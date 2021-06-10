U.S. markets close in 4 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,230.07
    +10.52 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,527.12
    +79.98 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,945.41
    +33.66 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,310.41
    -16.72 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.22
    +0.26 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,892.60
    -2.90 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    27.99
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2179
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4960
    +0.0070 (+0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4146
    +0.0030 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5640
    -0.0560 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,215.62
    +1,527.54 (+4.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    955.41
    -9.82 (-1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.69
    +5.68 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,958.56
    +97.76 (+0.34%)
     
JUST IN:

Initial jobless filings fell for sixth straight week to new pandemic-era low

376,000 Americans filed, 370,000 expected

Fintech giant Klarna raises $639M at a $45.6B valuation amid 'massive momentum' in the US

Mary Ann Azevedo
·5 min read

Just over three months after its last funding round, European fintech giant Klarna is announcing today that it has raised another $639 million at a staggering post-money valuation of $45.6 billion.

Rumors swirled in recent weeks that Klarna had raised more money at a valuation north of $40 billion. But the Swedish buy now, pay later behemoth and upstart bank declined to comment until now.

SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2 led the latest round, which also included participation from existing investors Adit Ventures, Honeycomb Asset Management and WestCap Group. The new valuation represents a 47.3% increase over Klarna’s post-money valuation of $31 billion in early March, when it raised $1 billion, and a 330% increase over its $10.6 billion valuation at the time of its $650 million raise last September. Previous backers include Sequoia Capital, SilverLake, Dragoneer and Ant Group, among others.

The latest financing cements 16-year-old Klarna’s position as the highest-valued private fintech in Europe.

In an exclusive interview with TechCrunch, Klarna CEO and founder Sebastian Siemiatkowski said the company has seen explosive growth in the U.S. and plans to use its new capital in part to continue to grow there and globally.

In particular, over the past year, the fintech has seen "massive momentum" in the country, with more than 18 million American consumers now using Klarna, he said. That’s up from 10 million at the end of last year’s third quarter, and up 118% year over year. Klarna is now live with 24 of the top 100 U.S. retailers, which it says is “more than any of its competitors.”

Overall, Klarna is live in 20 markets, has more than 90 million global active users and more than 2 million transactions a day conducted on its platform. The company’s momentum can be seen in its impressive financial results. In the first quarter, Klarna notched $18.1 billion in volume compared to $9.9 billion in the prior year first quarter. In all of 2020, it processed $53 billion in volume. To put that into context; Affirm’s financial report in May projected it would process $8.04 billion in volume for the entire fiscal year of 2021 and Afterpay is projecting $16 billion in volume for its entire fiscal year.

March 2021 also represented a record month for global shopping volume with $6.9 billion of purchases made through the Klarna platform.

As buy-now-pay-later startups keep raising capital, a dive into Klarna, Afterpay and Affirm’s earnings

Meanwhile, in 2020, Klarna hit over a billion in revenue. While the company was profitable for its first 14 years of life, it has not been profitable the last two, according to Siemiatkowski, and that’s been by design.

“We’ve scaled up so massively in investments in our growth and technology, but running on a loss is very odd for us,” he told TechCrunch. “We will get back to profitability soon.”

Klarna has entered six new markets this year alone, including New Zealand and France, where it just launched this week. It is planning to expand into a number of new markets this year. The company has about 4,000 employees with several hundred in the U.S. in markets such as New York and Los Angeles. It also has offices in Stockholm, London, Manchester, Berlin, Madrid and Amsterdam.

While Klarna is partnered with over 250,000 retailers around the world (including Macy’s, Ikea, Nike, Saks), its buy now, pay later feature is also available direct to consumers via its shopping app. This means that consumers can use Klarna’s app to pay immediately or later, as well as manage spending and view available balances. They can also do things like initiate refunds, track deliveries and get price-drop notifications.

“Our shopping browser allows users to use Klarna everywhere,” Siemiatkowski said. “No one else is offering that, and are rather limited to integrating with merchants.”

Image Credits: Klarna

Other things the company plans to do with its new capital is focus on acquisitions, particularly acqui-hires, according to Siemiatkowski. According to Crunchbase, the company has made nine known acquisitions over time -- most recently picking up Los Gatos-based content creation services provider Toplooks.ai.

“We’re the market leader in this space and we want to find new partners that want to support us in this,” Siemiatkowski told TechCrunch. “That gives us better prerequisites to be successful going forward. Now we have more cash and money available to invest further in the long term.”

Klarna has long been rumored to be going public via a direct listing. Siemiatkowski said that the company in many ways already acts like a public company in that it offers stock to all its employees, and reports financials -- giving the impression that the company is not in a hurry to go the public route.

“We report quarterly to national authorities and are a fully regulated bank so do all the things you expect to see from public companies such as risk control and compliance,” he told TechCrunch. “We’re reaching a point for it to be a natural evolution for the company to IPO. But we’re not preparing to IPO anytime soon.”

At the time of its last funding round, Klarna announced its GiveOne initiative to support planet health. With this round, the company is again giving 1% of the equity raised back to the planet.

Naturally, its investors are bullish on what the company is doing and its market position. Yanni Pipilis, managing partner for SoftBank Investment Advisers, said the company’s growth isfounded on a deep understanding of how the purchasing behaviors of consumers are changing,” an evolution SoftBank believes is only accelerating.

Eric Munson, founder and CIO of Adit Ventures, said his firm believes the “best is yet to come as Klarna multiplies their addressable market through global expansion.”

For Siemiatkowski, what Klarna is trying to achieve is to compete with the $1 trillion-plus credit card industry.

We really see right now all the signs are there. True competition is coming to this space, this decade,” he said. “This is an opportunity to genuinely disrupt the retail banking space.”

Making sense of Klarna

Recommended Stories

  • RSA spins off fraud and risk intelligence unit as Outseer

    RSA Security has spun out its fraud and risk intelligence business into a standalone company called Outseer that will double down on payment security tools amid an "unprecedented" rise in fraudulent transactions. Led by CEO Reed Taussig, who was appointed head of RSA's Anti-Fraud Business Unit last year after previously serving as CEO of ThreatMetrix, the new company will focus solely on fraud detection and management and payments authentication services. Outseer will continue to operate under the RSA umbrella and will inherit three core services, which are already used by more than 6,000 financial institutions, from the company: Outseer Fraud Manager (formerly RSA Adaptive Authentication), a risk-based account monitoring service; 3-D Secure (formerly Adaptive Authentication for eCommerce), a card-not-present and digital payment authentication mapping service; and FraudAction, which detects and takes down phishing sites, dodgy apps and fraudulent social media pages.

  • Punchbowl nabs $5M investment, acquires VidHug to add video to party planning platform

    When the pandemic hit last year, Punchbowl, an online party planning service was left in the lurch with gatherings all but shut down, but instead of lamenting the situation, founder and CEO Matt Douglas went to work to rethink the company's approach. Then he began talking to investors about a cash influx with an eye toward adding video to the platform. Douglas then turned around and bought online video production service VidHug and rebranded it for his platform as Memento.

  • Recorded Future launches its new $20M Intelligence Fund for early-stage startups

    Threat intelligence company Recorded Future is launching a $20 million fund for early-stage startups developing novel data intelligence tools. The Intelligence Fund will provide seed and Series A funding to startups that already have venture capital funding, Recorded Future says, as well as equip them with resources to help with the development and integration of intelligence applications in order to accelerate their go-to-market strategy. Recorded Future, which provides customers with information to help them better understand the external cyber threats they are facing, will invest in startups that aim to tackle significant problems that require novel approaches using datasets and collection platforms, which the company says could be anything from technical internet sensors to satellites.

  • Slintel scores $20M Series A as buyer intelligence tool gains traction

    One clear outcome of the pandemic was pushing more people to do their shopping online, and that was as true for B2B as it was for B2C. Knowing which of your B2B customers are most likely to convert puts any sales team ahead of the game. Slintel, a startup providing that kind of data, announced a $20 million Series A today.

  • Fintech Companies To Buy: Investors Eye Marqeta IPO But Stripe The Big One

    If you think the time is right to buy fintech company or payment stocks, these investment tools will help as digital technology and new entrants change the competitive landscape.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Riding a Momentum Wave

    Some stocks are quick to grab our attention. These may be companies with the next ‘in’ thing, in society or technology, or they may be stocks that bring a high dividend, or they may be the stocks that have shown strong recent gains. Let’s talk about that last, because following the fast-growing stocks is a strategy that many investors prefer. Call it momentum investing; seeking out the stocks that have built up a head of steam in their recent gains – and are poised to keep going. It’s a financia

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street set for flat open as consumer prices jump

    U.S. stock indexes were set for a muted open on Thursday as a surge in consumer prices in May fanned fears of early policy tightening by the Federal Reserve, while another report showed the labor market remained under pressure. The Labor Department said its consumer price index increased 0.6% last month after surging 0.8% in April. In the 12 months through May, CPI accelerated 5.0% in its biggest year-on-year increase since August 2008.

  • TPG-Backed PropertyGuru Eyes $2 Billion Thiel SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Bridgetown 2 Holdings Ltd., the blank-check company backed by billionaires Richard Li and Peter Thiel, is in advanced talks to merge with Singapore’s online real estate firm PropertyGuru Pte, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The special purpose acquisition company has been in discussions with PropertyGuru on the potential deal, which could be announced as soon as next month, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. A transactio

  • EUR/USD Mid-Session Technical Analysis for June 9, 2021

    The direction of the EUR/USD is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the 50% level at 1.2185.

  • Billionaire's Altice group buys 12% BT stake in support of fibre plans

    LONDON/PARIS (Reuters) -Telecoms billionaire Patrick Drahi has bought a 12.1% stake worth about 2.2 billion pounds ($3.1 billion) in BT Group, backing its ambition to build a nationwide fibre broadband network. Drahi's newly-created vehicle Altice UK announced the holding in a statement on Thursday which drove BT's shares to a 17-month high. Altice UK is owned by Next Alt, dealmaker Drahi's private holding, which also controls SFR, the second largest telecoms operator in France behind Orange.

  • Stablecoins, CBDCs Don’t Present Inherent Risk to Financial Stability: Bank of England Executive Says

    Christina Segal-Knowles played down concerns that the traditional banking model would be undermined.

  • Stocks Turn Lower, Bonds Hold Gains Ahead of CPI: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks closed lower while bonds held gains as investors braced for a key inflation report that could provide clues on the direction of monetary policy.The S&P 500 ended the session with a 0.2% decline after earlier climbing above its May 7 record closing level. Large banks were among the biggest drags on the index, offset in part by megcap technology and biotech stocks. The 10-year Treasury yield fell below 1.5% after an auction of the notes.Equities have been trading in a ti

  • Bond Traders Settle In for a Calm Summer

    (Bloomberg) -- Global bond traders appear to be readying for a slow summer regardless of how this week’s key U.S. inflation data comes in.The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries has fallen to as low as 1.50%, while those in Germany are at the most negative in a month. And a gauge of expected volatility in interest rates has dropped to its lowest since March, as markets show a willingness to look through short-term releases.Interest Rate Volatility Falls as Summer Carry Trades BeginMeanwhile, incomi

  • Jessica Simpson Fashion Brand Owner Preparing to Sell Assets in Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- The troubled owner of Jessica Simpson’s brand is nearing a deal to sell its majority stake in the fashion line back to the singer and offload other assets as part of a potential Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, according to people with knowledge of the plans.Sequential Brands Group Inc. had been seeking to sell off its assets to avoid a cash crunch while it negotiated with creditors, but is now preparing to unload its brands under a process that will likely take place in court, said

  • How Biden’s 2022 Tax Plan Could Affect Your Retirement

    President Joe Biden’s 2022 budget proposal raises the top income tax rate up to 39.6%. Taxpayers with an adjusted gross income over $1 million will also have to pay this rate on long-term capital gains and qualified dividends. But while … Continue reading → The post How Biden’s 2022 Tax Plan Could Affect Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Don’t Expect $100 Oil Anytime Soon. Here’s What’s More Likely to Happen.

    A belief that demand will outstrip supply in 2022, and limited production increases among U.S. producers is spurring projections for triple-digit prices.

  • IRS is writing to 36 million families telling them how much they’ll get with new Child Tax Credit

    Here’s a letter from the Internal Revenue Service that you may actually want to receive. Approximately one month ahead of the first payouts under the expanded Child Tax Credit, the IRS announced this week it’s going to be mailing millions of letters notifying families about the money coming their way. The IRS said it’s already started sending those letters to approximately 36 million families.

  • Is Verizon Stock A Buy? 5G Wireless Competition Vs. AT&T, T-Mobile To Intensify

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. Will investors place a higher multiple on Verizon stock on expectations of revenue growth reaccelerating?

  • We put 6 more meme stocks’ numbers to the test and the differences are telling

    Digging deeper into the the meme stock phenomenon, there are big difference between Palantir, Wendy's, Canoo and other companies.

  • GameStop names Amazon executives as its new CEO, CFO, surprises market with plans to sell more shares

    GameStop Corp. said late Wednesday it has appointed two Amazon.com Inc. executives as its new top executives, shortly after Chewy Inc. co-founder and private-equity investor Ryan Cohen was voted the videogame retailer's chairman of the board.