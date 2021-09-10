U.S. markets open in 4 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,511.75
    +19.50 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,057.00
    +187.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,617.50
    +58.75 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,268.70
    +18.00 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.16
    +1.02 (+1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.20
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.27
    +0.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1850
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2990
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.43
    -0.53 (-2.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3872
    +0.0034 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8800
    +0.1500 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,997.41
    -324.78 (-0.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,178.38
    -12.30 (-1.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.36
    +27.15 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

UP Fintech Reports More Than 60% of Newly Funded Accounts Acquired From International Markets

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading online brokerage firm, UP Fintech Holding Limited (Nasdaq: TIGR) ("UP Fintech" or the "Company"), today reported revenues of US$60.2 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to revenue of US$30.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. Notably, more than 60% of the Company's newly funded accounts were derived from international markets in the quarter. Growth was driven by enhanced platform capabilities and rising demand for convenient access to global brokerage services.

"We maintained our solid business momentum with a high client retention rate and increased operational synergies, "commented Mr. Wu Tianhua, founder and CEO of UP Fintech. "I am confident in the positive outlook for our Company and our industry. Our singular focus is to employ technology to make investing more efficient and we are committed to increasing the breadth and diversity of our product offerings, as well as leveraging our leading position in underwriting and ESOP (Employee Share Ownership Plans) to attract new clients."

During the second quarter, the total number of funded accounts increased to 529,100. The Company added more funded accounts in the first six months of 2021 than it did in its entire cumulative operating history. The total account balance increased 188.9% year-over-year to US$23.9 billion as the Company continued to attract new clients from multiple international markets. In Singapore, UP Fintech's local subsidiary, Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., launched new products and in-APP functions such as an industry heatmap, Mini USD/CNH futures, and OSE futures, supplementing the wide range of analytical tools and securities trading functions available on the Company's platform.

The Company also recently announced that it has received approval-in-principle to be admitted as a Clearing Member of The Central Depository (Pte) Limited (CDP), and a trading member of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX) and Singapore Exchange Derivatives Trading Limited. These partnerships aim to improve the user experience and further strengthen the Company's presence in the Singaporean market.

The Company's ESOP business continued to exhibit healthy growth with 51 new clients, up from 41 new clients in the previous quarter; ESOP adoption is accelerating and in the first six months of 2021 the Company added more new clients than it did in all of 2020. The Company is a leader in providing extensive expertise and guidance for start-ups at every stage of their ESOP from initial establishment through to execution and reporting. In addition, the Company is now offering its ESOP service to A-Share companies, further expanding its prospective client base.

The Company served as an underwriter or member of the selling group in 17 IPOs, and in total provided subscriptions to 29 IPOs, including several high profile Hong Kong IPOs such as those of Angelalign (HK:6699) and Nayuki (HK:2150). In addition, The Company completed its own follow-on offering of 6.5 million American Depository Shares in the second quarter and even offered retail investors the opportunity to subscribe through its flagship mobile trading APP, Tiger Trade.

"While the market will have its ups and downs and competition will remain intense, our innovative platform and technology have been built to create long term value for our clients," Wu stated. "User experience has always been our top priority and we see significant room for growth as we continue to broaden our global footprint in the near-term."

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other statements, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20-F and 6-K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's growth strategies; trends and competition in global financial markets; the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic; and governmental policies relating to the Company's industry and general economic conditions in China and other countries. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/up-fintech-reports-more-than-60-of-newly-funded-accounts-acquired-from-international-markets-301373216.html

SOURCE UP Fintech Holding Limited

Recommended Stories

  • China Tech Shares Rebound on Easing Investor Worry Over Gaming

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares rebounded, snapping a two-day loss, after a newspaper report clarified that Beijing was slowing down instead of halting new game approvals.The Hang Seng Tech Index advanced 2.9% on Friday, pushing the index up a third straight week. Tencent Holdings Ltd. and NetEase Inc. were up at least 2.1% after tumbling a day earlier. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Benchmark also gained 1.9%. READ: Tencent, Netease Rise After Media Clarifies China’s Game PolicyThe return to bu

  • 5 Stocks With 195% to 467% Upside, According to Wall Street

    If the high-water price target for each of the following five stocks were to come to fruition, shareholders would be looking at gains ranging from a low of 195% to as much as 467%. If you're "only" looking to triple your money, analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright would suggest putting it to work in hydrogen fuel-cell solutions company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). Dayal's price target of $78 implies a cool 195% upside from where its shares closed this past weekend.

  • This Fund Manager Loves Misunderstood Companies. Here Are His Favorite Stocks.

    Chris Retzler, manager of the top-performing Needham Small Cap Growth fund, is a growth-at-a-reasonable-price investor who looks to buy growing, but misunderstood, companies at a discount. He names some current favorites.

  • Software Firm Visma Draws New Investors at $19 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Visma AS has secured investment from backers including Norway’s government pension fund and billionaire John Fredriksen’s Aeternum Capital, valuing the software group at 16 billion euros ($18.9 billion).Singaporean wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd. and Norwegian technology investor Vind are also buying stakes in the Oslo-based company, according to a statement that confirmed an earlier Bloomberg News report.European buyout firm Hg will remain Visma’s biggest shareholder and will not be red

  • Morgan Stanley warns of a 15% plunge before year-end — protect yourself this way

    Don't worry. There's a simple way to play defense.

  • Investors Should Look at These 2 Big Thursday Winners

    Wall Street has been somewhat nervous this week as worries about the ongoing pandemic don't seem to be easing. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) held up the best on Thursday, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) saw slightly larger drops on a percentage basis. Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) and LoveSac (NASDAQ: LOVE) aren't exactly household names, but they're wowing Wall Street in a way that's making a lot of people take notice.

  • Fast-Growing Stocks: Apple, GOOGL Stock Among 24 Names Expecting 65% To 749% Growth In Q3

    Apple, DocuSign, and Google parent Alphabet are among today's fastest-growing stocks expecting up to 749% Q3 growth.

  • 3 Red-Hot Healthcare Stocks to Buy in September

    There is no shortage of stocks making big gains. Jason Hawthorne (Danaher): Danaher has been widely recognized for its operational excellence and decentralized model. In fact, its Danaher Business System was profiled in the Harvard Business Review in 2015.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Robinhood Markets' commission-free trading platform has attracted millions of new investors and paved the way for its users to emerge as a market-moving powerhouse. While the platform is often associated with cryptocurrencies and popular meme stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment, that categorization doesn't fully reflect the reality of holdings among its members. Robinhood users actually own a wide variety of different stocks, including blue-chip tech plays, companies that could benefit from emerging trends, and volatile meme stocks.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 10 Cloud Software Stocks with Strong Growth Potential

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cloud software stocks with strong growth potential. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Cloud Software Stocks with Strong Growth Potential. Cloud software companies have registered explosive growth numbers over the past few years as more businesses embrace the […]

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Beaten Down Stocks She Just Bought

    All of these stocks are more than 40% below their peaks, but at least one important investor thinks they can recover.

  • Don't Race Out To Buy Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the...

  • When To Sell Stocks: Baidu Breached This Key Support Line Before Diving

    Deciding when to sell stocks can be tough, especially if they're big winners. But pay attention if it breaches the 200-day moving average.

  • Why the market is responding favorably to airline stocks

    Ann Berry, Wheelhouse Chief Investment Officer, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the outlook on the overall market, the airlines industry, big tech, and the IPO market.

  • Why Shares of Riskified Tumbled Today

    Shares of Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) fell today after the fraud management platform company reported its second-quarter results. The company's revenue and earnings in the quarter outpaced analysts' consensus estimates, but investors were disappointed that the company losses widened. Riskified's revenue grew 47% from the year-ago quarter to $55.7 million.

  • AbbVie Slumps On New FDA Order For Arthritis Drug — Is It A Buy Or A Sell?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy or a sell after the FDA said arthritis drug, Rinvoq, would need to include a warning label?

  • Stocks, U.S. Futures Rise as Tapering Worries Ease: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Global stocks rebounded and U.S. index futures rose as investor concerns eased about stimulus tapering by central banks and China’s regulatory crackdown.December contracts on the S&P 500 advanced 0.4% after the equity benchmark posted the longest run of losses since June. Europe’s Stoxx 600 gauge trimmed weekly losses a day after the region’s policy makers clarified they’re calibrating but not tapering emergency support. Affirm Holdings Inc. surged 24% in premarket trading after r

  • Apple: Things Looking up Ahead of Anticipated September iPhone 13

    After a stodgy period, Apple (AAPL) stock has been gaining momentum recently. With shares up 21% over the past 3 months, the year-to-date performance has materially improved. There’s also a big catalyst ahead too, which Wedbush’ Daniel Ives believes is partly what makes the giant from Cupertino a “top tech name to own.” "The invites are out; iPhone 13 launch around the corner next week," Ives noted. Ives’ “enhanced confidence” in the iPhone 13 product cycle is based on Asia supply chain checks,

  • This Economist Says Most Retirement Planning Is Wrong. Here’s How to Think About It.

    Economist Laurence Kotlikoff says that savers should focus on smoothing and protecting spending throughout their life, then saving toward retirement. Also: wait until age 70 to collect Social Security.