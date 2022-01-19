U.S. markets close in 3 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,587.50
    +10.39 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,375.62
    +7.15 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,560.41
    +53.51 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,097.36
    +1.13 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.25
    +1.82 (+2.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.00
    +30.60 (+1.69%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    +0.71 (+3.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1348
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8380
    -0.0270 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3624
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3270
    -0.2580 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,075.65
    +469.40 (+1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    998.70
    +3.95 (+0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,589.66
    +26.11 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

Fintech founder Ashneer Grover takes a leave of absence after reports of questionable conduct

Manish Singh
·2 min read

Ashneer Grover, the public face of BharatPe, the unicorn fintech startup he co-founded, is taking a leave of absence from work for two months after serious questions have been raised about his conduct.

The startup, valued at $2.85 billion and backed by Tiger Global and Ribbit Capital, said on Wednesday its board members had agreed to Grover's request to take a voluntary leave of absence from the startup until March end.

In a statement, Grover said he has"relentlessly" worked at the startup for almost four years and needed some time off to "rejuvenate and refresh." He said he will return "on or before" April 1.

Other factors may have contributed to the decision.

Recording of a phone call surfaced and went viral on social media earlier this month in which Grover appeared to have abused and threatened a staff of Kotak Mahindra Bank for refusing him financing to buy shares in online fashion startup Nykaa’s IPO.

Grover initially labeled the recording as “fake” in a tweet, which he later deleted. A Kotak Mahindra Bank spokesperson said the company was evaluating actions against Grover and confirmed the authenticity of the call.

Indian newspaper Economic Times reported over the weekend portions of a surprising and heated discussion between Grover and a partner at Sequoia Capital India. The venture capital firm was not comfortable with Grover selling millions of worth of shares in a secondary transaction in the startup’s Series B, the years-old email said, according to the newspaper.

Grover in the reported email was concerned about the additional time Sequoia Capital India, the most prolific venture capital firm in the South Asian market, was taking in giving a termsheet to the startup.

For industry observers, Grover's recent conduct has been anything but surprising. Grover, who until recently served as the startup's chief executive, has attracted criticism for being too harsh to younger founders on the Indian version of Shark Tank show. He has also publicly taken shots at rivals PhonePe and Paytm for having Chinese investors on their captables.

After Paytm's performed poorly on its market debut last year, Grover criticized the startup for poor execution and cautioned that it could send wrong signals to foreign investors and spook retail backers.

The recent developments may create additional complications for BharatPe, which has been scrutinized for toxic workplace culture. The startup has engaged with a couple of investors in recent weeks to raise a new round of financing at a valuation of about $4.5 billion, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Recommended Stories

  • ByteDance reorganizes strategic investment team, causes panic

    TikTok's parent company ByteDance has dissolved its strategic investment team, sending worrying messages to other internet giants that have expanded aggressively by investing in other companies. At the beginning of this year, ByteDance reviewed its "businesses' needs" and decided to "reduce investments in areas that are not key business focuses," a company spokesperson said in a statement. ByteDance isn't halting external investments outright, though; instead, the investment team will be "restructured" and "integrated across the various business lines to support the growth" of its business.

  • Morgan Stanley outperforms rivals with profit beat

    (Reuters) -Morgan Stanley reported fourth-quarter profit which beat market expectations, outperforming rivals as its focus on advising wealth clients bore fruit, sending its shares up as much as 3.7% on Wednesday. The Wall Street investment bank also benefited from a boom in global dealmaking and keeping expenses in check at a time when its peers had been hampered with rising wages and technology costs. Full-year profit as well as revenue was a record for the bank, which advised on some of the world's biggest mergers during the year.

  • Commodities Hedge Funds Post Strong Gains for Second Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities hedge funds have posted strong returns for a second consecutive year in 2021 as the energy transition created trading opportunities from crude oil to base metals.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapMicrosoft Deal Wipes $20 B

  • Sequoia Capital India looks to double down on commerce startup Bikayi

    Bikayi is in talks to raise about $50 million in a new financing round, four people familiar with the matter told me, as the Indian startup looks to scale its platform that helps small businesses set up and run their e-commerce stores. Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital India are holding conversations with the Indian startup to lead its Series B round, the sources said, requesting anonymity as the deliberations are ongoing and private. Sequoia Capital India, which led Bikayi's $10.8 million Series A funding in September last year, is positioning to lead the round, two sources said.

  • 5G rollout delayed near some airports

    The deployment of 5G tech is causing a lot of issues for international airlines coming into US airports. AT&T and Verizon have paused 5G rollout near some airports because of this.

  • Emma Raducanu feeds off grand slam crowd to earn win over Sloane Stephens

    Raducanu won a three-set match at a slam for the first time, beating Stephens 6-0 2-6 6-1.

  • State Democrats, Alex Lasry give up donations from billionaire who said 'nobody cares about what's happening to the Uyghurs'

    Wisconsin Democrats said they were donating $10,000 to a charity supporting Uyghurs, while Lasry's campaign said it was returning a $2,900 donation.

  • Will AMD Be Worth More Than Apple by 2030?

    The chipmaker has been outperforming the world's biggest company by a huge margin in recent years.

  • Boss behind mass Zoom firing back in charge

    Better.com boss Vishal Garg took time off after his handling of mass job cuts sparked outrage.

  • Fruit and Veggie Outages in Canada Get Worse With Trucker Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian border agents began refusing entry to unvaccinated American truckers just days ago, and it’s already causing chaos -- particularly in fruit and vegetable markets.A mandate starting Jan. 15 requires truck drivers crossing into Canada to be vaccinated. However, only about half of American truck drivers have gotten their shots. Meanwhile, as much as 90% of Canada’s fruits and vegetables comes from the U.S. during winter, and grocery stores are already having trouble getting

  • Intel orders ASML system for well over $340 million in quest for chipmaking edge

    Intel has placed the first order with ASML for a new, advanced chipmaking tool that will cost "significantly" more than $340 million, as semiconductor manufacturers look to get ahead in a booming industry. Alongside better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, ASML said on Wednesday it had received orders for five of its next- generation lithography machines, plus an order for an even newer model that is still being designed. In a separate joint statement, the companies said Intel was the buyer.

  • Apple Wants to Push Further Into This Major Smartphone Market in 2022

    The tech giant's impressive growth in this lucrative Asian market is not likely to let up in the coming year.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Make You Richer in 2022

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have shone brightly on Wall Street. Below are five growth stocks with all the tools and catalysts necessary to make you richer in 2022 (and likely well beyond). The first fast-paced stock with the potential to drive home solid gains for investors throughout 2022 is electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO).

  • Are You Ready for AT&T's Dividend Cut in 2022?

    The cut doesn't mean the business is in trouble, and AT&T's payout will still provide a solid passive income. AT&T has a pending deal to spin off WarnerMedia, AT&T's streaming and entertainment assets, and merge them with Discovery to form a stand-alone, new streaming company. AT&T shareholders will receive 71% of the shares of this new business, and shareholders of Discovery (also the proposed name of the new company) will receive the other 29%.

  • SoFi and UnitedHealth are two of the notable stock movers in early trading on Wednesday.

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Sofi and United Health care stocks.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • Investors Need to Think About Enterprise Products Partners' Distribution in a Different Way Going Forward

    Midstream giant Enterprise has plenty of cash to pay its distribution, but don't expect big increases anytime soon.

  • 2 Data Analytics Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    With the expected explosion of data coming over the next several years, these two stocks could benefit immensely.

  • Nasdaq is on the brink of plunging into correction territory. Here’s why Wall Street predicts more pain ahead

    If pre-market trading volumes are any indication, the Nasdaq could hit this low point as soon as this morning.

  • 4 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    While the industry is full of promising growth stocks, some of which are already achieving recurring profitability, the following four pot stocks, all of which have a Canadian focus, should be avoided like the plague in 2022. The award for the most times a pot stock has appeared on a "stocks to avoid list" unquestionably goes to Canadian licensed producer Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB). Once upon a time, Aurora was the premier name among Canadian weed stocks.