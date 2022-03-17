U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

JOBS:

Another 214,000 Americans filed new claims

New claims improved more than expected last week, further reflecting a tight labor market

Fintech Leader Policygenius Raises $125 Million Series E Round

·3 min read

Company on pace to be the single largest distribution platform for term life insurance this year

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Policygenius, the nation's leading tech-enabled platform for insurance distribution, today announced the closing of $125 million of new growth capital, bringing the company's total funding to more than $250 million.

Jennifer Fitzgerald and Francois de Lame, co-founders of Policygenius
Jennifer Fitzgerald and Francois de Lame, co-founders of Policygenius

All existing major investors participated in the round, including KKR, Norwest Venture Partners, and Revolution Ventures. New investors included several of the largest annuity and life insurance carriers in North America, like Brighthouse Financial, Global Atlantic Financial Group, iA Financial Group, Lincoln Financial, and Pacific Life. The investment of these carriers, along with additional investment by existing investors that included AXA Venture Partners and MassMutual Ventures, shows the industry's support of the company's track record and transformative vision. As part of the financing round, ORIX Corporation USA's Growth Capital group provided a new credit facility for the company to help finance its growth, and Policygenius refinanced its existing senior loan facility with JPMorgan Chase.

Policygenius is the one-stop digital platform for consumers to compare and purchase insurance. Since its founding in 2014, Policygenius has built integrations with the largest and most trusted insurance carriers in the industry and developed proprietary technology for quoting, underwriting, and fulfillment. Earlier this year, the company announced the launch of its Policygenius Pro offering, which brings the power of the Policygenius life insurance platform — including leading-edge software, expansive carrier shelf, and award-winning operations — to B2B distribution partners.

Since its 2019 Series D financing, Policygenius has ramped up its investment in exclusive, integrated no-exam life insurance offerings to address the COVID-related impacts on life insurance medical exams and to improve the customer experience. Over the past two years, the company's no-exam life insurance business has grown by 30x in volume. In 2021 the company wrote $40 billion of new life insurance coverage, nearly 70% more than it wrote in 2019. Policygenius is on pace to be the single largest distribution platform for term life insurance this year.

The company's home and auto insurance business has also grown significantly, with new written premiums having increased more than 6x from 2019 to 2021. Policygenius continues to be the only tech-enabled brokerage and distribution platform to have successfully scaled and diversified across life and home and auto insurance.

The company will use the new capital to continue to invest in the growth of its core businesses of life, disability, home, and auto insurance, as well as new no-exam life insurance offerings and Policygenius Pro.

"Over the past eight years, we've invested in the critical areas of technology, operations, and product development to deliver the best outcomes for our customers, carriers, and distribution partners," Jennifer Fitzgerald, CEO and co-founder of Policygenius, said. "With the support of our new and existing investors, we're excited to expand our already-large reach across the trillion dollar insurance market."

Policygenius recently won its second Stevie Award for customer service, highlighting the company's industry-leading customer experience, and was just recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Startup Employers for the third consecutive year.

About Policygenius:
Policygenius transforms the insurance journey for today's consumer, providing a one-stop platform where customers can compare options from top insurance carriers, get unbiased expert advice, buy policies, and manage their insurance portfolio, in one seamless, integrated experience. Our proprietary technology platform integrates with the leading life, disability, and home and auto insurance carriers and delivers an exceptional digital experience for both consumers and insurance carriers. Since 2014, our content, digital tools, and experts have served as a resource for millions of people on their insurance journey, and we have sold more than $160 billion in coverage.

To receive Policygenius announcements, email press@policygenius.com. Subscribe to the Easy Money by Policygenius newsletter here.

For more information:
Brooke Niemeyer
Associate Director of Media Relations
brooke.niemeyer@policygenius.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fintech-leader-policygenius-raises-125-million-series-e-round-301504940.html

SOURCE Policygenius

