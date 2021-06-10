U.S. markets close in 4 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,230.33
    +10.78 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,528.22
    +81.08 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,945.23
    +33.48 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,310.45
    -16.67 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.23
    +0.27 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,892.60
    -2.90 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    27.99
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2179
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4960
    +0.0070 (+0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4146
    +0.0030 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5680
    -0.0520 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,215.62
    +1,527.54 (+4.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    955.41
    -9.82 (-1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.11
    +5.10 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,958.56
    +97.76 (+0.34%)
     
JUST IN:

Initial jobless filings fell for sixth straight week to new pandemic-era low

376,000 Americans filed, 370,000 expected

Fintech startup TreasurySpring raises $10M for platform giving online access to Fixed-term-funds

Mike Butcher
·3 min read

Fixed-term-funds (FTFs) have historically been a bank-to-bank market. FTF products allow for investing into some of the safest assets including, UK Government bonds, US Government bonds and highly-rated corporations. They allow holders of large amounts of cash (such as charities, private funds, family offices etc) to reduce and diversify their risk, but also increasing returns.

TreasurySpring is a fintech startup that is aiming to opening up access to this area of financial markets, by creating a Fixed-Term Fund platform. It's now raised a $10 million Series A investment round co-led by MMC Ventures and Anthemis Group. Existing investors, including ETFS Capital, participated, taking the total its raised to $15 million.

TreasurySpring says its FTF platform gives holders of large cash balances online access to a menu of proprietary cash investments on a daily basis. This gives them access to an asset class that is usually only available to major financial institutions.

Founded in 2016 by Kevin Cook (CEO), Matthew Longhurst and James Skillen, Cook said in a statement: “Following a break-out 12 months in which we increased AUM by 10x, we wanted to bring in the best possible investment partners to support our ambitious growth plans. We have long admired both Anthemis Group and MMC, so I am delighted that they co-led the round and we are excited to work with Sean, Ollie and their respective teams, as we move into the next phase of our journey to redefine cash investment and front-office treasury.”

Given the current low and negative interest rates and an uncertain global financial outlook, TreasurySpring says its platform is likely to appeal as an alternative to traditional bank deposits and money market funds. It says it's now issued more than $9B of FTFs to a client base which includes FTSE 100 and other listed companies, fund managers, large private companies, charities, and family offices.

Yann Ranchere, partner at Anthemis Group said: "With its ambitious and mission-driven team, TreaurySpring is opening the traditional money market industry to a whole new pool of participants.”

Oliver Richards, partner at MMC Ventures added: “Having worked with the team at TreasurySpring for the last two years, we have absolute confidence in their ability to deliver on their unique vision to level the playing field in cash investing and short-term funding, through a platform that not only brings value to its clients and issuers but also enhances the diversification and systemic stability of the money markets as a whole.”

Does TreasurySpring have any direct competitors? The compay sdays not. That said, bank deposits and money market funds are still the only tools available to most holders of large cash balances, so the banks and asset managers that offer these products are competitors, "to an extent" admits the firm. Howeverr, they are also "collaborators in many instances."

Cook said: "Adoption of the platform is being driven by a realisation that the risks and returns of the traditional [deposit and MMF] options are becoming ever less attractive, whilst building out the infrastructure to do anything else is complex, cumbersome, time consuming and expensive."

Recommended Stories

  • What we know about the "unprecedented" Capitol riot arrests

    "The Capitol Attack is likely the most complex investigation ever prosecuted by the Department of Justice," the government said in a court filing.

  • Harvard-bound high school graduate turns down $40,000 and asks for it to be given to student going to community college

    ‘There’s definitely someone sitting in this crowd who needs it more,’ Verda Tetteh said of why she opted to give away her award money

  • RSA spins off fraud and risk intelligence unit as Outseer

    RSA Security has spun out its fraud and risk intelligence business into a standalone company called Outseer that will double down on payment security tools amid an "unprecedented" rise in fraudulent transactions. Led by CEO Reed Taussig, who was appointed head of RSA's Anti-Fraud Business Unit last year after previously serving as CEO of ThreatMetrix, the new company will focus solely on fraud detection and management and payments authentication services. Outseer will continue to operate under the RSA umbrella and will inherit three core services, which are already used by more than 6,000 financial institutions, from the company: Outseer Fraud Manager (formerly RSA Adaptive Authentication), a risk-based account monitoring service; 3-D Secure (formerly Adaptive Authentication for eCommerce), a card-not-present and digital payment authentication mapping service; and FraudAction, which detects and takes down phishing sites, dodgy apps and fraudulent social media pages.

  • TikTok Users Are Blending Whey Protein and Coffee to Make 'Proffee'

    Here's why two doctors aren't so sure about the protein and coffee blend.

  • 'Gossip Girl' Is Back - and on Social Media - in First Full Trailer: 'Did You Miss Me?'

    A new crop of high school students deal with the anonymous, all-seeing Gossip Girl in the reboot, which premieres July 8

  • How Trump's Political Legacy Is on the Ballot in the Virginia Governor's Race

    CHESAPEAKE, Va. — There is a far-reaching and oh-so-familiar shadow stretching across Virginia’s political landscape that could have profound implications for the election of a new governor, a contest that figures to be the only major competitive race in the country this fall. Former President Donald Trump will not be on the ballot in Virginia, but his political legacy will be. Glenn Youngkin, an affable former private equity executive, is testing whether a Republican can sidestep Trump without

  • Biden meets with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, formerly Trump's ally

    Biden will get acquainted with Johnson at the G-7 summit in Cornwall, England. They've differed on Brexit, Northern Ireland and Donald Trump.

  • Facebook Banned a Hindu Extremist Group—Then Left Most of Its Pages Online for Months

    More than 30 Facebook pages linked to a Hindu extremist group were active until TIME pointed them out

  • Nintendo's 'Game Builder Garage' taught this comp sci dropout how to make games

    Nintendo's 'Game Builder Garage' might actually get reluctant coders into game-making on their Switch console.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street set for flat open as consumer prices jump

    U.S. stock indexes were set for a muted open on Thursday as a surge in consumer prices in May fanned fears of early policy tightening by the Federal Reserve, while another report showed the labor market remained under pressure. The Labor Department said its consumer price index increased 0.6% last month after surging 0.8% in April. In the 12 months through May, CPI accelerated 5.0% in its biggest year-on-year increase since August 2008.

  • TPG-Backed PropertyGuru Eyes $2 Billion Thiel SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Bridgetown 2 Holdings Ltd., the blank-check company backed by billionaires Richard Li and Peter Thiel, is in advanced talks to merge with Singapore’s online real estate firm PropertyGuru Pte, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The special purpose acquisition company has been in discussions with PropertyGuru on the potential deal, which could be announced as soon as next month, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. A transactio

  • EUR/USD Mid-Session Technical Analysis for June 9, 2021

    The direction of the EUR/USD is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the 50% level at 1.2185.

  • Billionaire's Altice group buys 12% BT stake in support of fibre plans

    LONDON/PARIS (Reuters) -Telecoms billionaire Patrick Drahi has bought a 12.1% stake worth about 2.2 billion pounds ($3.1 billion) in BT Group, backing its ambition to build a nationwide fibre broadband network. Drahi's newly-created vehicle Altice UK announced the holding in a statement on Thursday which drove BT's shares to a 17-month high. Altice UK is owned by Next Alt, dealmaker Drahi's private holding, which also controls SFR, the second largest telecoms operator in France behind Orange.

  • Stablecoins, CBDCs Don’t Present Inherent Risk to Financial Stability: Bank of England Executive Says

    Christina Segal-Knowles played down concerns that the traditional banking model would be undermined.

  • Stocks Turn Lower, Bonds Hold Gains Ahead of CPI: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks closed lower while bonds held gains as investors braced for a key inflation report that could provide clues on the direction of monetary policy.The S&P 500 ended the session with a 0.2% decline after earlier climbing above its May 7 record closing level. Large banks were among the biggest drags on the index, offset in part by megcap technology and biotech stocks. The 10-year Treasury yield fell below 1.5% after an auction of the notes.Equities have been trading in a ti

  • Bond Traders Settle In for a Calm Summer

    (Bloomberg) -- Global bond traders appear to be readying for a slow summer regardless of how this week’s key U.S. inflation data comes in.The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries has fallen to as low as 1.50%, while those in Germany are at the most negative in a month. And a gauge of expected volatility in interest rates has dropped to its lowest since March, as markets show a willingness to look through short-term releases.Interest Rate Volatility Falls as Summer Carry Trades BeginMeanwhile, incomi

  • Jessica Simpson Fashion Brand Owner Preparing to Sell Assets in Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- The troubled owner of Jessica Simpson’s brand is nearing a deal to sell its majority stake in the fashion line back to the singer and offload other assets as part of a potential Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, according to people with knowledge of the plans.Sequential Brands Group Inc. had been seeking to sell off its assets to avoid a cash crunch while it negotiated with creditors, but is now preparing to unload its brands under a process that will likely take place in court, said

  • How Biden’s 2022 Tax Plan Could Affect Your Retirement

    President Joe Biden’s 2022 budget proposal raises the top income tax rate up to 39.6%. Taxpayers with an adjusted gross income over $1 million will also have to pay this rate on long-term capital gains and qualified dividends. But while … Continue reading → The post How Biden’s 2022 Tax Plan Could Affect Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Don’t Expect $100 Oil Anytime Soon. Here’s What’s More Likely to Happen.

    A belief that demand will outstrip supply in 2022, and limited production increases among U.S. producers is spurring projections for triple-digit prices.

  • IRS is writing to 36 million families telling them how much they’ll get with new Child Tax Credit

    Here’s a letter from the Internal Revenue Service that you may actually want to receive. Approximately one month ahead of the first payouts under the expanded Child Tax Credit, the IRS announced this week it’s going to be mailing millions of letters notifying families about the money coming their way. The IRS said it’s already started sending those letters to approximately 36 million families.