Fintech Klarna reportedly raising at a $6.5B valuation, giving new meaning to the phrase 'down round'

Mary Ann Azevedo
·1 min read

In a sign of the times, Swedish buy now, pay later giant Klarna is reportedly close to inking a new round of funding that would slash its valuation to $6.5 billion – about 7x of what the company was valued in June of 2021.

The Wall Street Journal reported today, citing anonymous sources, that Klarna was “negotiating to raise about $650 million mostly from existing investors led by Sequoia Capital.” Sequoia chairman Michael Mortiz is also chairman of the embattled payments giant.

The deal is still in the works, reported the Journal. But if completed, it will represent a big fall from grace for Klarna, which was riding high last year when it raised $639 million in a round led by SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2 at a $45.6 billion valuation.

Klarna has been making a big push into the United States, competing with the likes of publicly-traded Affirm. In early June, Klarna said that over the past year, its “U.S. customer base has grown by over 65%, reaching over 25 million consumers.” The whole BNPL (buy now, pay later) segment has taken a hit as of late but still, the huge drop in valuation for Klarna gives new meaning to the phrase “down round.”

TechCrunch has reached out to Klarna for comment.

My weekly fintech newsletter, The Interchange, launched on May 1! Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

As Klarna looks to raise more capital, is it cutting its valuation enough?

  • Arc Technology lets startups ‘convert future revenue into upfront capital,’ CEO says

    Amid the rout in the tech industry, Arc Technologies CEO Don Muir believes he has a revolutionary service for tech startups.

  • Startup Founders Say Venture-Capital Investors Are Driving Harder Deals

    Startup founders say venture-capital investors are offering tougher terms as companies attempt to raise money amid economic uncertainty and a broad selloff in tech stocks.

  • China Tech Investor Defies Skeptics With $900 Million Fundraise

    (Bloomberg) -- Venture firm IDG Capital is poised to raise about $900 million for a new fund focusing on investment in China, a rare feat amid skepticism about the political and market risks of Asia’s largest economy. Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapHow Europe Became the Epicenter

  • Here’s Carta’s response to venture becoming more global

    Equity service platform Carta has acquired Vauban, an online platform that helps investors back private companies from end to end. As first reported by The Information, the deal was framed by Carta as a way to support investors of all sizes, from the sub-million-dollar level into the billions of dollars worth of dry powder. Carta said that it is not disclosing any details beyond what it wrote in a blog post, meaning that the price of the deal will remain unknown.

  • MAYA Capital closes second fund with $100M for early-stage Latin American startups

    Lara Lemann and Monica Saggioro of Sao Paulo–based MAYA Capital take a regional approach to investing, and their strategy is paying off. The investors raised $40 million for their first fund after starting the firm in 2018 and have now closed on $100 million in capital commitments for MAYA’s second fund. With their first fund, they backed over 29 companies in 12 sectors across Brazil, Mexico, Colombia and Chile.

  • SEC Rejects Grayscale Attempt to Turn Bitcoin Fund Into ETF

    The rejection of Grayscale Investments’ petition marks a fresh setback to the cryptocurrency industry.

  • Russia Takes Control of International LNG Project

    The move is one of the most drastic responses by the Kremlin so far to the flight of Western companies from Russia in the wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Grayscale Suing SEC After Its Spot Bitcoin ETF Is Rejected

    (Bloomberg) -- Grayscale Investments said it had sued the US Securities and Exchange Commission after the agency rejected a bid to convert its Bitcoin trust into an exchange-traded fund. Most Read from BloombergStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPACh

  • Substack Lays Off 14% of Its Workforce Amid Uncertain Macroeconomic Outlook

    Newsletter platform says move should prevent it from having to rely on fundraising to fund the business.

  • Blockchain.com Cooperating With Investigations Into Three Arrows

    (Bloomberg) -- Blockchain.com, a creditor of Three Arrows Capital, said it is cooperating with ongoing investigations into the troubled crypto hedge fund. Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinUkraine Latest: Kyiv Lauds Isle Retake; Putin Shifts Gas PlantBlockchain.com and Deribit, a cryp

  • UK’s Biggest De-Icing Salt Company Explores Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Compass Minerals International Inc. is exploring a sale of the UK’s biggest de-icing salt operations, according to people familiar with the matter, the latest in a flurry of mining deals.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapHow Europe Became the Epicenter for This Summer’

  • China’s manufacturing output rebounds as COVID restrictions ease

    A private gauge measuring China's factory activity rebounded to its highest level in a year, pointing in the same direction as the official gauge to reflect an economic recovery from the impact COVID-19 lockdowns.

  • The chip boom likely over, as Micron says it’s in a ‘downturn’

    The semiconductor boom of the last two years, in part fueled by pandemic shortages, appears to be coming to an end.

  • Tech Stocks Got Creamed in the First Half. The Rest of 2022 Could Be Worse.

    Highfliers from Apple to Micron took serious hits in a dismal first half. How to survive the rest of the year.

  • XRP Price Prediction: US Inflation in Focus as Market Awaits Court Ruling

    XRP was under pressure this morning, with the markets awaiting US inflation figures. The tables could turn if the court delivers a favorable ruling.

  • Elon Musk’s SpaceX Internet Scores With FCC. It’s a Blow to DISH, ViaSat.

    Starlink, SpaceX's satellite internet service, can now provide access to ships and airplanes on the move.

  • USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Yen Should Benefit from Risk-Off Sentiment

    Powell’s hawkish tone is likely to continue to influence the price action along with a slowing economy and aggressive interest rate hikes.

  • Treasury Bonds Rally at End of Second Quarter

    Investors bought government bonds on Thursday to close out a turbulent quarter of trading, sending the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note back below 3% as concerns about slowing economic growth mounted. Fears of an economic downturn have drawn more investors toward the guaranteed returns offered by ultrasafe Treasury bonds, reversing some of the rapid gains yields saw earlier this year. Treasury yields largely reflect expectations for short-term rates set by the Federal Reserve.

  • California approves lithium tax despite industry's warnings

    California on Thursday approved a plan to tax the electric vehicle battery metal lithium to generate revenue for environmental remediation projects despite industry concerns that it will harm the sector and delay shipments to automakers. Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, approved the tax as part of a must-pass state budget on Thursday. The tax is structured as a flat-rate per tonne and will go into effect in January.

  • Li Auto stock rallies after June EV deliveries rise nearly 70%

    The U.S.-listed shares of Li Auto Inc. rose 1.5% in premarket trading Friday, after the China-based electric vehicle maker reported a more than 63% jump in second-quarter deliveries. The company said it delivered 13,024 Li ONEs in June, up 68.9% from a year ago, after delivering 11,496 Li ONEs in May. The company had unveiled its Li L9 six-seat smart utility vehicle on June 21. That lifted second-quarter deliveries to 28,687, a 63.2% increase from a year ago. Li Auto's stock has rallied 19.4% ye