information Corporation, Bureau of Internal Revenue, and the Department of Trade and Industry.

Official website: fintechalliance.ph

Email: secretariat@fintechalliance.ph

ABOUT CYFIRMA

CYFIRMA is an external threat landscape management platform company. We combine cyber intelligence with attack surface discovery and digital risk protection to deliver early warning, personalized, contextual, outside-in, and multi-layered insights. Our cloud-based AI and ML-powered analytics platform provides the hacker's view with deep insights into the external cyber landscape, helping clients prepare for impending attacks. CYFIRMA is headquartered in Singapore with offices across APAC, EMEA and the US.  The company is funded by Goldman Sachs, Zodius Capital, and Z3 Partners.

Official website:

https://www.cyfirma.com/ 

SOURCE CYFIRMA

