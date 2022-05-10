U.S. markets close in 5 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,005.56
    +14.32 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,294.75
    +49.05 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,706.79
    +83.54 (+0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,783.47
    +21.39 (+1.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.09
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.50
    -2.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    21.79
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0541
    -0.0020 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9650
    -0.1140 (-3.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2330
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1960
    -0.1670 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,372.75
    -1,372.25 (-4.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    732.17
    +14.97 (+2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,289.89
    +73.31 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

As fintech gets more fragmented, Meld helps developers manage their tech stack

Anita Ramaswamy
·3 min read

Fintech has a fragmentation problem -- as the number of fintech products has grown, so, too, has the number of integrations each service has with others. Developers now oftentimes have to manage numerous third-party integrations with other platforms, such as payments processor Stripe and banking API Plaid, as part of their own company's fintech stack.

Meld, founded last year, provides a "Fintech Stack as a Service" for developers to manage the chaos of integrating with various service providers, CEO and co-founder Pankaj Bengani told TechCrunch. By bringing all of these services together into a single API and dashboard, the company says it reduces the friction fintech-based businesses face when launching new products and expanding into new markets, allowing them to scale more easily.

Bengani, who previously ran Square's platform and partnerships team, said he noticed while he was onboarding developers there that they often had to spend more time building and managing third-party integrations than on developing their own products. Fragmentation in the industry was increasing, too.

"You would think that every payment would go to one or two providers, but it turns out that whether it's crypto or fiat payments or bank linking -- those are areas we were focused on -- there's a continuous explosion of services," Bengani said.

Meld's customers bring their own third-party service providers onto the platform, and Meld is responsible for integrating each service provider onto the singular API and dashboard the customer uses.

"[Our customers] have the relationships. We're just enabling them to route [their workflow] so they don't have to build integrations. [Otherwise], they'd have to pull the transaction conversion data back, and they'd have to manage whether that data is going to a unified dashboard, so we're going to help them with that," Bengani said.

The product is already live for customers and Bengani said the company makes revenue today, though he declined to share specific numbers regarding either metric.

Bengani said the company has onboarded about 30 service providers so far, and it plans to have "hundreds" on its platform by the end of this year. Each time a new service provider is added to Meld, that integration becomes available to all Meld customers who work with that provider, he added. The first time Meld brought on a service provider, the integration took a couple of weeks, according to Bengani, who expects to cut that onboarding time down to a week "in the next two or three months."

Meld has 11 employees today and is looking to grow. The company just came out of stealth and announced it has raised an $8 million seed round led by Coatue, which Bengani said closed during early Q2 last year. Over 20 angel investors also participated in the round, including DoorDash exec Gokul Rajaram, early Uber leader Emil Michael, and Square executive chairman Jackie Reses, according to the company.

"With Meld, developers can more easily scale to support multiple integrations at the intersection of both web2 and web3 experiences, in turn enabling them to scale their product across geographies and use-cases," Coatue's Michael Gilroy, who led the firm's investment in Meld, told TechCrunch in an email.

Meld co-founders Pankaj Bengani and Hank Pham
Meld co-founders Pankaj Bengani and Hank Pham

Meld co-founders Pankaj Bengani and Hank Pham Image Credits: Meld

Bengani said Meld's near-term goal is to improve transaction volume and conversion rates for its customers. In the long-term, it hopes to help more fintech companies launch and reach different user groups around the world, which Bengani sees as integral to the overall growth of the fintech industry.

"We're building integrations that help developers manage their fintech stack. I think that's really important and really just focused on that. But if we earn the right to be around in five or 10 years, hopefully, we will be a small part of [the growth of] financial services," Bengani said.

Fintech NovoPayment raises first venture round in 15 years to expand its full-stack banking API platform

Recommended Stories

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.

  • Apple loses director of machine learning over its office return policy

    Apple has reportedly lost director of machine learning Ian Goodfellow over its return-to-office policy.

  • Williams CEO Puzzled as U.S. Northeast Burns More Oil for Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Sit down with Alan Armstrong, CEO of Williams Cos., and it doesn’t take long for his frustration over U.S. energy policy to bubble to the surface. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraPhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Global RoutRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War Protest“There’

  • Why Illumina Shares Are Plunging Today?

    A jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware rendered a verdict that Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) willfully infringed the U.S. Patent Nos. 9,222,132 and 10,662,473 owned by Complete Genomics Inc. The jury awarded approximately $334 million to CGI in past damages. The jury also invalidated three patents owned by Illumina, namely, U.S. Patent Nos. 9,217,178; 9,303,290; and 9,970,055. Illumina said it disagrees with the jury's verdict and intends to defend the action, including fil

  • OPEC Kingpins Sound Alarm Over World’s Dwindling Energy Capacity

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraPhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Global RoutRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestThe oil ministers of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates war

  • My Best FAANG Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Alphabet missed earnings estimates on the bottom line, Meta Platforms posted its slowest sales growth as a public company, Netflix lost subscribers for the first time in a decade, and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) turned in its first quarterly loss since 2015. In the first quarter, Amazon's revenue grew just 7% to $116 billion, and online store sales actually fell 3%. On the bottom line, the retail titan posted a net loss of $3.8 billion -- its first quarterly loss in seven years.

  • JPMorgan’s ‘Uninvestable’ Call on China Was Published in Error

    (Bloomberg) -- In the buttoned-down world of Wall Street research, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s description of Chinese Internet companies was an instant shocker: “uninvestable.”Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraPhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Global RoutRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War Prote

  • Moderna Files Motion To Dismiss COVID-19 Vaccine Related Patent Claims: WSJ

    Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is trying to fight off rival companies’ patent infringement claims related to its COVID-19 vaccine, arguing that the companies may only pursue their claims by seeking royalties from the federal government. As per Wall Street Journal report, Moderna filed a motion to dismiss some of the patent-infringement claims in the lawsuit filed by Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) and Genevant Sciences GmbH in federal court in Delaware. Arbutus and Genevant claimed in their la

  • Electric-Vehicle Startup Canoo Sues Investor With China Ties

    (Bloomberg) -- Canoo Inc. accused its second-largest shareholder of wrongfully benefiting from recent share sales, and is trying in a lawsuit to claw back those profits.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraPhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Global RoutRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War Protest

  • U.S. retail gasoline prices hit new record, as refiners struggle to meet demand

    Retail gasoline prices in the United States rose on Tuesday and hit another all-time record, surpassing one set in March, as global refineries grappled with a bottleneck that has sent prices soaring ahead of driving season. Since March 30, Brent crude futures have lost 7%, but gasoline futures are up 9.4%, and hit a record on Friday of $3.7590 per gallon before selling off on Monday. Refinery closures due to both scheduled maintenance and unplanned upsets have boosted fuel prices even as the United States and other nations have taken steps to boost worldwide crude supply.

  • Stock Market Crash: 3 Absolute Bargains Just Begging to Be Bought

    Buckle up, because volatility is back in a big way on Wall Street. This past Thursday, May 5, just a day after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by their largest amount in two decades (50 basis points), all of the major indexes crashed. Although "crash" is a bit of a subjective term, the nominal and percentage declines for all of the indexes sent shockwaves throughout Wall Street.

  • Proxy advisor recommends voting against Halliburton's pay plan - company

    A top proxy advisor recommended Halliburton's shareholders should vote against its executive compensation plan, the oilfield services provider said on Monday in a filing. Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) criticized the company's compensation committee members for failing to address concerns over long-term incentive pay, according to a regulatory filing. The advisory firm also took issue with what it saw as a nearly 20% increase in Chief Executive Jeff Miller's long-term incentive value in 2021, the filing said.

  • Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Rising Output, Lower Demand Cap Prices

    A surprise jump in output and a change in the weather forecast encouraged speculative longs to take profits.

  • Bear Market Bargains: 2 Growth Stocks Down 58% (or More) to Buy Now

    After weathering a rough April, many investors were hoping for a reprieve. But the market downturn has accelerated in May, fueled by the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by a half percentage point, its most aggressive rate hike since 2000.

  • Google Boosts Pay, Revamps Employee Promotions To Ease Tensions: CNBC

    Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google has revamped its performance evaluation process targeting increased salaries to ease tension between employees and management, CNBC reports. The search engine giant is embracing a new process called GRAD, Google Reviews and Development, to streamline the evaluation process, limit reviews to once a year, and put more responsibility in the hands of managers. Google saw most Googlers modeled for higher pay under GRAD than they would under the old P

  • Chinese Miners and Battery Makers Team Up in Rush for Lithium

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese miners and battery makers are forging closer ties as the accelerating shift to electric vehicles highlights the shortage of a metal that’s key to the clean-energy revolution.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraPhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Global RoutRussian Envoy to Poland Hit W

  • One of nation's largest homebuilders closes on $42.5M parcel in Queen Creek

    One of the nation's largest homebuilders just plopped down $42.5 million for the third and final phase at a new master-planned community in Queen Creek, just a couple of miles from the land LG Energy Solution Ltd. bought for a new battery plant that will employ 2,800 people.

  • Rishi Sunak's NI rise will pile on misery for struggling households, says Tesco boss

    John Allan argued the move was unfairly affecting those on modest incomes.

  • Tech companies are slowing hiring or announcing layoffs. Is this the beginning of a cooler job market?

    After a booming two years, reality is starting to catch up to the tech industry, with ominous signs for the rest of the labor market.