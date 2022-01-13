U.S. markets open in 3 hours 46 minutes

Fintech Farm nabs $7.4M to launch neobanks in Nigeria and other emerging markets

Tage Kene-Okafor
·5 min read

Fintech Farm, a newly launched fintech startup based in the U.K. that creates digital banks in emerging markets, confirmed to TechCrunch today that it has raised $7.4 million in seed funding.

The company said it plans to use the investment to launch neobanks in eight countries over the next 24 months. Flyer One Ventures and Solid led the seed round. TA Ventures, Jiji, u.ventures and AVentures Capital also participated.

Digital banks, neobanks, challenger banks or whatever you may call them, are among the biggest recipients of VC investments in fintech. Globally, hundreds have sprung forth the past few years to challenge incumbents in their respective markets.

In Eastern Europe, for instance, Ukrainian neobank Monobank, in just the years of operations, has amassed over 4.5 million customers and more than $100 million in operating income, as claimed by the company last year.

After helping to scale Monobank in Europe, Dmytro Dubilet, one of its co-founders, aims to do the same in emerging markets via his new company. He started Fintech Farm with Nick Bezkrovnyy, a former director at KPMG U.K. and Middleware founder and CEO Alexander Vityaz.

In November 2021, Fintech Farm launched in its first market, Azerbaijan. It took a credit-led neobank approach by providing loans to customers with thin credit histories via cards and a mobile app.

On a call with TechCrunch, Dubilet said Fintech Farm’s operational model in Azerbaijan and prospective markets is to launch its app via partnerships with local banks.

“Usually, it’s 50-50 partnership with a local bank,” he remarked when asked how this partnership works. According to him, Fintech Farm is responsible for the business side of things -- the app and credit decision making processes. The partner bank holds local knowledge, license and capital as both parties co-invest in the business equally.

As a U.K.-based fintech, Fintech Farm takes a different approach from the conventional model used by neobanks in the country (Monzo, Starling Bank, Revolut) who prefer to hold their banking license and offer the full range of financial services themselves.

But considering its operational approach, that is, providing financial services to emerging markets, it makes sense to have a different business model. Fintech Farm uses a different name in each country it launches, but the same design and mascot — a funny-looking lion with a lilac mane.

Three months into its launch in Azerbaijan as Leobank, Fintech Farm has issued over 100,000 cards; by the end of the year, it hopes to get this number up to a million.

And in the next two years, Fintech Farm plans to enter eight emerging markets spread across Africa and Asia, the first of which is Nigeria.

“We have a plan to launch similar businesses in around eight other markets that are slightly bigger than Azerbaijan, of course,” said Dubilet. “Our next market is going to be Nigeria, we have visited Nigeria a couple of times already and it is one of our favourite countries,” said Dubilet, adding that the launch will likely take place in the first quarter of 2022.

Meanwhile, despite its original plan to use partner banks, Fintech Farm has done the opposite in Nigeria so far. Right now, the company says it has gotten a “co-operative license.” Should Fintech Farm acquire up to 200,000 customers, the founders said it would partner with a bank to scale further.

According to Bezkrovnyy, a determining factor for choosing a partner bank, asides from licensing and infrastructural support, will be how fast they can move to capture millions of customers and issue hundreds of millions (dollars) in loans.

Fintech Farm’s key product is a card that functions as a debit card where users can withdraw funds from deposits and a credit card with a loan facility attached in the customer’s name. A savings account, deposits and transfers are some of the app’s features.

Nigeria’s population is hungry for credit. Fintech Farm’s credit-led approach will serve to meet the demand (most of its revenues comes from offering loans) companies such as FairMoney and Carbon have done for years. However, unlike these indigenous neobanks, Fintech Farm wants to use credit cards to provide cheaper and more accessible credit.

In terms of the credit product, we see an opportunity for a “mass credit card” in Nigeria. Currently, credit cards issued by traditional banks are limited to the upper-middle class,” Bezkrovnyy said in a statement. “At the same time, APRs of credit offerings from neobanks and alternative lenders may well be over 100%. We are going to fill this gap and accept those customers neglected by traditional banks and offer them fair interest rates.”

Unlike most developed countries, the West African nation lacks an advanced credit bureau system to detail people’s credit histories, so there’s some scepticism to how Fintech Farm will use credit cards to operate. But Dubilet is pretty confident; he cites the company’s data science teams which he describes “as one of the best in the world”, to work some magic.

As part of this financing round, Vladimir Mnogoletniy, co-founder of Genesis, the parent company of African online classifieds platform Jiji, will join Fintech Farm’s board. He is also a partner at co-lead investor Flyer One.

The founders believe the expertise and understanding of Mnogoletniy and his Jiji team will be pivotal to Fintech Farm’s growth.

In a statement, Mnogoletniy said Jiji, having built one of the largest e-commerce platforms on a GMV basis, was looking for the right partner to enter the neobanking space. Investing in Fintech Farm was a strategic investment to that end.

As Fintech Farm carries out its expansion plans, it also intends to spend heavily on marketing and hiring talent, especially engineers and data scientists.

  • Kenyan BNPL startup Lipa Later eyes more African markets after raising $12 million

    Lipa Later, a Kenyan tech-led consumer credit platform, is planning to expand to new markets in Africa after raising $12 million in pre-Series A funding. The equity and debt funding round saw the participation of Cauris Finance, Lateral Frontiers VC, GreenHouse Capital, SOSV IV LLC, Sayani Investments and Axian Financial Services. The startup, a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) company founded in 2018, is now planning to enter Tanzania, Ghana and Nigeria, and expand in its existing markets, which are Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda.

  • City auditor cautions council to watch spending

    City ended the year with $872,000 in the general fund. Auditor Sherry Kirkpatrick cautioned council to watch spending in the coming year.

  • AMC CEO Aron Says He’s Done Selling Stock After Unloading Another $7 Million

    AMC Entertainment Chief Executive Adam Aron sold another $7.1 million shares of the movie theater giant this week, and said he’s done selling the stock. “Back in August, I said that at age 67 I’d sell some AMC shares toward year-end, all trading decisions out of my hands, under guidelines of a Chase 10-b-5-1 plan spread over 3 months,” Aron said in a tweet. Aron sold 312,500 shares of AMC on Tuesday, according to a regulatory filing.

  • Protesters block Lebanon's roads to protest economic crash, soaring prices

    Lebanese truck and bus drivers and others blocked main roads in the capital and other areas on Thursday in protest at the failure of politicians to address an economic crisis that has sent the currency into tailspin and driven prices sky high. Lebanon's pound has collapsed since 2019 when the economy crumpled under a mountain of debt.

  • Christmas sales soar for Marks & Spencer and Tesco

    M&S's food business records its best-ever festive sales while Tesco boasted of 'exceptional' demand.

  • Former Clinton Community Band Boosters treasurer pleads guilty to embezzlement

    Restitution is to be deteremined at a hearing on Feb. 8.

  • AP Top Stories January 13 A

    Here's the latest for Thursday January 13th: House moves on voting rights legislation; McCarthy says no to January 6th committee; Inflation rising quickly; US children have low COVID-19 vaccination rates.

  • Heartfelt enough? UK Johnson's future uncertain after lockdown party apology

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's premiership was in the balance on Thursday as he faced calls from within his Conservative Party to resign after he admitted attending a party at his official residence during a coronavirus lockdown. Johnson on Wednesday issued "heartfelt apologies" for attending the gathering at Downing Street in May 2020, telling parliament he understood the public's rage at the revelations. Senior ministers rallied around to offer support to their leader, who won a landslide election victory in 2019, although media said the backing of finance minister Rishi Sunak, regarded as a potential successor to Johnson, appeared lukewarm.

  • Omicron probably caused COVID-19 surge in Mideast in early Jan -WHO official

    CAIRO (Reuters) -A "shocking" surge in COVID-19 cases across the World Health Organization's Eastern Mediterranean region is probably due to the Omicron variant, a WHO official said, warning that some countries in the group still have very low vaccination rates. Reported cases in the region rose 89% in the first week of January from a week earlier but deaths fell by 13%, WHO regional director Ahmed Al-Mandhari said on Thursday. Out of 22 mostly Middle Eastern countries in the region, 15 have officially reported cases of the highly infectious Omicron variant.

  • County jail receives outpouring of help from other agencies during evacuation

    He estimates it is going to cost the county anywhere from $65 to $100 per day to house inmates in other jails.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices at a 40-year high, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Cathie Wood is expecting a ‘bloodbath’ in this segment of the market: ‘autos are one example of…many disturbances out there in the world order’

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a Tuesday monthly market update says that the used car market is where she is expecting possible losses after a surge in values.

  • Fed has to be ‘far more aggressive … than the Street thinks,’ says academic who called Dow 20,000: ‘This is too much money chasing too few goods’

    Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Wednesday sounded sanguine about the equity market, even as he conceded that inflation is likely to be more pernicious than Wall Street expectations, causing the Federal Reserve headaches.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Keeps Going Up

    It's Wednesday morning, and Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) stock is still going up. Do you remember what I said about Alibaba yesterday? Well, this morning, the chorus singing Alibaba's praises got even bigger.

  • Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Watch

    In this article, we discuss the 5 stocks to consider in the latest portfolio of that Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 2 Stocks to Watch. The stock trading activities of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have come under […]

  • Investing $100,000 in This Basket of Dividend Stocks Should Give You $4,000 in 2022 Income

    Investing in companies that pay sizable dividends can be a great way to supplement income in retirement or simply earn passive, low-tax income without the need to sell securities. Yamana Gold, Kinder Morgan, and Autoliv all have strong fundamentals that can back up their dividends.

  • Why Shares of Royal Philips Got Crushed Today

    Increased provisions for a product recall and the pandemic's impact on the installation of its medical equipment hurt the company in the fourth quarter.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Morgan Stanley Says ‘Buy’

    The start of a new year is always a convenient time to evaluate, or reevaluate, the stock portfolios. With a year’s worth of data behind us, and fresh forecasts ahead, investors can use the fresh start on the calendar to figure out if they need a rethink on their investment strategy. In a note from Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Mike Wilson defines the key question for investors now as a simple binary decision, between staying with relative winners or going ‘bottom fishing.’ Each has i

  • Four reasons why value stocks are poised to outperform growth in 2022 — and 14 stocks to consider

    Here’s one to be aware of for 2022: Value stocks will most likely beat their growth counterparts. * The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index exchange traded fund (VOOG) is down 5.6% year to date, while the Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index fund (VOOV) is flat. * Value groups including banks and energy stocks are crushing growth stocks like Ark Invest’s favorite names.

  • Block Stock Gets a Price Target Cut. But There Are Reasons to Be Bullish.

    The market is currently littered with the debris of once high-flying growth stocks. There have been savage pullbacks for many over the past year. Block (SQ) is one such name to have suffered at the hands of rotation, while also being hampered with some very tough comps due to the elevated success the company saw at the height of the pandemic. Since the reopening, however, it has been a different story, and now RBC’s Daniel Perlin thinks it’s time to make some adjustments to his SQ model. “We are