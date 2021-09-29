Fintech startup Payoro launches Payoro Connect

U.S. markets open in 6 hours 28 minutes

The European startup Payoro launches its fintech platform Payoro Connect — the first in a suite of innovative open banking initiatives from the young company

TALLINN, Estonia, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European fintech startups are growing fast. With solid regulatory frameworks, advanced technology and a dynamic, tight-knit European market, many consider these upstart fintechs well-poised to take on the global financial world.

Established in COVID-19-stricken 2020, Payoro is a new European fintech startup. Based out of Gibraltar and Estonia, Payoro aims to develop open banking technology products, offering both B2C and B2B bank-tech solutions. Now, Payoro launches Payoro Connect, a platform that may change how banking relationships are established.

Martin Osterloh, the newly appointed CEO of Payoro, comes from the traditional banking sector. For 13 years, he worked as Vice President Digital Sales at Wirecard Bank. He sees the launch of Payoro Connect as a vital step in the young company's journey. "With the launch of Payoro Connect, we want to position Payoro as an innovative player in the banking technology and embedded finance space. Our solution allows large companies to move fast and adapt to the ever-changing financial landscape. What used to take days, maybe even weeks, now takes mere minutes — all whilst satisfying strict SCA rules."

At its core, the Payoro Connect platform is a bank account servicing tool, connecting consumers with European financial institutions. Payoro Connect enables dynamic bank account servicing and money transfer through partner relationships and innovative fintech. In accordance with PSD2, all user information is verified based on strong customer authentication (SCA). Payoro Connect allows international banks and electronic money institutions to focus on what they are best at: handling money and building customer relationships.

Osterloh has high hopes for future products and services. "Payoro Connect is the first product we are launching, but certainly not the last. It makes great sense for Payoro to continue its innovation-fueled exploration of the exciting intersection of banking, technology and user experience. The embedded finance market alone is estimated to reach a market value of $3 billion by 2030. That is really where we see the opportunity — to lodge ourselves between traditional banks and future savvy consumers and companies."

Established in 2020, Payoro is a banking technology company with offices in Gibraltar and Estonia.

More Information:
Martin Osterloh, CEO of Payoro, martin@payoro.com

